Boruto: Why the existence of Shibai is groundbreaking, explained

Boruto chapter 75 revealed some new information about Amado and spoke of another Otsutsuki. While talking about Eida's abilities, Amado mentions someone named Shibai Otsutsuki. According to the former Kara member, Shibai Otsutsuki was someone who consumed the Chakra Fruit repeatedly and "evolved into a God-like being".

Later in the chapter, Momoshiki spoke to Boruto via their thoughts "crossing over". He confirmed Amado's words and added that he had intimate knowledge of "Shinjutsu" from his observations of their plane. Considering that Shibai did exist, this could be groundbreaking for Boruto.

Shibai Otsutsuki's existence in Boruto could change everything about the Otsutsuki Clan

What was said about Shibai Otsutsuki

Shibai Otsutsuki as seen in chapter 75 (Image via Masashi Kishimoto, Shueisha)

Given what Amado said, Shibai Otsutsuki repeatedly cheated death using Karmic Resurrection. He consumed the Chakra Fruit of the God Tree, each time, and the cumulative effect transformed him into a God.

He further elaborated that Shibai did not need to weave hand signs to use jutsu. He was capable of producing "storms with a wave of his hand" and "called forth thunderbolts with just an angry roar". This ability is seemingly very similar to Kaguya and Hagoromo not needing to use hand signs.

Chapter 75 continued with Amado pointing out that all Ninjutsu was a simple emulation of Shibai's abilities, Shinjutsu. Amado concluded the talk of Shibai, saying that following several cycles of evolution, he ascended to a higher dimension level and deliberately discarded his body.

Implications

Shibai Otsutsuki as seen in chapter 75 (Image via Masashi Kishimoto, Shueisha)

The Otsutsuki clan members have been described in Naruto and Boruto as belonging to a continuously evolving celestial species aiming to achieve godhood. The clan's parasitic nature allowed its members to attain immortality by transferring their genetic data to a compatible vessel. However, for the Otsutsuki, immortality alone did not imply godhood.

Coming to Shibai Otsutsuki, he was seemingly the only one to attain Godhood. He was also said to have ascended from his physical form and traveled to another dimension. This spells bad news for the Leaf heroes. It also implies that there were now antagonists stronger than Isshiki or Momoshiki.

Momoshiki Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As things stand, Shibai was the only one to achieve this aforementioned Godhood by repeatedly consuming Chakra Fruits. Previously, Jigen's words to Code in chapter 55 hinted that he too had consumed them but was still unable to attain Godhood.

As the series progressed, the Otsutsuki grew more and more significant in Boruto. Earlier, they were painted as a power-hungry clan that moved from world to world, decimating it and devouring the resultant Chakra Fruit. But now that Boruto, Kawaki, Eida, and Daemon are all genetically Otsutsuki, they could play an even bigger role than before.

Final Thoughts

Shibai Otsutsuki's appearance would bring to life Momoshiki's ominous prophecy. It is uncertain at the moment where Shibai is or what he must be planning. Meanwhile, Boruto and Kawaki have not yet learnt the extent of their abilities.

Perhaps another Otsutsuki invasion is on the way and with Naruto and Sasuke weakened, it will be up to the two boys to fight back. On the side, Amado seems to be hiding something even now.

