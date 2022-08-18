Boruto Chapter 72 leaked spoilers predict an ominous prophecy and the return of the Ten-Tails

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga is back after a month-long hiatus, with Chapter 72 to be released on August 20, 2022.
However, leaked spoilers have already begun circulating on the internet, giving fans a sneak peek into some interesting events to come.
The manga is currently in the middle of what is called the Code Arc, and the events of Chapter 71 have had fans speculating about several possible outcomes.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.
What Boruto leaked manga panels tell us about the upcoming Chapter 72
Momoshiki’s appearance
The leaked manga panels start with the cover page of Chapter 72, featuring none other than Momoshiki Otsutsuki himself.
Momoshiki made a rather destructive appearance in Chapter 65, resulting in a fight with Kawaki and almost getting his vessel killed. After repairing Boruto’s organs with the remaining compressed Otsutsuki DNA, Momoshiki left his vessel with a vague and ominous prophecy.
With the focus on Code, Eida, and Kawaki in Chapter 71, fans didn't expect Momoshiki to appear again so soon.
His appearance might provide answers to doubts regarding Momoshiki's status as a villain, namely if the Otsutsuki can still take over Boruto’s consciousness even if he can’t reincarnate completely anymore.
This theory is further strengthened with another leaked panel from the upcoming chapter. It shows Momoshiki standing in front of Boruto, similar to how he had appeared in Chapter 67. He does not appear to have possessed his vessel. Instead, he once more warns the young protagonist that he cannot control his destiny.
The next page has also been leaked. It shows Sarada and Mitsuki arriving to find a frustrated Boruto, who takes off after his conversation with Momoshiki.
Eida arrives in Konoha
The spoilers for Chapter 72 confirm that Eida and Daemon are indeed traveling to Konoha, with Amado in tow.
The panel shows Amado calling Shikamaru to tell him about what had transpired at Code's hideout and Eida's decision to ally with Konoha. It is possible that Amado has left out certain bits of crucial information, including his declaration to Eida that Kawaki was his trump card.
Hinata worries
The leaked spoilers for Chapter 72 also include panels of Hinata crying, presumably having found out about her son’s near-death experience. Boruto reassures his mother by swearing that he will always come back to her.
Code awakens the Ten-Tails
The most concerning leak shows Code seemingly trying to awaken the Ten-Tails, which takes on a humanoid shape.
The spoiler has sparked new theories among fans since the panels make it look like Code is building an army to exact revenge on Kawaki. This is the first time since the Fourth Ninja War that the Ten-Tails has returned as a tangible threat.
Chapter 72's leaked manga panels foreshadow a major attack on Konoha village, which might result in the deaths of major characters like Sasuke, Shikamaru, or even Naruto.
Given Kawaki’s obsession with Naruto, such an event may explain his antagonistic stance in the post-timeskip scene shown at the beginning of the series.
Momoshiki’s warning only adds fuel to this theory as it foreshadows that Boruto will have to face something devastating in the near future. Readers further know that this would be on account of the blue eyes he has inherited from Naruto or some new power he awakens.
It might even be the result of him awakening Momoshiki’s own abilities, the true nature of which remains shrouded in mystery.