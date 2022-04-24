How Boruto chapter 69 predicts Sasuke’s death and its effect on Boruto and Sarada

Boruto manga chapter 69 brought with it quite a few radical developments, beginning with Eida’s interaction and the power she wielded over everyone in the room, including her creator Amado.

Oddishu 🌺 @oddishu #boruto69 god damn that was an intense ass chapter, just what is Shikamaru planning??? god damn that was an intense ass chapter, just what is Shikamaru planning???😳 #boruto69 https://t.co/jHH42jzW6M

While Delta succumbed to her charms and became infatuated with her, the interaction left Amado terrified and literally quaking in his own boots. Shikamaru’s cunning has fans left debating whether he will manage to turn the situation around in chapter 70 and acquire a new ally.

But more than any of these developments, what caught manga readers’ attention was how the chapter seemed to hint at Sasuke’s demise in the near future. Connected to this was Sarada’s conversation with Mitsuki, leaving fans wondering how Sasuke’s death would affect Sarada and her relationship with Boruto.

Spoilers for Naruto and Boruto manga ahead.

What Boruto chapter 69 says about Sasuke’s character and eventual fate

Clues in Boruto chapter 69

❤️ Jen ❤️ @traffylover #BORUTOSPOILERS The fact that the village still hates sasuke or that he at least thinks they do makes me sad The fact that the village still hates sasuke or that he at least thinks they do makes me sad 😢#BORUTOSPOILERS https://t.co/7xg4in1H1P

A considerable chunk of chapter 69 focused on Boruto’s conversation with Sasuke, who apologized for not being there when the former was in danger and failing as a mentor. The conversation then shifted towards Kawaki’s actions and the condemnation he would face if the village found out that he killed the Hokage’s son.

Fornever 📰 @ForneverWorld #Boruto69 Ok Boruto manga really gotta stop playing with our emotions… this don’t sound good for our chakra-drained Uchiha #Boruto69 Ok Boruto manga really gotta stop playing with our emotions… this don’t sound good for our chakra-drained Uchiha 😭😫 https://t.co/hWrx5GGXKo

Sasuke mentioned that the village did not need to hate anyone else but him, a statement that was very reminiscent of his words to Naruto during their last battle in the Final Valley. He further gave his protégé his scratched out headband which is a relic significant to both Sasuke himself and to Naruto.

When the younger Shinobi said he would treasure it forever, Sasuke simply said that it seemed like he would have to show his resolve next.

How it connects to the post time-skip scene

One of the biggest giveaways that led fans to believe that Sasuke might meet his end in the series soon was him giving away his headband. In the post-time-skip scene, Boruto was noted to be wearing a cloak and wielding a sword, both of which looked very similar to Sasuke’s own. He further put on Sasuke’s headband, embellished with another scratch which lined up with the scar over his right eye.

A reasonable guess is that Boruto will take up his mentor’s mantle in the future, to follow in his footsteps and fulfill the responsibility that being a Shinobi comes with. The theories pop up as fans wonder what led to Sasuke’s death, but considering his statement regarding showing his resolve, he will likely die while protecting his protégé or fighting against him.

It has already been established in chapter 68 that even though Momoshiki can no longer reincarnate, he can still take over his vessel’s consciousness. Momoshiki’s ominous warning about Boruto’s blue eyes taking everything from him also lines up with this theory.

Mitsuki’s Father @2sideAnime Reason 2:

It’s like Momoshiki has the ability to bend time because he was able to pause time. He also has seen Boruto future already. And he told him to continue down his path. Reason 2: It’s like Momoshiki has the ability to bend time because he was able to pause time. He also has seen Boruto future already. And he told him to continue down his path. https://t.co/ZL9S5vcawG

Many fans have further equated this catastrophic event to be linked to the introduction of the ‘jougan’ in the manga. But the excitement over the series’ protagonist finally unlocking this mysterious power might be dimmed if it is accompanied by the death of the deuteragonist in the original Naruto series.

Sasuke’s character arc throughout the series

Sasuke’s role in the Naruto series began as that of an avenger, initially seeking revenge against his older brother for his clan and then against Konoha for wronging Itachi and forcing him to annihilate his entire clan. By the end of the series, he slowly moved away from the path of revenge and his role shifted to that of a protector, a shadow complementing Naruto’s shining optimism and hope.

He tried to make himself the bearer of the entire shinobi world’s hatred, but Naruto convinced him that there were more hopeful and moderate ways to maintain peace. In the Sasuke Shinden light novel, he continued to atone for his decisions, and it became evident that he began working as a kind of spy and informant for Konoha and returned to the village from time to time.

In the Boruto manga, Sasuke remained in the village for longer periods of time, mostly for the sake of his daughter, and partly for training his best friend’s son who he took on as his apprentice. Sasuke still acts as a protective figure in the series, but both Naruto's and his strength have been significantly diminished due to the loss of Kurama’s chakra and his Rinnegan, which Borushiki destroyed.

Sasuke will still, no doubt, keep trying to protect those of the village, never truly having absolved himself of his guilt from the end of the Shippuden era - that might become what finally leads to his end.

How the BoruSara ship factors in

The manga has long since made it clear that Boruto and Sarada will canonically end up as a couple, and references to Sarada’s feelings have been dropped periodically, including in chapter 69. While Sasuke spoke to his mentee, Sarada and Mitsuki had a conversation about their dependability and resolve to become stronger. Mitsuki asked if Sarada did indeed like their teammate. Despite denying it, Sarada’s response made her emotions obvious.

Sarada’s relationship with Sasuke is complicated due to the latter’s absence through most of her childhood. Now that she has indeed grown closer to him, it is debatable if Sarada will forgive Boruto if her father dies because of him.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 . Sasuke’s eyes after all these years are still a target. The Boruto manga is so unpredictable, you can never guess what the next big moment is going to be. Sasuke’s eyes after all these years are still a target. The Boruto manga is so unpredictable, you can never guess what the next big moment is going to be🔥. Sasuke’s eyes after all these years are still a target. https://t.co/7ahCBcRwPM

During the fight against Isshiki, Sarada forgave him for Borushiki destroying Sasuke’s Rinnegan since they were all safe and Sasuke insisted that he would have died if not for Boruto. But whether she would have the same reaction in the event of her father dying to either stop him from going on a rampage is debatable.

Another possible scenario would be if Sasuke is killed while protecting his protégé from Kawaki. That might be the point in the story where Kawaki parts ways with Konoha and becomes an antagonist. Finally, Sasuke’s demise will also definitely be a trigger for the evolution of Sarada’s Sharingan, giving her either three tomoe or awakening her Mangekyo Sharingan altogether.

