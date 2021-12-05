Are Boruto and Sarada in love? The BoruSara ship explained

With Naruto's son Boruto as the protagonist, fans have already started anticipating eventual romantic endeavors in the lives of the adolescent ninjas. And among them all, the popular is the BoruSara ship.

It is no secret that almost every shonen anime protagonist has a love interest, be it Inuyasha and Kagome in Inuyasha, Edward and Winry from Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, Natsu and Lucy from Fairy Tail, Midoriya Izuku and Uraraka Ochaco from My Hero Academia, or Naruto and Hinata from the Naruto series.

Boruto and Sarada are not in love

ボルサラ🥗🔩 @borusaramoments Sarada blushing while talking about Boruto's blue eyes is so cute btw ♥️ Sarada blushing while talking about Boruto's blue eyes is so cute btw ♥️ https://t.co/ne7sGIUy6U

With Naruto losing Kurama, Sasuke's rinnegan being destroyed, and the constant threat of Boruto turning into Momoshiki Otsutsuki and going on a rampage, there isn't much room for romance in the series right now. But there are subtle hints of a growing chemistry between the young Uchiha and the Uzumaki, and there is a fair chance that they might end up together in the future.

Why is the BoruSara ship so popular?

There are several reasons why Boruto fans hype the BoruSara ship so much. A lot of Naruto fans believed that Kishimoto did not handle the relationship between Sasuke and Sakura well, and the Naruto and Hinata relationship was handled even worse.

Both Sakura and Hinata's affections remained unreciprocated throughout the majority of the Naruto series. The film that dealt with Naruto's growing feelings for Hinata, crammed it all within the course of one literal walk down Hinata's memory lane in a dream and some time spent together during a mission to the moon in search of Hinata's sister. It felt both unrealistic and lacked organic growth.

ボルサラ🥗🔩 @borusaramoments It's cute how like 80% of Kishimoto's canon ships have a blond and a dark haired ♥️ It's cute how like 80% of Kishimoto's canon ships have a blond and a dark haired ♥️ https://t.co/0ZFveoZtm5

Fans thus believe that the series is trying to not commit the same mistake twice, and gradually developing chemistry and the potential for romantic leanings between Boruto and Sarada from now itself.

As for why Sarada is the top choice for such a role, we need to look back once more at their parents. Sarada and Boruto hold each other's fathers as their role models, with Sarada aspiring to be Hokage while Boruto hopes to become a ninja just like his mentor and his father's best friend, Sasuke Uchiha.

The Boruto series has a habit of referencing and drawing parallels to Naruto. Sakura and Sasuke's tumultuous relationship was one of the cornerstones of the series, and when Sasuke went rogue and joined the Akatsuki, Sakura was left with the burden of making the decision to stop him, even if it meant killing him.

Sarada faces a very similar situation here with Boruto's karma seal "otsutsi-fying" his body. Authors often use making tough decisions to overcome harsh trials as a stepping stone for their friendship to bloom into romance.

It is also a running gag in the Naruto fandom that the most popular ship in the series that is not NaruHina or SasuSaku, is SasuNaru, considering how Naruto keeps obsessing over and chasing after Sasuke for most of the series, with the two coming to a poignant reconciliation after losing an arm to each other.

Many suspect that now that the next generation Uchiha and Uzumaki can fit the convention of a heteronormative couple, the unrealized SasuNaru ship just might come true through Boruto and Sarada. With the timeskip in the series predicting that Boruto is following in Sasuke's footsteps, it would not be too far-fetched to speculate that BoruSara is the SasuSaku of the new Team Seven.

