Does Boruto wear Sasuke's cape? Time skip theory explained

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is progressing well, and the fan base has been coming up with theories regarding the time skip. They have noticed a specific detail and are trying to connect the dots that could explain the skip.

While theories might suggest that Boruto is wearing Sasuke’s cloak, this article substantiates why that isn't true, and explains the time skip theory.

Boruto doesn’t wear Sasuke’s cloak

On examining the timeline of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, it is clear that there’s a gap between the time skip and the point when Boruto and Kawaki fight against each other. Fans are also aware of the theory that suggests Boruto leaves the village with Code and becomes a Rogue Ninja.

In that time period, it is highly likely that Sasuke would train Boruto, one can see the latter wielding the former's sword. This could be a gift from teacher to student. Sasuke could wrap his Susanoo around him and have a blade extension, which could be the Totsuka blade that Itachi Uchiha had.

Boruto does not wear Sasuke’s cloak and there is clear evidence as to why this is the case: he is 182cm tall while Boruto, after the time skip, is only 163cm. Sasuke’s cloak almost reaches his knee, and had he given his cloak to Boruto, it would be far longer than what is shown when he is about to fight Kawaki.

It is not uncommon for students to dress the way their teachers do. Sasuke wore a robe which looked like what Orochimaru wore. Naruto was given a new outfit by Jiraiya as well. Therefore, it is highly possible that Boruto decided to wear a cloak that looked similar to Sasuke’s.

Alternate theories suggest that he received a cloak from Code after leaving the village. If this is the case, there could be a huge plot twist to change the course of the show. When these events unfold, Amado isn’t going to be idle, and will contribute to this arc.

While fans don’t know what his intentions are, it is clear that he wants Kawaki to get his karma back. Kawaki seems like a suitable vessel and if Isshiki is able to embed his karma onto him, Amado will transfer his daughter’s DNA information to Kawaki with the help of karma. Gaining Isshiki’s strength and battle experience through karma would make Kawaki unstoppable and, in turn, would help Amado get rid of his enemies.

However, it is important to understand that these are merely fan theories and fans are waiting on the release of further chapters that would clarify the aforementioned issue.

