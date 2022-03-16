Is Sarada the best leader amongst the chunins in Boruto?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced a host of characters apart from the ones that have been featured in the prequel as well. One of the most popular characters apart from the protagonist is Sarada Uchiha.

She is Sasuke and Sakura’s child, who is quite smart and excels in every aspect of being a shinobi. Some fans have been wondering if Sarada is one of the best leaders among her chunin level peers in the Leaf Village.

Is Sarada one of the best leaders in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?

When it comes to leading a team of shinobis, there are variables that factor in during a mission. Team leaders cannot be picked simply based on their overall strength and combat abilities.

More often than not, the missions involve stealth and being able to execute orders without being too visible. A leader must have the ability to make decisions on the fly and analyze situations in order to counter any obstacles that come in the way.

There is no doubt that Sarada is one of the smartest chunins in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. However, there are plenty of fans who believe that Boruto and Mitsuki too are just as smart if not smarter. However, there have been plenty of times when Boruto’s emotions have gotten the better of him and Mitsuki doesn’t communicate as much as others in his team.

Therefore, one could make a compelling argument as to why Sarada is one of the best leaders among other chunin level shinobis.

Another great leader is Denki, since he is ridiculously smart and good with missions that involve machinery and its operation. However, he is not as adept as Sarada when it comes to combat. In that regard, the latter is a well-rounded shinobi who excels in every aspect of handling a mission.

She showed her abilities as a leader during the most recent arc as well. She came up with a thorough plan to save the citizens of Konohagakure who were held hostage by members of the Funato clan.

She conducted reconnaissance and kept her cover while obtaining as much information as possible. The shinobis of Konohagakure and Kagura succeeded in saving them.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul