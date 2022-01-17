Boruto episode 232: Denki proves himself during Team 5’s first B-rank mission

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 232 focused mainly on Team 5, and their adventures. Just like episode 231, this episode focused on the growth of supporting characters in the Boruto universe. While the episode was about team 5 as a whole, it focused more on Denki Kaminarimon, the only chunin in Team 5 and, thus, their captain by default.

Titled "Captain Denki's First Mission," episode 232 puts the spotlight on Denki and his team as they strive to complete a mission Hokage gave them.

Boruto episode 232 highlights

Team 5's new mission

Boruto episode 232 began with Denki being summoned to the Hokage’s office, where Naruto assigned them a B-rank mission to transport a newly developed range of automated puppets to an island in the Land of Water.

Shikamaru added that the puppets were the latest model, so there was a good chance that people might try to come after them, increasing the mission's difficulty.

The other Team 5 members, Iwabe and Metal Lee, were grumbling about constantly getting simple missions like looking for lost pets, when Denki rushed in to give the news.

They went to Katasuke’s laboratory, where the scientist explained that the island was rich in gold deposits, but the soft soil made mining dangerous, thus the need for the automated puppets.

Katsuke also insisted that Denki run some tests on-site before the other researchers arrive and make necessary adjustments and run maintenance on the robots. Katasuke also remarked on Denki’s fight during the chunin exam, in Boruto episode 226, saying that it inspired him to adapt to unexpected situations.

Gold Island

While boarding the train the next morning, Iwabe and Metal noticed that Denki seemed sleepy and assumed he had been unable to sleep because of his excitement.

Boruto episode 232 once more reminded viewers how much the world had progressed, with the three boys traveling on automated ships, unlike the rowboats of the past that shinobi of Naruto’s generation had traveled in to reach the Land of Water.

Denki seemed engrossed in his tablet throughout the journey, whereas the other two observed the scenery outside.

They met the chief of the excavation site, Oonami, who seemed skeptical of Denki’s skills as a shinobi. Finally, they reached the mine where the chief explained the alternate shift-system where if they got stuck inside, they would have to wait till next morning to be rescued.

An unexpected attack and Denki's ingenuity

The action of Boruto episode 232 picked up after Denki expertly maneuvered the puppets to demonstrate how they work, but in the process revealed gold being hoarded by bandits.

The bandits were masquerading as workers, but sensing the threat to their plans due to the puppets’ gold-tracking system, they decided to make a run for it. While escaping, they closed the doors of the mine, trapping everyone inside, and even shutting off the ventilation system.

This was the moment in episode 232 where Denki proved his ability to adapt to any situation, using the puppets to dig out an escape route without destabilizing the mine.

Team 5 then gave chase to the criminals to retrieve the stolen gold, but found them escaping from the island using boats. The bandits turned out to be shinobi, and used Water-Style jutsu to get away.

With more quick thinking on Denki’s part, the team managed to capture them using the automated puppets, followed by Iwabe’s Earth-Style ninjutsu and Metal Lee’s taijutsu skills.

Boruto episode 232 ended with Iwabe and Metal Lee praising Denki and asking how he knew so much about the mine. He admits that he had been researching the area’s geology, having heard of its unusual composition. His teammates realized this was the reason he had been so sleepy, and then cheered because their first B-rank mission had been successful.

Preview to episode 233

The preview for Boruto episode 233 brings us back once more to Team 7. The preview shows Kawaki wearing the Leaf shinobi headband, as they stand in the Hokage office, receiving instructions from Naruto, who assigns Kawaki to Team 7.

The next mission for the updated Team 7 seems to be in Kirigakure, as the preview shows Kagura Karatachi, the aide to the Sixth Mizukage, once more. The title for episode 233 has been revealed to be “The New Team 7 Jumps into Action!”

