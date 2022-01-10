Fans gush as Boruto anime returns with new opening and ending themes

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime returned in 2022 after a brief one-week hiatus, sporting a brand new opening and ending theme. More than the episode itself, the opening theme has become the highlight of episode 231, with fans on Twitter complimenting the animation of the opening.

What fans have to say about Boruto opening 10

Opening 10 of the anime features the track “GOLD” by the J-rock band FLOW. FLOW has previously also contributed iconic tracks, including “Sign”, the sixth opening for Naruto Shippuden, and “COLORS”, the first opening for Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion.

The anime has often received criticism due to its lackluster animation. But this opening seems to be the first step towards the series’ redemption, featuring some fantastic and smooth animation and vibrant color palettes. The opening seems to be going for a neon, cyberpunk aesthetic, featuring darker tones.

It seems that Studio Pierrot had recruited new animators for the new opening and endings, and the results suggest it was absolutely worth it.

Vinicius Dias @vinicius201333 hello, i participated in the new boruto OP, thanks for the opportunity Asaoka sensei, we had to do a lot of corrections and learned a lot. I hope you enjoyed #BORUTO some of my cuts: hello, i participated in the new boruto OP, thanks for the opportunity Asaoka sensei, we had to do a lot of corrections and learned a lot. I hope you enjoyed😁🔥 #BORUTO some of my cuts: https://t.co/8RbsclDaoz

Hamil @Mhu757 My short section from BORUTO OP10. Thank you asaoka-san, it's a pleasure to participate as always. My short section from BORUTO OP10. Thank you asaoka-san, it's a pleasure to participate as always. https://t.co/sVGuZkDiC1

Vinicius Dias @vinicius201333 making characters wet with rain is really a challenge. another cut making characters wet with rain is really a challenge. another cut https://t.co/XxP2yvZQQ1

It has been reported that Ogiwara Takeru was in charge of directing this opening, besides Ohashi Ryo with his CG skills.

The anime is often inconsistent in terms of its animation quality between episodes. Episodes directed by Ogiwara especially handle light and shade well, which is reflected in the new opening.

Geth @PurpleGeth Takeru Ogiwara has always been one of the leaders of the 'photography-savvy' side of Boruto's production team so it's great to see him get a chance to direct an opening. Joining him is Ryo Ohashi who was a regular in the CG and compositing team on BORUTO a few years ago! Takeru Ogiwara has always been one of the leaders of the 'photography-savvy' side of Boruto's production team so it's great to see him get a chance to direct an opening. Joining him is Ryo Ohashi who was a regular in the CG and compositing team on BORUTO a few years ago! https://t.co/VLwfF2Txc7

The ending theme of episode 231 features the track “VOLTAGE” by Japanese singer-songwriter Anly. The visuals for the ending have a markedly lo-fi aesthetic, featuring minimalist animation in a complementary blue-pink color palette. The animation style itself remains similar to the opening theme.

Summary of opening 10 and foreshadowing

Summary

Opening 10 begins with a Konoha headband lying on the ground, almost protectively encircling a sapling, transitioning into sunlight breaking through an overcast sky over Konoha, and finally settling over the new generation of Konoha shinobi, as they start watching towards the light. The title card appears with a karma seal flashing in the background.

The young Uzumaki and Kawaki are then framed in opposing frames, with the former looking at his karma seal shrouded in darkness while the latter lies on a grassy hill under passing clouds. Sarada, Mitsuki, Shikadai along with Inojin and Cho-Cho are all seen with umbrellas in the rain, while the young Uzumaki is seen struggling to control his karma. A close-up of Sarada shows her activated sharingan sporting two tomoe.

The scene cuts to Himawari being captured by an unknown enemy and all the young Konoha shinobi fighting to save her. The penultimate sequence shifts to a golden sunlit scene as the young Uzumaki gazes out towards the horizon, with Kawaki, Sarada and Mitsuki appearing behind him.

The two bump fists, a sign of brotherhood first introduced by Killer Bee in Naruto Shippuden, which became a trademark of Naruto and Kurama’s bond.

Chansard Vincent @Sparkleredpanda My work on Boruto OP10.

It's been a very fun year of Boruto for me thanks to Asaoka-san. My work on Boruto OP10.It's been a very fun year of Boruto for me thanks to Asaoka-san. https://t.co/xEYJlS8i4T

The opening ends with an intense transition of the members of the new Team 7, including Kawaki, casting their individual powerful jutsus.

Foreshadowing

The opening has a few interesting implications, beginning with the sapling and the headband. The young Leaf shinobi, protected by the Konoha headband, seems indicative of Kawaki finally finding a home and beginning his journey as a Leaf village shinobi.

🅿️YRO @PyroSenju

#Boruto Best Opening in Boruto hands down Best Opening in Boruto hands down#Boruto https://t.co/n08v82raKI

This is especially emphasized by how Kawaki is seen wearing the Konoha headband throughout the opening theme. During the frames showing Boruto and Kawaki, Kawaki’s palm is hidden away from the viewer, possibly indicating his lack of a karma seal or a subtle hint of things to come in the manga.

Minne @its_minne #Sarada Not me pausing every half second to check whether or not Sarada has 3 tomoe in the opening #BORUTO Not me pausing every half second to check whether or not Sarada has 3 tomoe in the opening #BORUTO #Sarada https://t.co/qMiFnJmAcv

Sarada’s sharingan has been a matter of discussion among fans as well, with many speculating that she will awaken the third tomoe if Boruto loses his struggle against Momoshiki’s will and gets consumed by the Otsutsuki’s consciousness.

The entire Himawari segment seems to be anime canon, but this arc holds the promise of launching into the next major manga arc towards its end.

