Boruto Episode 231: Tsubaki faces off against her past in Team 15's latest mission

After a one-week hiatus, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime returns in 2022 with Episode 231. The new opening and ending themes for the anime foreshadow more adventures in the lives of the young shinobi of Konoha. The opening features Kawaki wearing a Leaf shinobi headband.

Peachy 🍑 @peachimom #BORUTO So glad that Kawaki took Hinata’s advice he looks good wearing his ninja headband So glad that Kawaki took Hinata’s advice he looks good wearing his ninja headband ☺️ #BORUTO https://t.co/kcwwXN1Cd0

It also includes Boruto and Kawaki working together with Sarada and Mitsuki to rescue Himawari from enemies. The iconic fist bump, a trademark of Naruto and Kurama’s bond, also appears near the end of the opening.

SsbMike @SsbMike #BORUTO



Best Boruto Opening BY FAR (IMO) This Boruto opening got me closer to changing my entire layout more than anything else hasBest Boruto Opening BY FAR(IMO) This Boruto opening got me closer to changing my entire layout more than anything else has😭 #BORUTO Best Boruto Opening BY FAR😤(IMO) https://t.co/41m2yt3OYg

Boruto Episode 231 highlights

Boruto Episode 231 focuses completely on Tsubaki and her past. As fans know, Kurogane Tsubaki, rather than a shinobi, is a samurai from the Land of Iron. Trained by Lord Mifune himself, Tsubaki is sent to Konoha as an exchange student to learn from shinobi and train to become stronger.

Boruto Episode 231 begins with Tsubaki dreaming about the past, where she trained with another skilled samurai disciple, Sazanka. The next day, Team 15, consisting of Tsubaki, Namida and Wasabi, is sent to investigate a robbery and talk to the survivor. However, seeing Tsubaki’s sword, the man reacted violently, prompting them to suspect that the perpetrator is a samurai.

Investigating the site of the incident, Tsubaki recognizes the sword slash technique, revealing to her teammates that the bandit in question is likely the rogue samurai Sazanka. Tsubaki goes on to explain how Sazanka had been blinded by his obsession to obtain Lord Mifune’s sword, Kurosawa. Unable to win it fair and square, Sazanka attempted to steal it, killing anyone who tried to stop him.

Minne @its_minne #Namida I’m really impressed. Namida has really improved on her jutsu and can do it instantaneously now #BORUTO I’m really impressed. Namida has really improved on her jutsu and can do it instantaneously now #BORUTO #Namida https://t.co/a4qZlRcmSi

Team 15 then tries to ambush the bandits, where Tsubaki’s suspicions are confirmed. At first, she is unable to draw her sword against Sazanka because she considers herself responsible for him straying from the right path.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 . #Boruto Boruto Episode 231 Preview Screenshots! Less than 2hr’s until the episode Boruto Episode 231 Preview Screenshots! Less than 2hr’s until the episode👌. #Boruto https://t.co/ErCLTRKIOy

In the Boruto anime, Tsubaki initially behaves condescendingly toward her peers, valuing her samurai heritage more than the way of the shinobi. Wasabi reminds her that Tsubaki has never been a coward, and convinces her to confront Sazanka, both for his sake and for her own.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 #231 had Ichirō Uno all over it, brilliant supervision over character designs; outputting quality animation sequences. Strong directorial sense by Shigetaka Ikeda & equally impressive storyboard by Toshihiko Masuda. #Boruto #231 had Ichirō Uno all over it, brilliant supervision over character designs; outputting quality animation sequences. Strong directorial sense by Shigetaka Ikeda & equally impressive storyboard by Toshihiko Masuda. #Boruto https://t.co/L2tI7ETL6M

Boruto Episode 231 ends with Tsubaki cutting Sazanka down, and then being supported back home by Wasabi and Namida.

Episode 232 preview

Also Read Article Continues below

The Boruto Episode 232 preview shows Team 5, consisting of Iwabe and Metal Lee with Kaminarimon Denki as their captain, being assigned their first B-ranked mission. The title of the episode is “Captain Dekki’s First Mission”. Boruto Episode 232 is scheduled to air on January 16, 2022.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee