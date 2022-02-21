Boruto Chapter 67: Boruto revived, Code plans next steps

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the latest Boruto chapter!

While Chapter 66 ended with Boruto dying, leaving many breathless and scared as to what would happen next, Boruto chapter 67 has left fans mystified.

It seemed quite shocking to kill the title character so early on in the manga. Some fan-theories turned out to be correct, others jossed, and some didn’t expect what happened next.

Without further ado, let’s dive into what occurred after Boruto seemed to die.

Boruto Chapter 67 highlights

The clash between Code and Kawaki

In the immediate aftermath, Ada scolded Code for saying things weren’t a problem. Just when it seemed that Code would get away, Kawaki made his spikes vanish and cut off his escape, cueing the beatdown between the two.

At the very last second, when Code seemed to be at death’s door, he summoned the impish Daemon to take the fireball for him. This resulted in Kawaki being blown back, but alive. Ada stated that Code was lucky because if anything were to happen to Kawaki, Code would be dead twice over from Daemon. Code acknowledged he couldn't beat Kawaki in his current state, and declared he would get Amado to remove his limiters as the villains departed.

Naruto’s heartache and decision on Kawaki

Naruto shut down over his son’s apparent death and Shikamaru’s trying to snap him out of it evoked empathy in the readers. In another scene, Naruto having to think about what to do about Kawaki in light of this also added to the heavy emotion. As Hokage, he understood that he needed to do something about Kawaki. Naruto choose to stand by him and not off him like Shikamaru tried to imply because Kawaki considered Naruto’s family his own. Thankfully, Boruto began to stir as the conversation began to turn.

Boruto resurrected by Momoshiki

Boruto was just as stunned and confused as Naruto and Shikamaru were about to be revived. But time seemed to stop as past villain Momoshiki arrived to explain everything. It was clarified that Boruto was stabbed by Kawaki’s kama and became Momoshiki Otsutsuki's vessel. Momoshiki replaced vital organs and blood, with the remaining 18% of the karma containing Momoshiki’s essence, into Boruto. This at the very least delayed his resurrection, if not making it impossible, which was a win for the heroes.

Turns out, there was just one giant drawback to that. By giving Boruto all of the Ohtsutsuki DNA, Boruto was now perfectly ready to sacrifice to the Ten Tails. While Boruto attempted to put on a brave face, Momoshiki said this was a one team deal. He also refuted that the death would make him lose everything, rather emphasizing that it would be truly spectacular and then laughed maniacally.

Code, meanwhile, planned his next move, trying to get to Amado. Ada asked him how he planned to do that, since he was in the middle of Konoha and guarded. The chapter ended with Code saying that he had already taken measures.

Final Thoughts

The chapter was certainly suspenseful. Fans have been left wondering what it means for Boruto going forward. Will Momoshiki be the Kurama? What exactly is Code’s plan? What will Kawaki’s fate be?

The revival by Momoshiki seems to hint that the "this was planned" fan-theory held water. The theory was that Kawaki not only knew the stabbing would revive Boruto and therefore make Momoshiki unable to revive as seen in Chapter 66, but did so to protect Lord Seventh (Naruto). Even if this put him in danger of being sacrificed to Ten Tails, this at least tabled Momoshiki as a threat for now, if not permanently.

As far as Code goes, he may have planted small spikes/claw marks on Shikamaru when he had him hostage. If the end panel focusing on Shikamaru’s back is any indication, his future plan might be to teleport through him and grab Amado.

As for Kawaki’s ultimate fate, since Naruto isn’t one to give up on anyone he deems to be a friend, it is going to be interesting to see how it plays out with the rest of the Hidden Leaf village.

