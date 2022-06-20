Boruto Chapter 71: Code and Eida’s alliance is broken, Amado and Code reveal their true motives

Boruto chapter 71 released a few hours ago, and fans could not wait to read it and learn what would happen with Code and Amado. After the last chapter, fans were left wondering if Code would really try to kill the scientist.

Boruto chapter 71 comes with not only the answer to that question, but also a lot of information about the mysterious cyborgs and their purpose. Let’s go through the highlights of the episode and talk about this intriguing chapter.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers.

Eida and Daemon say to goodbye to Code in Boruto chapter 71

What happened last time?

In the last chapter, Code and Eida were trying to get the code word that would remove the limiters from Code. Shikamaru and Delta were unable to do anything thanks to Eida’s ability to enchant anyone around her. But Amado did not spill, giving Shikamaru enough time to implant doubt into Eida’s brain.

They want her to join Konoha and be closer to Kawaki, her crush. Code is not happy and becomes impatient, threatening Amado even more than before. But both of them have to run, taking the scientist with them, when Kawaki approaches. Back in their lair, Amado bargains for his life with Code by removing his limiters, but the Cyborg still wants to kill him.

Boruto chapter 71 is titled Hindrance. This chapter will use the Shueisha translation of the manga.

Amado is creating more problems

Boruto chapter 71 starts with Code still trying to kill Amado. He is one of his targets, so he is not going to have any mercy against him. The scientist knows he does not have a chance against him, so he starts to address Eida, making her unsure of killing him. Amado assures her Kawaki is his ace, so this could be of interest to the girl.

Code does not want to listen to him, but Eida is telling him to keep quiet. Code comments on Eida forbidding him from killing Kawaki, so he is not going to spare Amado as well, so Eida calls for Daemon to stop him. The little kid is able to stop him with ease, but this is not enough to calm him down.

Who is a hindrance?

Eida warns Code that he should listen to her if he does not want to become a hindrance to the siblings. They can dispose of him at any moment, and this angers the cyborg. In Code’s eyes, he has done nothing to become a bother to Eida. But Amado started speaking again, causing more chaos between the three younglings.

Eida has an invitation to stay in Konoha, but she is still associating with their biggest threat. If she keeps doing this, she will never get closer to Kawaki. Code tries to kill the scientist again, but Daemon is there to stop him once more.

An alliance is broken

Boruto chapter 71 continues in Konoha, where Shikamaru talks with Naruto, Boruto, Kawaki and Sasuke. He informs them about Eida’s ability to charm anyone, and they deduce that she must be a Cyborg like Code. Shikamaru is sure there is a third Cyborg, one that can reflect any attack.

The chapter cuts back to Daemon preparing to fight Code. Eida is thankful to Code for waking her up, but his utility to her has expired. Code declares her love for Eida, but not even that makes her change her mind.

If Code wants to be around her, he will need to become her only knight, so Daemon needs to disappear. As both cyborgs prepare to fight, Bug screams out Daemon’s weakness. He is only able to reflect the attacks of an individual he is touching with his palms, and Code becomes overconfident by this revelation.

To his surprise, Daemon is several times faster and stronger than him. Code cannot land a single hit; the little kid seems to know his every move. Daemon admits Code is stronger than Jigen, and even Naruto and Sasuke. Regardless, that is not a problem, as he is still number one.

Amado and Code each have a plan

Code recognizes his defeat and starts his escape from their hideout. He takes Bug with him, but before disappearing he talks one last time to Eida. He will plant a Divine Tree and become an Ohtsutsuki like Isshiki asked of him. Only then will he know if loves Eida or wants to kill her.

After Code is gone, Eida addresses Amado and recognizes his devious mind. She wanted to know what he meant, so he had to tell Eida everything he knew if he wanted to keep breathing. Amado revealed that he reconstructed Kawaki’s karma as an insurance for his stay in Konoha. He is the only one who knows the code word to stop him if needed.

But he has other more important plans, something so important he needs to talk about it with Konoha’s leaders as well. He asked Eida and Daemon to join him, convincing her again of getting closer to Kawaki this way.

Boruto chapter 71 ends in an unknown location, where Code is talking to Bug. The older man is not happy Code took him from the hideout. But Code is more concerned cursing Kawaki’s name. He promises he will destroy everything and everything he loves. His possessions, his family, his home. Boruto chapter 71’s last panel reveal Code’s plan to destroy Konoha.

Final thoughts

Boruto chapter 71 is a great chapter that does its job effectively. It is not an action-packed chapter, but it does contain a few short but engaging battles. Its main objective is to give the reader the necessary information for what is coming next in the manga.

Code does not have limiters anymore, but even then he is not the strongest. Eida and Daemon are not a part of his group, but their future is uncertain. Kawaki is gaining even more relevance to the story if what Amado said is true.

Boruto chapter 71 keeps fans engaged with the story, and leaves them wanting more, wondering what will happen to their favorite characters. This is an amazing chapter that prepares us for the conflicts to come. We will have to wait until the next chapter comes after the hiatus to know what awaits our heroes.

