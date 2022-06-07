Naruto: Every member of Konoha 11, ranked least to most intelligent

Naruto has introduced many powerful and unique characters that specialize in all sorts of different abilities. Some are loved by the audience, while others are loathed due to their characteristics and personality. However, there have been times when all of these characters fought together against a mutual enemy.

Konoha 11 is one of the groups built using talented ninjas from Konohagakure. As the name suggests, the team consists of 11 members, with characters from Team 7, 8, 10, and Guy's team. The following article lists all of them based on their intelligence and how it affects the flow of a battle.

Disclaimer: The following article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

All original Konoha 11 members in Naruto ranked from least intelligent to most

11) Hinata Hyuga

Hinata Hyuga as shown in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Originally considered the heiress of the Hyuga clan, Hinata was deemed irresponsible shortly after due to her inability to lead others to battle. Out of everyone in Konoha 11, Hinata used to let her emotions take over the most during fights, which has cost her numerous times.

She later overcame this bad habit by following the examples of her husband, Naruto, and her cousin, Neji. However, many claimed that she could have tried using her head more than her heart during the missions in Konoha 11.

10) Rock Lee

Rock Lee as shown in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Rock Lee wielded neither the ninjutsu nor genjutsu, which often led others to mock his talents. However, he was one of the most powerful Shinobis from his village simply due to the taijutsu skill he acquired from his mentor, Might Guy. But when it came to his intelligence, he was certainly not the brightest among the 11.

Due to some of his restrictions, Rock's mentality has been set to a limit, where opening his gates was his primary focus during fights. He was considered a genius due to his ability to open five gates at a young age, but Lee still had a long way to go when it came to making strategies.

9) Tenten

Tenten as shown in the anime (Image via Destiny 2)

Even after including her team, Tenten had the least characterization out of all 11 members of Konoha 11. Her power and potential were neither developed nor elaborated throughout the main story, except for her powers related to manipulating weapons. This made her worth more on the frontlines rather than in strategic planning.

Since her fight was further explained in the anime adaptation, Tenten was easily overwhelmed in a 1v1 battle against Temari. Later on, she also witnessed Temari and Shikamaru fighting, which made her think that she could never defeat her opponents, showing the true nature of her mental state.

8) Choji Akimichi

Choji Akimichi as shown in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Choji was one of the physically strongest characters in Konoha 11, to the point where he could take on the husk of the ten-tails all alone. However, he still had ways to go when it came to strategizing before any battle. During fights, he often relied solely on Shikamaru, his teammate's tactics, and his teammate's tactics.

Having been shown to have come up with very simple and generic tactics during the battle, Choji wasn't the best when using his head.

7) Kiba Inuzuka

Kiba Inuzuka as shown in the anime (Image via Naruto)

Originally a member of Team 8, Kiba was considered the strongest among the rest of the Inuzuka clan. When it came to fighting, going up against Kiba was pretty much a fight between two opponents, as he always kept his companion, Akamaru, by his side.

However, the greatest downside for Kiba was his inability to read situations during fights and always going headfirst without thinking about the consequences. This has cost him a lot of fights, especially his match against Naruto in the preliminaries.

6) Ino Yamanaka

Ino, as shown in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Ino's intelligence made up for her lack of physical strength in battle. She was the epitome of how a supporting Shinobi was supposed to be, who could sense anyone with their chakra and trap them using the Mind Body Switch Technique.

Over time, she refined her technique and was strong enough to trap even the strongest antagonists in the series. Ino Yamanaka can also use healing techniques on her allies, making her one of the most vital support units in any team during battles.

5) Sakura Haruno

Sakura Haruno as shown in the anime (Image via Naruto)

Known to almost everyone in the anime community, regardless of whether they have watched Naruto, Sakura Haruno is probably the most hated character in the series. However, this did not hamper her reputation when it came to her abilities in battle.

She was able to heal her allies from the brink of their deaths and later learned a great deal of taijutsu from the fifth Hokage, Tsunade. Sakura's deadly combination of healing and raw damage in her fighting style made her one of the strongest battle sages during the Fourth Shinobi Great War.

4) Naruto

Naruto as shown in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

The titular protagonist, Naruto, was introduced as a carefree kid who had the dream of becoming the Hokage. However, many often underestimated his wits in battle, as it was the first time Naruto showed his true potential in his fight against Neji.

While he did not reveal a lot on the outside, Naruto used to develop many tactics before going head-on against his enemies, which often led to him coming up with techniques that would surprise his enemies. This even led to him defeating Kaguya Otsutsuki, considered a god amongst mortals.

3) Shino Aburame

Shino as shown in the anime (Image via Naruto)

Shino is probably the most underrated Shinobi among the Konoha 11 due to his unique skills. Being a member of the Aburame clan, Shino could manipulate a whole army of bugs into battle, making him one of the strongest units in long-range fights.

He was quite calm and collected, which also showed his way of judging the outcome of the fights he took part in. This was clearly shown in his battle against Kankuro, one of the strongest fighters from the Sands village.

2) Neji Hyuga

Neji Hyuga as shown in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Considered a genius in everything he did, Neji Hyuga was one of the strongest Shinobi in Konoha 11, with both his physical strength and mental aptitude. From a very young age, Neji mastered his Byakugan on the Jonin level, which far surpassed the likes of Hiashi Hyuga, the head of the main Hyuga house.

Neji was the first member of his team to reach the Jonin level. He sacrificed his life to save Naruto and Hinata, leading to his tragic death. Some say that Neji would have been one of the most powerful Shinobis in Konohagakure today had he been alive.

1) Shikamaru Nara

Shikamaru Nara as shown in the anime (Image via Naruto)

Shikamaru was one of the first-ever characters that showed the definition of being overpowered by having zero physical strength. Being a member of Asuma's Team 10 besides Choji and Ino, Shikamaru was hesitant to participate in any battle or task bestowed upon him due to his lazy mentality.

However, from being one of the overlooked side characters, he became an adviser to the sixth and seventh Hokage. Due to his high IQ and leading capabilities, Shikamaru became the leader of Konoha 11. He took a vital part in saving his allies during the Fourth Shinobi War by coming up with quick strategies and sound judgments.

