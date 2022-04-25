5 Naruto characters with the most self-control (& 5 who were reckless)

Numerous characters have been introduced during the course of Naruto, and every character is unique with specific traits that define them. That being said, there are a few characters who have common characteristics.

Some of these characters are pretty rational, use logic under challenging situations, and have good self-control in any given condition. Some characters are on the other end of the spectrum, and their actions are usually dictated by their emotions. These characters are rather reckless, and some have suffered dire consequences because of their recklessness.

5 Naruto characters that have the most self control

1) Shikamaru

Shikamaru Nara in the series (Image via Pierrot)

Shikamaru is one of the brightest and most calculative shinobis in the Naruto series. He rarely acts on impulse and has a ton of self-control, even at times when emotions can run high. One such example is how he fought against Hidan despite watching his own mentor die in that mission. Shikamaru was careful in devising a plan and successfully killed him.

2) Sasuke

Sasuke from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

There are moments when Sasuke has acted on an impulse or due to his rage, but for the most part, he’s quite careful and thinks before engaging with someone in combat. His ability to analyze any situation is impressive and has often given him the upper hand during numerous missions. Sasuke’s self-control only grew as the series progressed and is at an all-time high in the Boruto series.

3) Hashirama

Hashirama is someone who is relatively calm and always makes decisions based on logic and not emotion. He is someone who played an essential role in creating Konohagakure and tried his best to ensure that the Uchiha clan and the Senju clan lived in harmony.

Given their past, it couldn’t have been possible without Hashirama’s calm demeanor. Hashirama has shown self-control and patience on numerous occasions but was also someone who would do anything to protect the ones close to him.

4) Minato

Naruto @NarutoVibe Congrats to Naruto for being the only Anime series to have Minato Namikaze Congrats to Naruto for being the only Anime series to have Minato Namikaze https://t.co/UdqV3gaIfx

Minato is someone that doesn’t resort to violence at the first opportunity he gets. He is exceptionally gentle and kind to those who aren’t inherently evil. The way he treated his wife and the fact that he gave up his life to protect Naruto and his village is a testament to the aforementioned statement.

Minato has constantly displayed self-control on numerous occasions as he has always analyzed the situation and come up with the best solution for any particular scenario.

5) Kakashi

Kakashi Hatake @Copycat_Sensei "They say that the nail that sticks up is the one that gets hammered down."

~Kakashi

~NarutoRP

~Experienced

~Descriptive

~Any RP "They say that the nail that sticks up is the one that gets hammered down."~Kakashi~NarutoRP~Experienced~Descriptive~Any RP https://t.co/qIC1zseP5l

Kakashi is said to be one of the most brilliant characters in the Naruto series. Very few characters can match his battle intelligence, and his ability to evaluate any situation to come up with the best possible solution shows how much self-control and intelligence he has.

It is very easy for anyone to act based on one’s emotions, but being able to act solely on reason, consistently is proof of self-control. That doesn’t mean that Kakashi does not care for his comrades since he firmly believes that comrades’ lives are more important than any mission assigned to a shinobi.

Characters that act based on impulse

1) Naruto

There is no doubt that Naruto is one of those characters who act on impulse in most situations. There is a reason why fans are surprised every time he strategizes and makes a move. Naruto has proven that he isn’t one of the most competent characters in the series on numerous occasions.

There have been many instances in the series where he has let his anger dictate his actions. Due to his massive chakra reserves and being the Nine Tail Jinchuriki, he hasn’t faced highly severe consequences.

2) Rock Lee

Rock Lee (Image via Pierrot)

Rock Lee is one of the most popular characters in the series, well-known for his taijutsu prowess and his high energy levels. He is constantly training and is motivated at all times. However, he is the type of character who will jump into a fight before evaluating the situation or his opponent.

Rock Lee can be a little reckless at times. The aftermath of the fight against Gaara during the chunin exams was so bad that Rock Lee almost couldn’t go back to being a shinobi if not for Tsunade’s efforts.

3) Hidan

HIdan (Image via Pierrot)

When Hidan's character was introduced in the series, fans witnessed just how arrogant and evil he was. He was someone that didn’t respect anything or anyone other than his religion. His immortality allowed him to be extremely reckless since death was not a consequence he had to face anymore. However, Shikamaru was able to put him in his place and defeated him soon after Asuma was killed. Hidan ultimately paid the price for his arrogance and recklessness.

4) Madara

Madara is pretty smart when it comes to combat intelligence, and this was proven on numerous occasions. But his recklessness stemmed from his overconfidence. One such incident was when he fought Might Guy after he opened all the Eight Gates.

Madara didn’t take him seriously since he was in his Ten Tail Jinchuriki form. However, Madara almost died while fighting against Guy. His choice of using the Truth-Seeking Orbs didn’t save him from Guy’s attack, and Madara nearly paid the price for it.

5) Choji

Choji Akimichi (Image via Pierrot)

Choji didn’t really receive as much screen time as some of the other characters on this list. But there were a few incidents that highlighted Choji’s recklessness in the series. Choji is the type of person who would fight anyone that calls him fat. This is something that instantly triggers Choji and he would not hesitate to engage with that person in combat. Otherwise, Choji seems pretty laid back, which was seen during the initial stages of the series when he skipped training on numerous occasions.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi