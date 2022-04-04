Every member of Team 7 in Naruto, ranked from weakest to strongest

In Naruto, teams are formed by starting with three Genin members placed under the leadership of a Jonin. Once created, they are assigned missions that range from D-rank to S-rank. Team 7 started with a C-rank mission which in a blink escalated to A-rank.

However, surprisingly, they managed to accomplish their unforeseen task, and there began the journey of the most prominent Team of Konoha.

Team 7 started with Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura under the leadership of Kakashi, but as the story progressed, Yamato and Sai also joined.

Members of Team 7 in Naruto ranked based on strength

6) Sai

Initially, Sai was assigned to Team 7 by his superior Danzo to eliminate Sasuke Uchiha. Danzo brainwashed him, and due to that, he could not comprehend emotions and had a hard time getting along with others in his team. However, he bonded with everyone in the long run and worked in conjunction.

Sai is said to be the strongest Root member in the organization. He is proficient in Kenjutsu and despite Taijutsu not being his forte, he has shown the potential to withstand a Taijutsu user with ease.

Sai's most notable feat is his Ink Techniques, which he uses in multiple ways. With this technique, he can draw giant birds for transportation and snakes to restrain his target's movements, as well as combine it with Fuinjutsu to seal his enemies in paintings.

5) Yamato

After Kakashi got bedridden, Yamato was chosen to be the leader of Team 7. However, the real reason he was assigned was to keep an eye on Naruto and his Tailed Beast. As he had Hashirama cells in his body, he was more than capable of handling Naruto if he went berserk.

Yamato is highly skilled in his Wood Release techniques as he can trap his enemies under his wooden domes and crush them with his Tree Bind Flourishing Burial. Being an Anbu member, he can track his enemies and spy on them without suspicion.

Yamato can eliminate his opponents before they can react.

4) Sakura Haruno

Sakura is one of the best late bloomers in Naruto who started as a weak individual but gradually developed her skills and became a powerful Kunoichi. After being trained under Tsunade, her chakra control increased immensely.

Sakura can build up all her chakra in her fists to land a devastating blow, capable of disrupting multiple buildings in one hit. Sakura is also hailed as the greatest medical-nin in the world.

In combat, she doesn't have to stop and heal herself, as after releasing the Strength of a Hundred Seals, her body enters a state where the wounds heal themselves. She even got praised for her incredible feats by the likes of Chiyo.

3) Kakashi Hatake

In reality, Kakashi was assigned to lead Team 7 to keep an eye on Naruto and Sasuke, as there were no other Jonins capable of managing such a task. He is hailed as one of the strongest Shinobis that Konoha has ever produced.

Despite not being the actual owner of the Sharingan he possessed, Kakashi was capable of withstanding its power. He is proficient in all Five Nature Releases and the Yin and Yang Release.

However, his natural affinity is Lightning Release, through which he devised his personalized lightning cutter called Chidori. With such incredible prowess in all aspects of a Shinobi, he eventually became the Sixth Hokage of Konoha in Naruto.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke is the last surviving member of the Uchiha clan. Holding on to a grudge against his older brother Itachi Uchiha, he chose to walk on the path of revenge. This is why he abandons Team 7 and defects Konoha to become stronger with the help of Orochimaru's experiments.

However, he later comes to know the reality, and during the Fourth Great Ninja War, he rejoins the team and fights alongside them to defeat Kaguya Otsutsuki. After receiving half of the Sage of Six Paths chakra Sasuke's strength increased, though it awakened his Rinnegan.

In the new era, he works as a shadow Kage, and with such immense powers, he is an unstoppable force in the entire Shinobi world.

1) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki started as a goofy prankster whom the entire Konoha despised for his Jinchuriki status and looked at as if he were a monster. However, he ended up being the hero for not only his village but the entire Shinobi world.

The power of Nine Tails and the chakra he received from Sage of Six Paths made him the strongest Shinobi in the entire world.

He accomplished his long-sought dream of becoming the Hokage of Konoha, bringing together the Five Great Nations and subsequently achieving peace. Naruto is by far the strongest Shinobi ever to live.

