10 Naruto characters who lost their way in Boruto

The anime Boruto: Naruto Next Generation has Shinobis of the new generation and old nostalgic faces from Naruto.

What made the new Shinobi world peaceful and strong were the old characters of Naruto, who were said to be the foundation of the peace between the nations and the ones who are the strongest characters in the series.

However, some of these individuals’ importance in Boruto has become irrelevant; assumingly, they don’t contribute to the storyline. Here are 10 characters who lost their way in Naruto:

Naruto characters who became irrelevant in Boruto

8) Yamato

Yamato as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yamato is known for taking over Team 7 while Kakashi was unwell. He is one of those characters whose true potential never got displayed in the anime. Yamato was also in charge of taking care of Naruto’s berserk transformation with his Wood Technique.

He quite efficiently subdued Naruto’s berserk state with his Hokage Style Sixty Year Old Technique – Kakuan Entering Society with Bliss Bringing Hands, a technique which Hashirama used to control Tailed Beasts. However, in the new era, he doesn’t have anything to contribute to Boruto’s plot.

7) Homura and Koharu

Koharu and Homura as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Homura and Koharu were members of Team Tobirama, who later became key individuals of Konoha’s Council in Naruto. The members of Konoha's Council receive the same level of respect as Hokage by the people of Konoha.

Alongside Danzo and Hiruzen Sarutobi, they managed to make tough and intricate decisions for the safety of Konoha. Homura and Koharu have been alive for over two generations, and their existence in Boruto has become redundant.

6) Karin Uzumaki

Karin as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Karin is a ninja of Kusagakure and one of the members of the Uzumaki clan. She became the warden of Orochimaru’s southern hideout.

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, her contribution in destroying Tobi’s giant wooden statue and its several arms with an incomplete version of Adamantine Sealing Chains made her one of the most unique characters in Naruto.

When Taka was disbanded, she led the life of a researcher under Orochimaru alongside Suigetsu. Being a member of the Uzumaki clan, fans had huge expectations from Karin, which she fulfilled in Naruto’s Fourth Great Ninja War, but in Boruto, she exists like a regular Shinobi.

5) Hinata Hyuga

Hinata Uzumaki, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hinata is known as the Byakugan Princess in Naruto. She is the elder daughter of Hiashi Hyuga and was prophesized to be taking the position of the head of her clan, but Hanabi became the heir. Hinata eventually married her childhood love Naruto Uzumaki and has two children, Boruto and Himawari.

She is an exceptional Taijutsu user capable of using devastating techniques like Gentle Step Twin Lion Fists. However, in Boruto, she became a simple housewife, where she could have been using her Byakugan prowess.

4) Temari Nara

Temari behind Shikamaru and Shikadai (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Temari was one of the deadliest forces from the Sand Village who overwhelmed the Shinobis of Konoha with her Wind Release. She was the bodyguard of the Fifth Kazekage, and after marrying Shikamaru, she became the citizen of Konoha.

She has become less active in Boruto, but when the time comes, she gets ready for action. Temari in Naruto was much more skilled and potent, but in Boruto, spending most of her time as a housewife made her lose the charm she had in her prime.

3) Rock Lee

Rock Lee as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Rock Lee is known for his exceptional Taijutsu prowess in Naruto. He is one of Might Guy's most cherished students, and both of them share a father and son kind of relationship. Lee’s inability to Ninjutsu and Genjutsu didn’t stop him from becoming one of the strongest Shinobis in Naruto.

Despite his overwhelming strength, he became a simple Chuunin Exam Proctor, which is disappointing for a character considered one of the greatest.

2) Shikamaru Nara

Shikamaru as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shikamaru had the most significant transition in the history of Naruto, where he was just a laid-back individual who tended to avoid conflicts and became the advisor to the Hokage in the new era.

During the Fourth Great Shinobi War, he was a crucial individual who was a well-adept tactician who helped the Shinobi Alliance devise better strategies. In Boruto, he just became someone who runs forth and back between his house and Hokage Residence and has nothing much to contribute to the plot.

1) Tenten

Tenten as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tenten was affiliated with Team Guy alongside Rock Lee and Neji Hyuga. Throughout the series, she was foreshadowed by her teammates but was exceptional in her mastery of weapons. As a weapons enthusiast in Boruto, she opened a shop that deals with Ninja Tools.

Tenten has the Treasured Tools in her possession displayed in her shop with a sign “Not for Sale.” Apart from being a shop owner, she doesn't have anything that marks her out as a noteworthy character on the show.

