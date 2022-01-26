8 reasons why Sai is one of the most underrated characters in Naruto

Naruto has received critical acclaim thanks to an incredible array of fascinating characters, impressive techniques, and phenomenal fight scenes. Character appeal is strongly related to personality traits and combat style.

The Naruto community has strong opinions on the shinobi (or ninjas) featured in the series, and Sai is one character who is often slandered or overlooked by the community. This article will dive into why Sai is an underrated character and should receive more praise.

8 reasons why Sai is underestimated in Naruto

1) Mobility

erisabesu |📌Omi//giri Spice 🍙😷🌶️🌶️🌶️ @erisabesu3 sasuke arriving on the scene transported by sai's jutsu just makes me super squealy inside for some reason <3 sasuke arriving on the scene transported by sai's jutsu just makes me super squealy inside for some reason <3 https://t.co/LQuvsXrZMw

Sai is able to use his Cartoon Beast Mimicry jutsu to create bird familiars. This technique is useful for quick travel into battle, transporting injured allies, and escaping dire situations. Considering that most shinobi travel by foot, this ability can have a huge impact on mission success.

2) Combat power

Ryzen|Revoo @LastNameReVoo Sai saved Naruto from Sasuke too btw just saying. Sai saved Naruto from Sasuke too btw just saying. https://t.co/QzV9vaWyFC

Sai is a skilled fighter who has killed numerous bingo book targets. He weilds effective taijutsu as well as both mid-range and long-range jutsu. As a member of Root (The Foundation), Sai has undergone extensive training to ensure his victory in combat. Additionally, he boasts impressive quickness and reaction speed.

3) Refinement

Lazy @Lazy2320 So I guess Sai’s thing is this art jutsu. It’s a pretty interesting idea, but what if he runs out of ink? What if runs out of paper? So I guess Sai’s thing is this art jutsu. It’s a pretty interesting idea, but what if he runs out of ink? What if runs out of paper? https://t.co/WKtgiHi2iM

Sai is a perfectionist. As an artist and a member of Root, his skills have been sharply honed. Sai must often paint cartoon beasts in the mist of battle, a task that would regularly be quite time-consuming. His steady hand moves swiftly across his scrolls so that he can quickly execute his jutsu.

Unlike characters such as Naruto and Rock Lee, Sai never wastes any energy. Every move he makes is carefully timed and calculated. Such precision is crucial for a high-level shinobi.

4) Character evolution

satosugu movie 0 fan account @i_am_erica13 On another note I like Sai’s umbrella he makes for Sakura. So adorable! Also I enjoy their conversations while they watch Naruto train and they are...being neglected.... On another note I like Sai’s umbrella he makes for Sakura. So adorable! Also I enjoy their conversations while they watch Naruto train and they are...being neglected.... https://t.co/Ey2fXqctSC

When Naruto first met his new team member, Sai was cold and emotionless. Contrasted with the boisterous personalities of Naruto and Sakura, Sai had trouble fitting in. He initially only followed his secret orders from Danzo, even deserting Team 7 at one point to make contact with Orochimaru.

Sai clashed with his teammates over differences in their beliefs, but he became more likable as the plot developed. Learning from Naruto and Sakura, Sai developed his long-suppressed emotional intelligence. Although he originally disliked Naurto and Sakura, he later considers them friends. He even offered Naruto emotional support, something that would have been impossible for him when he was first introduced.

Hilda 🐍 @YmikasaA @narusku @ushibrijima Even Sai when he goes to explain the situation to Naruto he just says that Sakura confessed, not that it was fake @narusku @ushibrijima Even Sai when he goes to explain the situation to Naruto he just says that Sakura confessed, not that it was fake🌝 https://t.co/cXFvOYCdR2

5) Ambition

The Kagekage @IndraNakari I find Sai and Sasuke’s first interaction interesting. Sai is oddly persistent around Sasuke even despite Orochimaru’s warning not to mess with Sasuke. Yet Sai persists in talking to Sasuke, trying to gauge Sasuke’s reaction to assess how Sasuke feels about Sakura & Naruto. I find Sai and Sasuke’s first interaction interesting. Sai is oddly persistent around Sasuke even despite Orochimaru’s warning not to mess with Sasuke. Yet Sai persists in talking to Sasuke, trying to gauge Sasuke’s reaction to assess how Sasuke feels about Sakura & Naruto. https://t.co/N98bOLkmiX

This Root shinobi is completely dedicated to his mission at all times. While many shinobi strive to suppress their emotions in battle, Sai doesn't have this concern. His cold heart allows him to remain locked in during dynamic fights. Additionally, although it may be seen as problematic, Sai's extreme loyalty to Danzo drives him to accomplish his mission at any cost.

6) Intelligence

The Hoppipster @MaagicMushies i dont give the war arc enough credit for finding a way to make these multi man fights interesting, on a technical level at least. Sai and Kankuro are a weird combination, but they have clever tandem uses



Wheres that naruto tag fighter i dont give the war arc enough credit for finding a way to make these multi man fights interesting, on a technical level at least. Sai and Kankuro are a weird combination, but they have clever tandem usesWheres that naruto tag fighter https://t.co/4LbYjelQ4S

An often underdeveloped aspect of ninja skills is intelligence. The most intellectually gifted shinobi like Shikamaru are able to approach fights like a chess battle - planning multiple steps ahead at every moment. Sai brings balance to Team 7, compensating for the brash decisions made by squad mates. Much like Tanjiro's application of water breathing in Demon Slayer, Sai possesses an acute ability to insert himself into battle at the right place and the right time.

7) Sealing jutsu

Sealing jutsu was infinitely crucial to the success of the Allied Shinobi Forces in the Fourth Ninja World War. The only way to defeat their reanimated enemies was by sealing them away. Sai is able to use his animated paintings to restrain and seal opponents. It is somewhat rare for a ninja so skilled in hand-to-hand combat to also utilize sealing techniques.

8) Versatility

(Franklyn’s Version) @franklynforeal @HbcuAnime Sai from Naruto — I liked him for what he could be if they gave him more attention @HbcuAnime Sai from Naruto — I liked him for what he could be if they gave him more attention https://t.co/jb61YBZJX5

While many shinobi train hard just to master a single nature transformation, Sai is able to employ four different nature releases.

In addition to all of his other utilities, Sai is capable of using Earth Release, Water Release, Fire Release, and Yang Release. This greatly amplifies his effectiveness in battle against a skilled opponent, as he can adapt his fighting style to the strengths and weaknesses of his foe.

Furthermore, Sai uses his Cartoon Beast Mimicry jutsu for a variety purposes. As stated above, his animated paintings are multidimensional in battle and can transport allies. Beyond that, Sai has used mice to spy on enemies as well as snakes to restrain opponents.

Edited by Siddharth Satish