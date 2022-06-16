Boruto Manga to go on a month long hiatus after Chapter 71

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga is at a crucial stage and the most recent chapter came with a ton of development. Tension among numerous characters is at an all-time high, and one of the most important characters has become ridiculously stronger as well. The next chapter is merely days away from being released, and fans are awaiting it with bated breath.

Obviously, fans are quite excited for the upcoming manga at this stage because the plot is getting quite interesting. However, some sources leaked certain information about the manga series and there is some unfortunate news for the fans.

According to information provided by a Twitter user named @Abdul_S17 on June 15, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be going on a month-long hiatus. It is important to note that this is speculative and this information has not been confirmed so far.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 NEWS: According to leaks, Boruto Manga will be taking a 1 month hiatus in July 2022!!



The series is scheduled to resume in August with the release of Ch72 in the October issue release of VJump, which is expected to release on August 20th 2022! NEWS: According to leaks, Boruto Manga will be taking a 1 month hiatus in July 2022!! The series is scheduled to resume in August with the release of Ch72 in the October issue release of VJump, which is expected to release on August 20th 2022! https://t.co/cQhYEPgGZF

Boruto: Rumors suggest that the manga series is set to resume in two months’ time

It is noteworthy to mention that the Twitter user who provided this information has been following Boruto: Naruto Next Generations for a long time and happens to be a reliable source, based on past information provided on his Twitter account.

Now fans might be a little upset because the manga is at a crucial stage and the series is inching closer towards the post-time skip arc. However, there is some good news. The upcoming chapter 71 will be released as per the usual monthly release schedule. As per the schedule, the upcoming chapter will be released on June 20, 2022.

Based on the information, chapter 72 will not be released in July, but later this year in October.

Goldie @GoldenFlash_ @OrganicDinosaur If Boruto is a weekly/bi weekly manga then I can understand but a monthly manga taking a month hiatus is just so unusual.... @OrganicDinosaur If Boruto is a weekly/bi weekly manga then I can understand but a monthly manga taking a month hiatus is just so unusual....

Naturally, fans are upset about Boruto: Naruto Next Generations going on a month-long hiatus and took to Twitter to express the same. One of the main reasons why they seem to be annoyed is because the series releases its chapters on a monthly basis, and fans are trying to understand the reason behind this purported hiatus. While there is no official information regarding the reason for the hiatus, fans are waiting for an official confirmation of the same.

Ryan Ôtsutsuki @RyanBekhti @Abdul_S17 I think I can wait August for the chapter 72, if the announcement of Storm 5 and the Code Arc coming in July @Abdul_S17 I think I can wait August for the chapter 72, if the announcement of Storm 5 and the Code Arc coming in July 🔥🔥🔥

Boruto 🔻 ボルト大筒木 🔺 @Bolt_Otsutsuki So with the #Boruto manga going on a hiatus next month and we getting some news about the Boruto anime next month also… so it got me thinking whatever the news is for the Boruto Anime might be very important. So with the #Boruto manga going on a hiatus next month and we getting some news about the Boruto anime next month also… so it got me thinking whatever the news is for the Boruto Anime might be very important. https://t.co/hj3nlRRyqI

Another fan was quite hopeful and didn’t mind the hiatus as long as the series decided to announce another Ultimate Ninja Storm game along with an announcement for the Code arc as well. That being said, it is highly unlikely that another Ultimate Ninja Storm game will be announced sometime soon.

