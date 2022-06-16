Boruto Manga to go on a month long hiatus after Chapter 71

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga is at a crucial stage and the most recent chapter came with a ton of development. Tension among numerous characters is at an all-time high, and one of the most important characters has become ridiculously stronger as well. The next chapter is merely days away from being released, and fans are awaiting it with bated breath.
Obviously, fans are quite excited for the upcoming manga at this stage because the plot is getting quite interesting. However, some sources leaked certain information about the manga series and there is some unfortunate news for the fans.
According to information provided by a Twitter user named @Abdul_S17 on June 15, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be going on a month-long hiatus. It is important to note that this is speculative and this information has not been confirmed so far.
Boruto: Rumors suggest that the manga series is set to resume in two months’ time
It is noteworthy to mention that the Twitter user who provided this information has been following Boruto: Naruto Next Generations for a long time and happens to be a reliable source, based on past information provided on his Twitter account.
Now fans might be a little upset because the manga is at a crucial stage and the series is inching closer towards the post-time skip arc. However, there is some good news. The upcoming chapter 71 will be released as per the usual monthly release schedule. As per the schedule, the upcoming chapter will be released on June 20, 2022.
Based on the information, chapter 72 will not be released in July, but later this year in October.
Naturally, fans are upset about Boruto: Naruto Next Generations going on a month-long hiatus and took to Twitter to express the same. One of the main reasons why they seem to be annoyed is because the series releases its chapters on a monthly basis, and fans are trying to understand the reason behind this purported hiatus. While there is no official information regarding the reason for the hiatus, fans are waiting for an official confirmation of the same.
Another fan was quite hopeful and didn’t mind the hiatus as long as the series decided to announce another Ultimate Ninja Storm game along with an announcement for the Code arc as well. That being said, it is highly unlikely that another Ultimate Ninja Storm game will be announced sometime soon.
Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.