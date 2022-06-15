Boruto Chapter 71: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans are on the edge of their seats after reading the previous chapter of the series. There were a ton of elements that they could enjoy in Chapter 70, and it ended with a major cliffhanger. Fans are eagerly waiting in anticipation for the upcoming chapter since it will reveal Amado’s fate and whether or not he’ll survive in this series.

Based on the release date that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations follows, the upcoming chapter will be released in a few days. Here’s what we know about the upcoming chapter of the series.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 71 release date

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations maintains a strict schedule for the release of its chapters, and based on that, the upcoming chapter will be available on June 20, 2022. The chapter will be released at midnight in Japan and the latest chapters will be available on both Viz and Shueisha’s Manga Plus. The release times for various regions are mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time: 9 AM on Monday

Central Standard Time: 11 AM on Monday

Eastern Daylight Time: Noon on Monday

British Time: 5 PM on Monday

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 70 recap

Things were quite tense as the chapter began with Shikamaru, Eida, Code and Amado in the room. Naruto tried to rush into the room in order to save his comrades. However, Shikamaru advised him not to force himself in since he was handling the situation.

Shikamaru wanted to diffuse the situation and asked Eida to come over to Konoha since she wanted to get closer to Kawaki. Shikamaru said that she could do so if she decided to stop helping Code at that time. Code asked her not to consider it, but she listened to Shikamaru and thought about it.

Eida realized that Naruto was stuck outside and this shocked Shikamaru since there was no way she could have known. Then Amado revealed that she has something called the Senrigan which allows her to see everything around her and she can even look into past occurrences.

Eida realizes that she has no reason to cause harm to Konoha, but Shikamaru lays out the consequences and asks her to either choose the village or Code.

The scene transitioned to Kawaki, who was resting in the ward and wondering about his Karma powers. He conceded that this was something he needed more than he realized and the scene transitioned back into the room where Code and the rest were present. He forced Amado to give him the code to remove the limiters.

Eida instructed Code to run since Kawaki was on his way there. Delta intervened and disrupted Shikamaru’s Shadow Possession, allowing them to take Amado and escape. Amado then proceeded to remove Code’s limiters, and the chapter ended with Code about to kill Amado.

What to expect

The upcoming chapter will most likely focus on Code's powers now that his limiters have been removed. The upcoming chapter will also show whether or not Amado will live since it looks like Code is about to kill him. But fans can expect Code to display his powers and possibly fight Kawaki in the upcoming chapter.

