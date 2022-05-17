Boruto: Chapter 70 leaked spoilers: Code unleashed! Amado kidnapped?

Boruto Chapter 69 dealt with many setbacks in the wake of Boruto's recovery following the battle with Code, with Code himself trying to kidnap Amado to get his limiters off and Eida showing up to enchant everyone. This included the reprogrammed Delta, who was infatuated with her, and Shikamaru, who ended the chapter attempting to entice Eida into aiding Konoha in exchange for seeing Kawaki.

It also dealt with Sasuke, Sarada, and Mitsuki's inadequacy issues and saw Kawaki awaken and have a short chat with Naruto before they were informed of the developing emergency situation. With everyone racing towards Amado's lab, time appears to be running short to stop this dastardly scheme.

Note: Boruto: Naruto Next Generation manga chapter 70 spoilers ahead.

What the leaked spoilers for the upcoming Boruto chapter 70 reveal

Right away, one of the first spoiler panels leaked is the cover image. It's just Amado seemingly chilling out, a contrast to the chapter's events, and the title roughly translates to "From the bottom of one's heart/my heart." This definitely seems to imply some heavy revelations therein, because people only say that when they're being extraordinarily sincere about something deeply personal.

Considering Eida's infatuation with Kawaki and the many people involved? This may go the villain's way after all, if Amado has any more secrets he'd like to divulge or if anything else is going to be revealed here.

You can see bug lurking in the back

Yeah, they nabbed Amado and went back, we probably won't see Boruto or Sasuke fight this chapter. You can see bug lurking in the back

Other leaked panels focus on Code's unleashed form, with Daemon being there as the villainous trio stand over Shikamaru and appear to be gloating. It seems as though Code was able to "convince" the good doctor to release his limiters after all and get himself up to full power. That doesn't spell good news for the heroes at all.



My Naruto would never. He would walk through the door like a ghost because there is nothing that Naruto should struggle with.

My man Naruto really struggling to open the door in emergency situation. How dare Naruto struggle to open the door after Ino changed the lock code? My Naruto would never. He would walk through the door like a ghost because there is nothing that Naruto should struggle with.

Meanwhile, Naruto is attempting to get the door open since Shikamaru had Ino change the door codes to stop Eida's powers from grabbing everyone. Some fans are saying he should just break the door down, even as Sasuke and Boruto are arriving. Some say he can, others say he can't or shouldn't since that'll lead to Eida's powers getting a hold of someone as powerful as Naruto.

With Amado being yanked through one of Code's zippers/spikes in reality, and Kawaki going to aid the heroes, the chapter appears to be either a continuation of the conflict as theorized or a conclusion to the tense standoff for now. What happened to Shikamaru is unclear at this point, and fans will have to wait for the chapter's release for that one.

The official English translation for Boruto Chapter 70 releases on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 and can be read on Viz's official Shonen Jump website and Manga Plus' website and apps.

