Boruto Chapter 70 sees questions answered about Eida, Amado kidnapped, and Code unleashed.

It seems the spoiler scans for Boruto Chapter 70 were accurate. The previous chapter, chapter 69, saw a tense standoff between Code and Shikamaru become even more tense when Eida appeared and bewitched everyone to do her bidding. Naruto, Boruto, and Sasuke were last seen running over and trying to open the door, while Shikamaru stalled Eida by telling her about the possibility of switching sides over to Konoha.

The spoiler scans for Boruto Chapter 70 saw Code unleashed from his limiters, the villain group including Daemon looming over Amado, and the others hurrying to open the door. The anticipation for this standoff was astronomically high as the chapter was released.

Note: The following recap contains major spoilers for Boruto chapter 70.

Boruto Chapter 70 highlights

The cover and its meaning

The first thing to notice about Boruto Chapter 70 is the cover, which shows Amado relaxing and has the caption "From the bottom of my heart." As several fans speculated, it is undoubtedly alluding to Amado and Kawaki. The quote is from Kawaki himself, and it refers to the karma that Amado repaired. Kawaki used to think of it as a curse, something Isshiki would use to possess him. Now? He's thankful for it because Naruto would have died otherwise.

Eida's powers of precognition

From her first appearance in Boruto Chapter 56, the enigmatic Eida was known to be a cyborg modified with shinobiware to combat the likes of Jigen. Since then, she was hidden by Boro after surrendering to her charms. In Boruto Chapter 70, several questions were answered about Eida's powers. For one, she has a unique eye power called the Senrigan. The Senrigan allows the user to see anything happening anywhere in the world, as well as prior events.

It's unclear whether this means she can see into the future, as she does warn Code that Kawaki is on her way. It seems limited to only the present, but it makes her dangerous since she sees that Naruto, Boruto, and Sasuke are behind the door. However, she is still unable to perceive events occurring beyond the mortal plane of existence, indicating that she has not hacked Ino's mental link. Her enticing powers also charmed Delta into doing her bidding, including kicking Shikamaru.

A conversation between two "weapons"

Kawaki and Sumire had a frank conversation about Amado, Kawaki's current condition, and the karma. It was short and rather tension-filled, but Sumire did plant a seed of doubt in Kawaki's mind. Kawaki was grateful for the first time for the karma being there, or else Naruto would've died against Isshiki and Code, but then there's a problem with it that Kawaki didn't seem to consider.

Sumire brought up the idea that maybe Amado is using Kawaki for his own ends, and doesn't quite care about him as much as Kawaki seems to believe he does. This is something that seems to register with Kawaki, as when he blitzes over to Amado's laboratory, he's the first thing that Kawaki asks about. Sumire speaks from experience too, being used by her father and Root as part of Boruto's first big story arc. It's always fun when, even as late as Boruto Chapter 70, there's callbacks to the beginning.

A dramatic escape, several revelations and a monster unleashed

So, the idea of Amado using Kawaki? It seems to be confirmed in Boruto Chapter 70, as Shikamaru and Amado got into a heated dispute about Kawaki and Code. To summarize the revelations: Eida's powers don't work on blood relatives and Otsutsuki (meaning Boruto and Kawaki), Amado does appear to be using Kawaki or at least is deathly afraid of the kind of power Kawaki possesses and argues for Code and Kawaki's mutual destruction, Eida does appear to be tempted by Shikamaru's "enticing offer" and Code swears vengeance against Shikamaru. The villains escape and Daemon indeed gloats over Amado.

At their hideout, Code finally had Amado rescind his limiters and unleash his full power. This results in Daemon and Eida being pushed back, Code having white hair, and Code thanking Amado for this. In a dramatic and dark ending to the chapter, Code also raises his hand to kill Amado. This is just after saying he would spare his life, so Code is not exactly an honorable villain.

Boruto Chapter 70 kept readers guessing about whether or not the villains would escape and what possible revelations would be made. Eida wasn't going to betray Code right away, but some fans believe it's a possibility. Of course, Code unleashing his full power poses a dilemma for Leaf Shinobi, who are still reeling from Isshiki and the fight between Code and Kawaki. Time will reveal what kind of power Code actually possesses.

