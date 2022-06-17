5 Naruto villains more powerful tan Code from Boruto (& 5 who are weaker)

Naruto’s universe is full of incredibly strong opponents for our heroes to defeat. One of the most powerful enemies yet is Boruto’s Code. A member of Kara and a bearer of karma, he is the new main threat in the manga.

He obtained his full power in the previous chapter of the manga. But with today’s leaks, we learned that even then, he is not invincible yet. Naturally, a comparison piece came to mind.

What villains from Naruto would humble Code in a fight?

1) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi was a master of Genjutsu (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Itachi is not as strong as Code in terms of physical strength, but he does have one of the most powerful Genjutsu in the series. With Code’s fight against Daemon, we learned that he is still not invulnerable to other kinds of attacks.

Itachi’s Infinite Tsukuyomi is so powerful that it was able to trap a Sage Mode Kabuto in it and leave him in a loop that would only break after he changed his ways. A look at Itachi’s eye would leave Code unable to keep fighting, at least until he can become an Otsutsuki.

2) Kawaki

Kawaki will be Boruto’s last opponent in the series (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Although Kawaki is not yet a villain, he was presented as the series’ main antagonist during the first moments. In the future, Kawaki will be the one to presumably kill Naruto and destroy Konoha. And that automatically makes him a threat.

Code is jealous of Kawaki, his karma, and Ada’s love for him. But it seems he is also scared of the adopted Uzumaki, as he escaped with Ada after learning he would have to fight against him.

Fans still have to see if Kawaki with his Karma is stronger than Code without limiters, but that may be the case, given that the former is still alive during the future of the series.

3) Isshiki Otsutsuki

Lots of people are confused about Code’s power level in the series at this point. Amado claimed that he got limiters put into him to prevent him from overthrowing Jigen as the leader of Kara. So, many people have taken this as an indication of Code being stronger than Isshiki.

But this does not appear to be the case. Code without his limiters is several times stronger than Jigen, but Isshiki was miles away from Jigen’s power.

Until we see more of Code’s power on display, we cannot be sure of this, but right now, he does not appear to be as strong as the Otsutsuki.

4) Ada

Ada has a powerful and almost unescapable ability. Anyone in her presence who intends to harm her will be forced to enter a state of passiveness. This can go from being unable to move to falling in love with her.

Code is still unsure if what he feels for her is true love or just a side effect of Ada’s power. Until we learn more about this issue, it is safe to assume that Code knows he is not invulnerable to her power.

So, even if Code had the power to destroy her in one move, he would be unable to cause any harm to Ada.

5) Daemon

With today’s leaks, we can confirm that Code could not defeat Daemon. Daemon, like his sister, has an ability that, until now, has no found weaknesses. He can reflect any attacks against him by placing just one palm on the opponent.

Daemon used this ability to humiliate Code, mocking him for being the strongest of them all. If Code becomes an Otsutsuki, he will no longer be affected by Daemon’s ability, but until that happens, the little fighter is more potent than him.

These five villains will never touch Code

1) Zabuza Momochi

Zabuza was a master swordman (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

The first real enemy Team 7 faced during their years as Genin, Zabuza was one of the 7 Mist Swordsmen and a heartless killer. He was a mighty warrior who made Kakashi have a hard time facing him.

But unfortunately for him, since then, all the members of Team 7 have surpassed him by miles. And Code, without his limiters, is beyond the power of Sasuke and Naruto at the moment. Zabuza would not last a minute against Code.

2) Danzo Shimura

Danzo would go to any lengths to obtain power (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The leader of Root and one of the elders of Konoha, Danzo was a master manipulator who worked behind the scenes for decades to obtain power. He was so vile that he took a different Sharingan from various deceased members of the Uchiha clan to implant them in his arm.

Sasuke had to give it his all to defeat this mighty opponent, but he did it before he awakened his Perfect Susanoo. Code is much stronger than Sasuke was during his fight with Danzo. Even with all his schemes, Danzo could not face Code.

3) Pain

The Six Paths of Pain (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Nagato was one of the strongest opponents Naruto ever faced. He got beaten even when using his Sage Mode, and the Kyuubi’s power was needed to defeat this mighty opponent. However, like Danzo, Pain’s fight against Naruto was long before he awakened his full potential.

Even if he could use several Paths in his fight against Code, Nagato would likely not be able to do much. Code’s Claw Marks would make him an unpredictable challenger that would cause several problems for Nagato before he is defeated.

4) Kabuto Yakushi

Orochimaru’s right-hand man and pupil for a very long time, Kabuto made a name for himself after joining forces with Obito to resurrect Madara. He was obsessed with power, just like his master, but was defeated during his fight against Itachi and Sasuke.

His Sage Mode made him one of Naruto’s biggest threats until Itachi caught him in his Infinite Tsukuyomi. After that, he became an ally of the Shinobi forces but was not very relevant in the end. Code would probably defeat him in seconds.

5) Obito Uchiha

Obito just wanted to be with Rin once more (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Obito was a significant threat to the Shinobi world during the last part of Naruto. But he was still defeated after a combined effort amongst many ninjas. Since then, the villains that have been appearing in Boruto have far surpassed the ones in Naruto.

It seems unlikely that Obito would be able to defeat Code. He was not as strong as Jigen appeared, and Code without his limiters is several times stronger.

Obito could use his powerful Kamui to transport him away, but even then, Code could use his Claw Marks to come back and defeat him.

