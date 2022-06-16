Boruto Chapter 71 spoilers and raw scans: Code without limiters, new enemies made

After the last chapter, Boruto’s fans have been waiting impatiently for the release of chapter 71. After Code kidnapped Amado, he was able to fully awaken his power by having his limiters removed. When he had no use for him anymore, he tried to kill Amado.

We did not see how this confrontation ended. At least not until now. Just a few hours ago, the spoilers for Boruto chapter 71 came out, and with them, a lot of answers and exciting new information for these amazing characters. Let's take a look at everything that was revealed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

What will Code do now in Boruto chapter 71?

Brief recap of last chapter

Boruto chapter 70 showed us how the events of Ada and Code’s attempt to obtain the code word from Amado transpired. Shikamaru and Delta were not able to do anything against them because of Ada’s ability to prevent anyone from trying to inflict damage on her.

Shikamaru tried to convince Ada to deflect to Konoha, so she could be closer to Kawaki. She is in love with the latter, so this would be the perfect opportunity to confess. She starts to think about it, making Code angry.

Kawaki spoke with Sumire and realized his Karma was rebuilt into his arm by Amado. After he comments that he needs it to protect the village, Sumire informs him that Amado may want him to believe so because he will use it to his advantage.

Code and Ada escape after the latter sees Kawaki approaching with her clairvoyance. Shikamaru tries to stop them again after they push Amado through a Claw Mark. But Delta is infatuated with Ada, so she tries to help them. Kawaki arrives saying he wanted to ask Amado something.

Back in their hideout, Amado tries to bargain for his life with Code, who tricks him into saying the code word for his limiters in exchange for his survival. After Amado does, Code tries to eliminate him, and Boruto chapter 70 ends there.

What will happen in this new chapter?

The chapter will continue with Code trying to kill Amado, but he will be stopped by Daemon, who overpowers him. Even without his limiters, Code is no match for the small fighter. A fight ensues, with Daemon dealing a great deal of damage to Code.

After being defeated and realizing he cannot win, Code decides to retreat through one of his Claw Marks, and takes Bug with him. It is revealed that Amado was only spared because of the negotiations with Ada.

Deamon will taunt Code, commenting on how without his limiters he is able to defeat Naruto and Sasuke without any issue, but that does not matter to him. He is still number one and does not care what the second best can do.

Code will have a final conversation with Ada after he decides to separate from them. He tells her he will soon be an Otsutsuki, so he will not be affected by her ability anymore. When he sees her again, he will know if he loves her for real, or wants to kill her.

Amado will reveal that he has a hidden motive for protecting Kawaki and his Karma, and he needs to talk about it in Konoha. He will try to convince Ada to come with him. Like Shikamaru, he tries to appeal to Ada on the grounds of her crush on Kawaki. He will be the one to convince Konoha to allow her to live there, and she will be able to get closer to her love.

Code will have a breakdown, his anger and hatred for Kawaki will engulf him. All the problems in his life were caused by him. Kawaki was selected as the vessel instead of him. Ada loves Kawaki and not him. Code had even confessed to her before but got rejected.

He will take anything and everything Kawaki possesses, he will destroy everything the latter holds dear. No matter what it is, his physical possessions, his friends. If it allows him to inflict damage on Kawaki, he will even go after Konoha.

During Code and Daemon’s battle, Bug will reveal what Daemon’s ability is. With just a palm placed on his opponent, he is able to reflect on any kind of attack the other person attempts to use against him. It is revealed that Code’s overconfidence after obtaining his full power made him lose the fight.

Final thoughts

Boruto chapter 71 is everything fans wanted to witness since the release of the last chapter. Chapter 70 left a lot of questions in readers' minds. Why is Amado so obsessed with Kawaki’s Karma? How powerful is Code without his limiters?

This chapter revealed a lot of valuable information for fans. We now know that even if Code is several times stronger than Jingen, he is still able to lose against the right opponent. We also know that Amado has a true purpose in Konoha, and it has to do with Kawaki’s Karma.

We will have to wait for the rest of the story to unravel itself until we have some definitive answers regarding the unsolved mysteries of the series. Boruto fans can be certain the next chapters will be filled with intrigue and excitement.

