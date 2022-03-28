5 Naruto characters with Otsusuki level strength (& 5 from Boruto)

Both Naruto and Boruto have introduced a huge array of characters that have showcased an immense level of strength during the course of the series. These characters have an overwhelming presence in the story owing to their jutsu and combat prowess.

This article aims to list down numerous characters whose power levels are considered to be either close to, or on par with, the Otsutsuki. Some of the characters from Naruto have been compared to Indra Otsutsuki, who serves as a metric to gauge the abilities of the character.

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Naruto characters that are on the Otsutsuki level

1) Naruto

Naruto Uzumaki form the series (image via Pierrot)

Naruto is undoubtedly one of the strongest characters towards the end of Shippuden. After receiving powers from Hagoromo and mastering Sage Mode, he became a cut above the rest.

His fight against Kaguya Otsutsuki showed just how strong he was as a character. Naruto is stronger than Indra, who happens to be an Otsutsuki and therefore, one can say that the protagonist is at an Otsutsuki level in terms of power.

2) Sasuke

Sasuke Uchiha from the Naruto series (image via Pierrot)

Sasuke is not only the strongest reincarnation of Indra, he also had the Tomoe Rinnegan as well the Six Paths Yin power. Sasuke’s Rinnegan is one of the most powerful doujutsus in the series and showed his strength against Kaguya.

He also developed a perfect Susanoo which he used to protect his teammates from the Infinite Tsukuyomi. His performance in the Fourth Great Ninja War showed just how strong he was. Therefore, one can assume that his power levels are similar to that of an Otsutsuki’s.

3) Ten Tails Madara

Madara Uchiha from the Naruto series (image via Pierrot)

Ten Tail Jinchuriki Madara was ridiculously strong in the Shippuden series. In his reanimated form, he had Hashirama’s cells as well, which granted him massive energy.

He also perfected the Six Paths Sage Mode and was able to take on both Naruto and Sasuke at the same time, which goes to show just how powerful he was as a character. Madara’s power levels are on the same level of an Otsutsuki’s.

4) Might Guy

Might Guy is one of the most powerful characters who was able to take on Madara Uchiha in his Ten Tail Jinchuriki form. Might Guy opened all eight Gates and unleashed his strength and power on the resurrected Uchiha.

His technique, Night Guy, was so strong that it almost killed Madara in that state, which showed just how strong he was. However, Madara survived and even went to the extent of calling Might Guy the strongest opponent he ever faced in his life.

5) Ten Tail Obito

Obito uchiha from the series (image via Pierrot)

Obito was a strong character as it is. However, his powers were a notch higher when he became the Ten Tail Jinchuriki. He had one of the most broken abilities as a character, and that was Kamui.

While he might not be as powerful as Madara in his Ten Tail form, his powers are certainly comparable. Obito in his Ten Tail form might not be strong enough to take on an Otsutsuki like Kaguya or Momoshiki, but his powers can be comparable to that of Indra Otsutsuki.

Characters in Boruto that are considered to be on the same level as an Otsutsuki

1) Code

Code is undoubtedly one of the strongest characters in Boruto. His true strength hasn’t been revealed in the show, and he feels like he could take on both Naruto and Sasuke in their prime.

People are unable to fathom the sheer intensity of his strength. He is also said to be stronger than Jigen in the series, making his power levels high enough to be compared to the likes of an Otsutsuki.

2) Naruto

UV @UvS_figureX

#BORUTO

#borutoch64spoilers

#borutochapter64spoilers It's weird we only got to see adult Naruto use Sage mode twice only before It's weird we only got to see adult Naruto use Sage mode twice only before#BORUTO #borutoch64spoilers#borutochapter64spoilers https://t.co/b47vIjdnm2

Prime Naruto in the Boruto series was ridiculously strong. His Baryon Mode allowed him to single-handedly take on and defeat Isshiki Otsutsuki. It’s safe to say that his power level in this series is ridiculously high and definitely on the same level as the Otsutsuki.

However, he lost a good portion of his strength after Kurama’s death during the aforementioned fight.

3) Sasuke

Sasuke in the Boruto series (image via Pierrot)

Sasuke perfected his use of the Rinnegan in the series and played a big role in the safety of his village. Using his Rinnegan, he was able to use space-time jutsus that allowed him to teleport to different places and open portals into other dimensions.

Given that he could beat Kinshiki Otsutsuki if he had replenished his chakra levels and health, one can safely say that his power level is close to that of an Otsutsuki’s.

4) Daemon

Daemon from the Boruto series (image via Boruto)

As a character, Daemon has one of the most broken abilities in the series, which has shocked the entire readerbase. Any opponent that has a killing intent, would result in the opponent dying the same way they intended to kill Daemon.

This is one of the most broken abilities and is powerful enough to strike fear into people like Ada. This level of strength is surely high enough to be compared to the likes of an Otsutsuki.

5) Ada

Ada from the Boruto series (image via Twitter/@bonamize)

Her clairvoyance ability allows her to see everything that is happening around the world and all the events that have taken place in the past until the day she was born.

Aside from this, Ada is also incredibly strong in Taijutsu, which Amado claims to be either on par with or surpasses the skills of Jigen. This is enough proof that Ada can be considered to be on the same level as an Otsutsuki when we talk about power and abilities.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul