Boruto: Why Momoshiki’s karma mark could be the key to Kurama’s return

Ever since Kurama tragically passed away in the Boruto franchise, fans have been trying to figure out if the creator of the series, Ikemoto, is going to bring him back.

The Kyuubi was one of the most iconic characters in the entire Naruto franchise. From the beginning, Kurama was always there for our blonde hero, maybe not as an ally since the start, but there, nonetheless.

Luckily for fans, the Kyuubi could be making a comeback in the sequel series thanks to the oversight of one of its first villains, Momoshiki. The karma mark he placed on Boruto at the beginning of the series could be the secret to bringing Kurama back to life. Continue reading to learn more about the topic.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for both Naruto and Boruto.

Kurama’s Chakra could be mixed with Momoshiki’s, as hinted at by the Boruto series

When Kurama was first introduced to the series, it was explained that he was a being made of pure Chakra. He had no real physical form, as he was with half the energy of Kaguya's Ten-tail. Due to this, his power, resilience, and stamina were far above any other creature in the series, even other tailed-beasts.

However, it is important to note that Kurama achieved all these feats while possessing only half of his Chakra. The Reaper Death Seal Minato used to trap the beast inside his newborn son split Kurama’s power in half. This was the maximum amount of Chakra the Fourth Hokage could extract from the creature. For most of the series, Kurama was technically split in half.

The two halfs of Kurama (Image via Shueisha)

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, Naruto lost the Yang side of Kurama when Obito and Madara extracted the creature from the blonde. At one point, Uzumaki had the chance to ask Kurama’s other half to join him once again, to which the creature agreed. This seemingly insignificant detail reveals that Kurama’s power is not bound to a Jinchuriki, and can be relocated.

With this in mind, we can skip a few years, to the time when Momoshiki attacked Konoha intending to take Kurama from Naruto. The Otsutsuki may not have been able to fully achieve his goal, but he did manage to extract half of the Kyuubi’s power, merging it with his own. This means that, in theory at least, Momoshiki should be holding enough Chakra to allow Kurama to reform.

Why is the Karma mark important?

Momoshiki's Karma mark (Image via Studio Pierrot)

We now know that before his death, Momoshiki held at least 50% of Kurama’s essence inside of him. Moments away from his demise, the Otsutsuki implanted Boruto with a karma mark, which transferred not only his abilities but also his consciousness into the boy. We have seen this several times in the series, with Boruto absorbing and deflecting powerful Ninjutsu with just his hands.

Nonetheless, the boy did not gain access to Momoshiki’s Chakra, as proven by the small amount of Shadow Clones he can produce, as well as the small Rasengans he can throw. When compared to the massive amount of Chakra Naruto had, Boruto was leagues below his father.

Except when Momoshiki takes over his body.

Momoshiki creating a Rasengan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When this occurs, the boy has complete access to the energy Momoshiki held inside before dying. This was confirmed during the fight between Boruto and Boro. At one point, Momoshiki took over the blonde boy’s body, creating a gigantic Rasengan to kill his opponent. We have never seen Boruto accomplish anything like this on his own.

It is safe to assume that when Momoshiki takes control, Boruto’s body gains access to Momoshiki’s Chakra reserves. This pool of energy does not only contain the Otsutsuki’s Chakra, but also Kurama’s. All it would take for Kurama to return would be for the Chakra inside Boruto to be extracted, or for the boy to die.

In either of these scenarios, Kurama’s energy would be released into the world, allowing the Kyuubi to take physical form once again.

If this ends up being true, it would mean that Kurama never died, he simply transferred his consciousness inside the karma mark, and by extension Boruto. Naruto’s son could be a Jinchuriki without even realizing it at this point in the series.

Final thoughts

Will Naruto rejoin his old friend son? (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The karma mark left by the Otsutsuki clan is still one of the biggest mysteries in the Boruto series. No one truly knows how it works, and most prefer not to understand it, as it has been proven to be a danger to the world. Nevertheless, as bad as the karma mark may be, it could be the only chance our heroes have to bring Kurama back.

If Momoshiki does have half of the Kyuubi’s Chakra inside of him, there is a chance for the creature to be reborn once the Otsutsuki is completely gone. Sadly, we will have to wait a long time before anything else about the marks is revealed.

Until then, we can only hope that Kurama will be able to return to the series at some point.

