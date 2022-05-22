Every Hokage in Naruto, ranked most to least fair

In Naruto, the Hokage is the most influential figure in Konohagakure (The Village Hidden in the Leaves). Being the village leader, Hokage performs all of the important paperwork that concerns the village's everyday life while possessing the strength to ensure everyone's safety. Although they are the most influential individuals in Konoha's history, they will always be on the front line fighting any potential threat.

Since Hokage is such a significant title, it is imperative that whoever holds it is fair. Maintaining fairness makes the citizens of Konoha much more likely to approve of a Hokage. However, the more unfair, the less support they will have while in office.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion. It also contains spoilers for both Naruto and Boruto.

The seven Hokage from Naruto ranked from the fairest

to the least

1) Naruto Uzumaki (Seventh Hokage)

Naruto Uzumaki is the Seventh Hokage and definitely the fairest of all the Hokage. As a kid, Naruto was unfairly ostracized by the entire village due to Kurama being sealed within him. He took this experience and made sure to implement it in his Hokage duties.

Throughout Naruto's term as Hokage, there have been many moments that feature him as the fairest. He confidently accepted the clones of Shin Uchiha into Konoha even though their leader was an enemy.

Naruto also lets Mitsuki, Orochimaru's son, attend the Ninja Academy and become a Konoha genin, despite his past with Orochimaru. Finally, Naruto welcomed Kawaki with open arms into both Konoha and his family even though he was once a member of Kara.

2) Minato Namikaze (Fourth Hokage)

Minato Namikaze is the father of Naruto and the Fourth Hokage. He was an instrumental figure during the Third Great Ninja War, as his name alone was capable of deterring entire armies from Konoha.

Not much is known about his term as Hokage, but as a warrior, Minato is incredibly fair. He took down enemies without prejudice and was willing to sacrifice his own family to ensure the safety of the citizens and the village as a whole.

3) Kakashi Hatake (Sixth Hokage)

Kakashi is the Sixth Hokage, and he was given the title after Tsunade resigned and handed down her responsibilities. He was not unfair as he always obeyed the rules and made sure those breaking them faced consequences.

Whenever he witnessed an injustice or argument between the citizens of Konoha, he would try his best to make sure the outcome was as fair as possible. This way, both parties will be satisfied, thus, ending the conflict.

4) Tsunade Senju (Fifth Hokage)

Tsunade Senju was the granddaughter of Hashirama and the Fifth Hokage. She became Hokage during a very unstable period in Konoha's history. Hiruzen was killed by Orochimaru and the village had no official leader. The elders initially wanted Jiraiya to take over, but he flat out refused. So, they turned to Tsunade.

She was not always fair. When Naruto first met her, she treated him like a weak kid who was dependent on everyone around him, but he soon showed her this was not the case. Throughout Shippuden, she grew as a character and became a much fairer leader.

5) Hashirama Senju (First Hokage)

Hashirama Senju is the First Hokage and the revered God of Shinobi. His large chakra reserves, amazing healing ability, mastery over Wood Release, and special Sage Mode all contribute to him being one of the strongest characters in the series. With that in mind, his immense power does not automatically make him the fairest.

On one hand, Hashirama is fair since he was willing to ignore the past animosity between Uchihas and Senjus. This allowed the two clans to live together in Konoha in relative peace. However, Hashirama showed an unfair side when he hunted down and captured the Tailed Beasts. He did not give any of them a choice before he packed them up and sent them to the other Shinobi villages like presents.

6) Hiruzen Sarutobi (Third Hokage)

Hiruzen Sarutobi is the Third Hokage and perhaps the most hated Hokage of all time. His unfairness is displayed quite blatantly before the events of the main storyline.

Before their deaths, Hiruzen promised Kushina and Minato that he would take care of Naruto; however, Hiruzen seemed to barely spend any time with Naruto when he was growing up. Instead, he would give him a monthly allowance and call it a day.

Next, Hiruzen allowed Danzo to remain leader of Root and continue his nefarious plans despite the terrible things he had done. Hiruzen's belief that Danzo was doing it for the good of the village and their past friendship caused Hiruzen to be so unfair in this instance.

7) Tobirama Senju (Second Hokage)

Tobirama Senju is the younger brother of Hashirama and the Second Hokage. He is also notorious throughout the fanbase for hating the Uchiha Clan. Although one of Hashirama's dying wishes was for Tobirama to maintain peace with the Uchihas, Tobirama found it extremely hard to trust them due to their Curse of Hatred.

It was not the Uchiha Clan's fault that the Curse of Hatred existed and they could not control it. The person Tobirama should be mad at is Indra Otsutsuki.

Even though Tobirama was one of the greatest shinobis of Konoha, capable enough to defeat Madara, his strict rule as the Hokage and his hatred for the Uchiha Clan lend him the position of the most unfair Hokage in Naruto.

