Boruto anime's new Code design takes the internet by storm

Boruto episode 287, which will be released on February 12, 2023, has already gotten fans excited as it marks the beginning of the Code arc. The wait has been far too long since the anime took a significant break from adapting any manga content, which can be justified by the production team needing to buy some time for the manga to progress.

Now that the new Code design has been released, fans are far more invested than ever. In fact, they have taken to Twitter in numbers to express their appreciation.

Fans can soon expect to see not only Code, with his new look, but also two seemingly invulnerable cyborg siblings, and an Otsutsuki God. Boruto episodes can be watched on local Japanese television channels such as TV TOKYO on Sundays, as well as on international streaming services such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Code’s updated character design in Boruto receives overwhelming appreciation

What are the changes brought to Code’s character design?

The new design alters several aspects of Code's physical appearance, and the animation quality appears to be improved in the next episode. Most notably, the anime's color palette has been changed to somber tones for the upcoming episode.

Due to this, Code's hair appears darker than the blazing orange it was. His hair also appears to be more wavy, which could be due to a change in the anime's art style.

His purple eyes have been replaced with green eyes, and the gray studded belt that conceals his scars has been replaced with black. His earrings, which were originally depicted in purple, have been altered to silver.

But far more significantly, white Karma lines have appeared across his face.

Twitter users' reactions to Code's new look

Code's new appearance in the upcoming Boruto episode 287 has received a lot of positive feedback from fans who are eagerly awaiting the episode's release on Sunday.

The plethora of modifications has undoubtedly been for the better. Fans are also hoping that the new style of animation will be sustained throughout the Code arc rather than being used to create temporary hype.

The only concern is that the white Karma lines might easily become indiscernible, especially during action scenes, and the animators should have included some black borders around it to prevent this.

What to expect from the Code arc?

Kawaki and Boruto as in the anime preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Code arc will begin with the appearance of Code, the final active Inner Kara member, who will be seen to be deeply dedicated to Isshiki and to have inherited his will to become a celestial being. He will need Boruto and Kawaki to cultivate the God Tree and obtain the Chakra fruit, though.

More importantly, as Amado will reveal, he has access to shinjutsu as a result of being implanted with the remains of Otsutsuki God Shibai. Eida and Daemon, two other shinjutsu users, will also appear as his allies.

The plot for the next few episodes has already been published in Animedia Magazine, and we know that Boruto, Kawaki, and other Konoha shinobi will not want to be sitting ducks, knowing that such a dangerous enemy will try to hunt them down.

We will see how they go about putting together a surveillance system.

