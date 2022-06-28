Boruto fans are running out of excuses as anime keeps getting worse

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generation fanbase is having a rather tough time of late defending their favorite anime, due to the falling animation quality of the series. The show has indeed received a lot of flack over the years, and fans have often criticized how studio Pierott is not exactly doing a good job when it comes to maintaining quality and consistency in it.

Based👑 @Based5656 This is someone’s favorite anime This is someone’s favorite anime 😭https://t.co/bVoYPXdBk1

While there are avid fans of Boruto out there who have been defending the series, their numbers have been steadily dwindling. To make matters worse, some streaming platforms have removed all the negative feedback that the animation style has received from the community.

This enraged audiences further, and it would seem that patience is running thin even amongst the most staunch lovers of the series.

Community sentiment regarding the show has gotten so bad that when the manga announced a month-long hiatus a couple of hours ago, the community took to social media to comment that the series should “never resume” again.

Boruto’s dwindling popularity and declining anime quality

Sluccii🥤 @slucciii



#BORUTO Very disappointed with the Boruto episode. The animation was stiff during the karma scene which was a huge letdown. The pacing was really off throughout and for an arc where the animation and art has been really consistent this episode felt very out of place Very disappointed with the Boruto episode. The animation was stiff during the karma scene which was a huge letdown. The pacing was really off throughout and for an arc where the animation and art has been really consistent this episode felt very out of place#BORUTO https://t.co/GC542X8MxJ

Boruto's animation quality has been the talk of the community for quite some time now. Many believe that the whole show does have moments of cinematic brilliance, but on the whole, the audience experience is significantly compromised when the quality drops to the point where it’s hard to even look at the screen.

Fans have taken to social media to discuss how even though studio Pierott has the finances to maintain both quality and consistency, they have failed to do it time and again in the series.

Bruno Ferreira @ferre0101



#BORUTO I hate this style of animation the characters look like a baby, I like it when they look more serious and mature! I hate this style of animation the characters look like a baby, I like it when they look more serious and mature!#BORUTO https://t.co/NHURNkLi4H

🌴Jake Granbell🌴 @jakesakuraba So finally watched Boruto episode 246 and look i wont lie this was rough animation wise at certain points but Kagura's death really did hit like a ton of bricks so curious how Boruto and crew will move on going forward knowing he is gone. #BORUTO So finally watched Boruto episode 246 and look i wont lie this was rough animation wise at certain points but Kagura's death really did hit like a ton of bricks so curious how Boruto and crew will move on going forward knowing he is gone. #BORUTO https://t.co/36FLVwYOaQ

The community often recalls the Episode 246 fiasco, which was hailed by many as one of the most poorly made episodes in anime history. Not only was 246 filled with a ton of still frames (which already speaks volumes of how lazily made it was) but the team managed to botch the animation of those frames as well.

FrankTheTank_511 @511Frankthetank @Vish0172 @AniNewsAndFacts Do you actually read the manga? If you did you would know code just unlocked his full power and a new arc is about to start ya dinges @Vish0172 @AniNewsAndFacts Do you actually read the manga? If you did you would know code just unlocked his full power and a new arc is about to start ya dinges

While it’s true that many in the fanbase do not want the series to return from its month-long hiatus, there are some who feel that Boruto has just gotten exciting. The series is at a stage where the code limiters have been removed, and some in the community feel that the story is currently more exciting than it has ever been.

Phillip @Phillip39951110 ‍ smh @AniNewsAndFacts Honestly at this point for the first time in a Long time I'm actually fine with this going on break bc after that latest chapter I need a break from Boruto and I know a lot of people do as well bring back kodachi please kishimoto ain't itsmh @AniNewsAndFacts Honestly at this point for the first time in a Long time I'm actually fine with this going on break bc after that latest chapter I need a break from Boruto and I know a lot of people do as well bring back kodachi please kishimoto ain't it 😮‍💨 smh

Many are looking forward to seeing how strong the Code has gotten, and the manga is very close to reaching the post-time-skip part of the narrative teased in the initial couple of episodes of the series.

Some fans have also made the observation that some of the longer-running manga series have also been prone to taking breaks off late. Series like Berserk and Hunter x Hunter, who have been on a hiatus for a very long time, are making a return.

Daniel Moloney (KH & Disney Fan)🔑❤️ 👑😁🐭🦁 @DanielMCartoons @AniNewsAndFacts A lot of manga seem to be taking breaks now. Actually, it seems like the longer running ones are taking breaks and one that have been on hiatus for a while are coming back like Hunter x Hunter and Berserk. @AniNewsAndFacts A lot of manga seem to be taking breaks now. Actually, it seems like the longer running ones are taking breaks and one that have been on hiatus for a while are coming back like Hunter x Hunter and Berserk.

Bottomline, the community is more divided than ever on their feelings towards Boruto, and it will be quite interesting to see the direction the story takes once it’s back.

