Boruto Manga to go on month-long hiatus again, fans say it should "never resume"

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be taking a month-long break, and the manga is set to resume by August this year. Neither the team nor the mangaka has given the audience a reason for this hiatus. The fanbase continues to speculate the possible reasons for the break, but no confirmation has been provided.

However, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has received a mixed reaction to the news of the hiatus. The fanbase doesn’t seem to be entirely happy with the decision. Given how the previous chapter ended, the fanbase was looking forward to the upcoming chapter that was supposed to be released on July 20, 2022. Let’s take a look at how the fanbase reacted to this news.

Boruto: Manga series set to resume in August

This isn’t the first time that the entire fanbase has criticized the series. The series is a sequel to the original Naruto, which in itself is a lot to live up to. A good chunk of the fanbase was quite upset with how the series has a ton of fillers.

When the series reportedly announced that it would be taking a month-long hiatus, some fans felt that the series shouldn’t even resume. Some of the fans are unhappy with how the plot is progressing and the overall quality of the manga series.

NTehuia @Badbatch22 @AniNewsAndFacts I think it needs to take a permanent break @AniNewsAndFacts I think it needs to take a permanent break 😅😅

However, the entire fanbase doesn’t feel this way because the manga has reached a point where Code’s limiters have been removed. The fanbase feels the series got a lot more exciting, and cannot wait to see how strong Code has gotten in Boruto. The manga series is inching closer toward the post-time-skip part, which was teased in the first few episodes of the series.

FrankTheTank_511 @511Frankthetank @Vish0172 @AniNewsAndFacts Do you actually read the manga? If you did you would know code just unlocked his full power and a new arc is about to start ya dinges @Vish0172 @AniNewsAndFacts Do you actually read the manga? If you did you would know code just unlocked his full power and a new arc is about to start ya dinges

Some fans were upset because the series’ mangaka was taking a month-long hiatus when the release schedule was such that only one chapter was released every month. But, a few fans urged others to be a little considerate because we might not know the reason or the circumstances for the break.

ㅅ @637Sharki @AniNewsAndFacts how is this mf taking a break from doing 12 chapters A YEAR @AniNewsAndFacts how is this mf taking a break from doing 12 chapters A YEAR

Mason @Maxpain144 @637Sharki @AniNewsAndFacts You don’t know the reason behind the break, learn to be more considerate, i don’t know why y’all love to find any reason to play this man out @637Sharki @AniNewsAndFacts You don’t know the reason behind the break, learn to be more considerate, i don’t know why y’all love to find any reason to play this man out

One fan made an exciting observation stating that some of the longer-running manga series seems to be taking breaks off late. The ones that stopped publishing chapters years ago seem to be coming back. Series like Berserk and Hunter X Hunter are returning, which of course, has the respective fanbase quite excited.

Daniel Moloney (KH & Disney Fan)🔑❤️ 👑😁🐭🦁 @DanielMCartoons @AniNewsAndFacts A lot of manga seem to be taking breaks now. Actually, it seems like the longer running ones are taking breaks and one that have been on hiatus for a while are coming back like Hunter x Hunter and Berserk. @AniNewsAndFacts A lot of manga seem to be taking breaks now. Actually, it seems like the longer running ones are taking breaks and one that have been on hiatus for a while are coming back like Hunter x Hunter and Berserk.

Boruto fans speculate that the series announced this break to either improve the quality or discuss the plot’s direction.

Some fans are anxious about what Code will do in the upcoming chapters. Based on what we saw, he struggled a lot against Daemon when they were arguing. After Eida and Code argued, he fled from their hideout, and fans want to know more about his actions in the upcoming chapter.

