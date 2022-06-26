Boruto Episode 255: Fans on Twitter react to Ikada's punishment and conflict between Boruto and Kawaki

Boruto Episode 255 was released just a few hours ago, finally giving fans the last answers needed to wrap up the events of the war in Kirigakure. Last week, we were left wondering what the consequences for Ikada and the rest of the Funato clan would be, and this episode finally answers those and some other questions.

The episode was good, but it did have a few questionable details, so fans lost no time and took their thoughts about Boruto Episode 255 to Twitter. Let’s review the episode’s highlights and learn what fans are talking about online.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers.

Twitter is mostly happy about wholesome ending in Boruto Episode 255

What happened in last episode?

Boruto Episode 254 focused on Boruto’s desperate attempts to peacefully end the decades-long conflict between Kirigakure and the Funato. His words were not reaching Ikada, who was consumed by a desire to destroy the Mist after his sister Seiren’s death.

When Ikada asked for the head of Chojuro, Boruto offered his own, to which Ikada agreed, but only if his teammates did not react to his death. Sarada and Mitsuki obviously did not want to accept it, but their blonde teammate asked them to trust him.

Diyotaka Akabane🚶🏾‍♂️ @DaemaniT 🖤 BORUTO 254 Was Quite The Episode. It Was Really Good Boruto Is A Great Mc & He’s Only Gonna Get Better...Oh And Sheeesh That Boy Kawaki Cold BORUTO 254 Was Quite The Episode. It Was Really Good Boruto Is A Great Mc & He’s Only Gonna Get Better...Oh And Sheeesh That Boy Kawaki Cold💀🖤🔥 https://t.co/zedrHhFBEs

Boruto was beaten by the Funato while his friends could do nothing but watch in horror. When he was about to pass out, Kobuna got scared of pushing Boruto into the sea, but he jumped on his own to prevent the kid from growing up filled with regret.

Ikada snapped and decided to save his friend, jumping into the water after him. After a few moments, both rose from the depths on top of Ikada’s Sea Dragon, happy to be friends again.

Araumi was unhappy with this and still tried to attack Kirigakure, promoting Kawaki to enter the room and dispose of him, ending the gruesome war.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17



Title: “A Tricky Assignment” (6/26)



(So good to hear Naruto’s voice again) Boruto Episode 255 Preview [English Sub]Title: “A Tricky Assignment” (6/26)(So good to hear Naruto’s voice again) #boruto Boruto Episode 255 Preview [English Sub] Title: “A Tricky Assignment” (6/26) (So good to hear Naruto’s voice again) #boruto https://t.co/lQW03f7Qah

Boruto Episode 255 is titled A Tricky Assignment. We will follow Viz Media’s translation of this article.

Finally back home

Boruto Episode 255 starts with Team 7 and Kawaki inside the Hokage’s office, finally back from their extended mission in the Mist Village. Naruto is giving them a brief report about what will happen to the leaders of the Funato, like Araumi, who Kawaki did not kill as it seemed last time.

Boruto is scared about what Ikada’s punishment will be, but neither Naruto nor Shikamaru knows anything about this. When he asks his father to contact Chojuro for him, Kawaki stops him, mentioning Ikada’s role as the commander of the Funato’s army. With a position so important, it is normal for him to receive punishment for his actions.

Ur Mate @Sowinyinyik @Bolt_Otsutsuki I dunno what actually they are doing & thinking, but obviously Kawaki is worried 'bout Boruto @Bolt_Otsutsuki I dunno what actually they are doing & thinking, but obviously Kawaki is worried 'bout Boruto

This starts an argument between the Uzumaki brothers, with Boruto commenting on the unfairness of the situation while Ikada reminds him that his attempt at peace almost killed him.

The blonde Genin wants the cycle of vengeance to end and knows Ikada needs to be free for the conflict to end, which apparently makes Kawaki realize he was wrong and leave the room. Sarada ends up calming everyone inside the room, but Naruto is still thinking about what just happened between his sons.

Consequences of war

Boruto Episode 255 proceeds with Kawaki walking around the village when he encounters Team 5, so Denki asks him about the whereabouts of Team 7. Kawaki gets defensive, responding that he has no idea where they are. However, his rude tone helps Iwabee figure out that he is angry with someone.

Iwabee tries to joke about this and break the tension, but Kawaki gets more aggressive, making the other teen angry. Denki and Metal Lee try to calm them down, yet Kawaki still walks, enraged about everyone’s forgiving attitude.

Boruto Episode 255 cuts to Kirigakure, where Chojuro talks about the tremendous losses this war brought to them, the most noticeable Kagura’s. The Daimyo of the land is also angry since his son was another victim of the conflict.

Chojuro knows that if he tries to go after the remaining Funato, his government will receive hostility, seeing as the Funato are receiving more support than ever. The Mizukage ponders the damage his attempts at fast modernization of the land have caused others, something he will try to correct.

Wanting to protect something

Boruto Episode 255 returns to Konoha, showing us Boruto and Naruto talking about the events in Kirigakure. The former expresses everything he felt, the need to save his friend and his desire to break the cycle of vengeance.

Naruto confesses that he felt the same way since he has been in a situation similar to his son’s several times. However, he still does not have an answer after all this time. Naruto just has a resolve to protect everyone, something he shares with his son.

Naruto asks Boruto to listen to Kawaki, returning to his office and leaving his son to ponder his words.

In another part of the village, Kawaki meets Mitsuki, who is worried about him because he is holding his tongue. The latter noticed that Kawaki agreed with his brother but was too proud to accept it, meaning Boruto has had an effect on him.

Once again, we cut to the Land of Water, where Buntan and Kyoho are talking in front of his comrades’ tombs. Buntan lets them know she will join Kirigakure, while her enormous friend will stay in their village to protect them.

Bryan Hatake @ShadyblackG In all honestly I half expected her to have a scene with Chojuro. Kinda wanted her to fill in whatever space Kagura left behind since he impacted and went out his way for her. Hoping for more with her than just being a regular mist Shinobi for the village. In all honestly I half expected her to have a scene with Chojuro. Kinda wanted her to fill in whatever space Kagura left behind since he impacted and went out his way for her. Hoping for more with her than just being a regular mist Shinobi for the village. https://t.co/IYsO0xQXWo

Ikada’s fate and talk between brothers

Sakuga_EN @Sakuga_EN

(Boruto REVIEW #255) With this, the Funato Arc finally concludes, I wasn't totally satisfied with it but it managed to shine at times, I liked how Boruto and Kawaki were opposites about war leading to their sparring and that Ikada was allowed to have a redemption(Boruto REVIEW #255) With this, the Funato Arc finally concludes, I wasn't totally satisfied with it but it managed to shine at times, I liked how Boruto and Kawaki were opposites about war leading to their sparring and that Ikada was allowed to have a redemption 👀(Boruto REVIEW #255) https://t.co/D5SNCNhs6s

Boruto Episode 255 cuts back to Konoha once more just as Naruto enters his office, where Shikamaru receives him with news about Ikada. There is a final cut to Kirigakure, showing us Ikada awaiting his punishment inside a cell.

Chojuro lets him know the nation’s progress from here on out will always be put to a public vote, allowing everyone, including the Funato, to decide if they are okay with their projects.

After learning that, Ikada is happy and ready to be imprisoned. But he and the viewers are surprised when his punishment is working under Kajiki’s surveillance once more.

We return one last time to Konoha while Boruto looks for his brother. Sarada stops him and asks him what he is doing, so Boruto lets her know about his conversation with the Hokage.

Suddenly, Kawaki appears before them, promptly starting a fight with his sibling again.

Boruto 🔻 ボルト大筒木 🔺 @Bolt_Otsutsuki

#BORUTO #Boruto255 This whole fighting scene between Boruto and Kawaki had me laughing Sarada reaction through the whole fight was hilarious and Naruto and Mitsuki showing up made it even more funny!!! This whole fighting scene between Boruto and Kawaki had me laughing Sarada reaction through the whole fight was hilarious and Naruto and Mitsuki showing up made it even more funny!!! 😂😂#BORUTO #Boruto255 https://t.co/coGtWcQa81

Both Uzumaki Genin go at it while the rest of Team 7 and the Hokage observe, while Sarada is embarrassed about their attitude. After an intense battle, both teenagers fall to the ground and finally start to talk, understanding each other.

Naruto helps them up and tells his son about Ikada, ending Boruto Episode 255 in a happy manner.

What are fans saying about Boruto Episode 255 on Twitter?

Boruto Episode 255 generated lots of opinions from fans, with some really happy about the joyful resolution to the conflict and others disappointed by what happened.

One of the biggest surprises this episode gave was the reveal of Araumi still being alive, something that most fans were not expecting.

Anime Info HD @animeinfohd Today’s Boruto episode 255 was fine except that Naruto and others running couldn’t laugh more about it. #BORUTO Today’s Boruto episode 255 was fine except that Naruto and others running couldn’t laugh more about it. #BORUTO https://t.co/j8l6ZRYZFR

Besides that, it is worth noting that many fans noticed a few moments where the animation was subpar compared to the rest. Most noticeable was the scene where Naruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki run after the brothers.

Speaking of the brothers, their fight is already generating memes on Twitter.

Kawaki Legacy @KawakiLegacy Boruto and Kawaki fight episode 255 in the nutshell Boruto and Kawaki fight episode 255 in the nutshell https://t.co/xNKA2GkNNk

And like every other week, the BoruSara shippers did not waste any time spotting the scenes where both characters were interacting, given the fuel needed for this week.

borusara moments 🥗🔩 @borusaramoments Sarada notices there's something wrong with Boruto, and they share a nice moment Sarada notices there's something wrong with Boruto, and they share a nice moment ♥️ https://t.co/RvqNn7jnrj

Final thoughts

🌟Aditya☀️ @AdityaCursed



#BORUTO Ayy don't act like i can't criticize stuff that needs it, Episode 246 and Episode 255 were not it, and the weekly fact not cuttin it no more, this episode's climax was a disaster with poor animation and unfinished panels, thats not something i am ok to. 246 gave us the + Ayy don't act like i can't criticize stuff that needs it, Episode 246 and Episode 255 were not it, and the weekly fact not cuttin it no more, this episode's climax was a disaster with poor animation and unfinished panels, thats not something i am ok to. 246 gave us the +#BORUTO

Boruto Episode 255 was a satisfying resolution for the Funato arc, answering all the questions fans still had left and giving us the happy ending fans wanted for a long time. Nevertheless, it is essential to highlight that the episode sometimes felt slow and that the animation was not the best.

It was great to learn about what will happen to some of the best characters from this arc, like Ikada and Buntan. Yet, their scenes were slightly shorter than expected since the episode focused more on resolving the conflict between Boruto and Kawaki.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Boruto Episode 256 Preview [English Sub]



Title: “The Ultimate Recipe” (7/3) Boruto Episode 256 Preview [English Sub] Title: “The Ultimate Recipe” (7/3) https://t.co/l3RzSP2aRf

Nevertheless, the episode did a good job wrapping up the events of the war, leaving the road open for what is coming next in this great series. But not before one last episode that will center around Team 10’s relationship.

LIVE POLL Q. Were you satisfied with this ending for the arc? Yes, it works great in showing not everything should be resolved with violence It was a letdown, many characters deserved harsher punishments 0 votes so far