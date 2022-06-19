Boruto episode 254: Boruto’s words reach Ikada and fans take to Twitter to celebrate the end of the war

Boruto fans were excited to see what this week's episode would do with the tense and surprising cliffhanger that was episode 253. After Boruto declared he would trade his life for a chance to stop the war, viewers questioned if Ikada would really take him up on his offer.

And episode 254 resolves this issue in such an amazing fashion, giving fans a satisfying end to this divisive arc. Fans were quick to take to Twitter to talk about this great episode and the end of the war. So, let’s go through the highlights of Boruto episode 254 and what fans have been talking about on Twitter.

Twitter celebrates with Kirigakure the end of the war in Boruto episode 254

A quick recap of the last chapter

The last episode focused on Boruto’s attempts to end this long and tragic conflict between the Funato clan and Kirigakure. After learning that Ikada had taken over as Funato's leader following Seiren’s death, Boruto became determined to make him see reason and turn back into the dear friend he once knew.

But nothing was getting through to Ikada, and his thirst for vengeance was so strong that nothing appeared to work. The presence of his father, Araumi, only made things worse.

Fans despise him for his sociopathic nature and disregard for life, even for his own children. He just gave viewers more things to hate him for, as he kept manipulating Ikada into not trusting Boruto.

Ikada made it clear that he was willing to go to any lengths to destroy the Mist, to make them suffer the way everyone in the Funato clan had when their loved ones died. But team 7 knows this revenge spiral is a never-ending cycle that someone needs to break.

So, after they refused the chance to end the war by killing Chojuro, Boruto decided to offer his head as a substitute. The episode ended there, leaving fans shocked and confused as to what would happen in this week’s episode.

The conflict between Funato and Kirigakure ends

This week’s episode, Spiral of Revenge, starts right where we left off, with our protagonist offering Ikada his head. Ikada refuses, not because he is his friend, but because his life is not as important as the Mizukage's. But Sarada and Mitsuki do not care if Ikada accepts or not, they are not letting their friend die here.

After seeing this would destroy team 7, Ikada decides he will kill Boruto, but he will only stop the war if Sarada and Mitsuki do nothing about it. Boruto is still set on giving his life for the cause, and after an emotional conversation with his team, he convinces them not to do anything.

Just as Ikada was about to kill him, his crew told him there was no way someone like the blonde ninja could just die like that. Ikada gives them permission to beat him up before he dies, and his teammates are incapable of doing anything. Kawaki gets worried for his brother and heads to Araumi’s position to kill him and end the war.

The Funato are letting all their frustrations out on our protagonist and he is just receiving the punches. After he falls down, seemingly unconscious for a moment, Sarada and Mitsuki run to his side, trying to save him. Their teammate wakes up and asks them to stay put, he needs to trust that his sacrifice will end this, just like Kagura when he saved them.

After he asks the Funato to continue and kill him, Ikada stops them and says only one person can kill him, looking right at Kobuna, Funamushi’s son. He wants the little kid to push Boruto into the sea, making him drown in the treacherous waters.

Our hero is standing on the edge of the ship, prepared to meet his fate. Meanwhile, team 5 and the remaining New Swordsmen of the Mist are arriving on their own ship and spot him. We cut to the Mizukage’s ship, just as Chojuro decides to initiate an attack, claiming Boruto is letting his innocence mislead him.

Back in the Funato’s ship, Kobuna approaches Boruto to push him, but before he does, our hero asks him to let go of his anger after he is dead. He does not want a little kid to grow up with such hatred inside. Kobuna is unable to push him, and the leaf ninja calms him down by saying he does not have to kill anyone, jumping in the sea himself.

Sarada and Mitsuki are beyond devastated, they just witnessed their best friend jump to certain death. Team 5 saw him jump and start going faster in order to save him. But the Funato are not satisfied with this death, they want to kill the Mizukage, all of this while Kobuna and Ikada question what they just did.

Ikada tries everything to get Sarada to attack him. He knows how much losing a loved one hurts and wants to prove nothing can stop the cycle of vengeance. But Sarada refuses, throwing her kunai to the floor.

She and Mitsuki want to honor their teammate’s memory and not let revenge consume them. Ikada is shocked and does not know what to do. His confusion grows when Kobuna asks him if he did the right thing. Ikada comes out of his shocked state and jumps after his friend.

Boruto and Ikada rise from the sea on top of Ikada’s water dragon, both happy to finally be on the same side again. The war is over and Ikada tries to tell his men to go, but one of them still wants to destroy Kirigakure. Everyone else understands this will never end, and they do not want any more kids to suffer.

As always, Araumi’s horrible parenting skills are shown as he tries to fire the Chakra cannon even when his son decides against it. At the last moment, Kawaki enters the room, telling him he lost and slicing his neck in a single move.

The war is over and Boruto uses the first moments of peace to try and make the Funato that still wants war to understand it is wrong. Chojuro hears everything and confesses that he ignored Kagura’s feelings because he was filled with anger. Even Buntan gave up on her quest for revenge. The last scene shows Boruto and Ikada, talking like old friends.

The preview of the next episode shows that we will know what will happen with a lot of the important characters in the arc. It also shows Boruto and Kawaki having a dispute over something, maybe Ikada’s fate, as the voices of Naturo and his son are heard talking about this topic.

What does Twitter have to say?

Fans on Twitter are happier than they have been in a while. This episode was able to get every member of team 7 trending again after a long time. And it was great for their character development.

Some fans were a little disappointed with the lack of action in the ending to this tense conflict. But they have been getting replies with the moral of the episode; fighting is not always the answer, words can be just as effective.

And let's not forget the reactions to Ikada’s stunning and beautiful Water Dragon. The scene was amazing to watch. The colors and the animation really did justice to such a touching moment.

BoruSara fans took a big hit against their ship, with Sarada declaring Boruto as a brother. But this was not enough to make them let go of this pairing. The hug both characters shared was enough to help them regain hope in a possible relationship between the two.

Fans were also really happy Kawaki was firm with his convictions, not letting anything stand in the way of his objective. And they were absolutely elated with Araumi’s death, as he was the most hated character in this arc.

Final thoughts

Even if the episode did not have any action, it was one of the best we have had in this arc. No one expected Boruto to actually jump from the ship. Seeing it happen was a shock not only for the characters but for the fans as well.

The idea of the war ending with a talk instead of a fight is nothing new in the series. Naruto was famous because of his Talk no Jutsu, and his son is following in his footsteps. But this works perfectly with the message this arc is trying to send.

The revenge cycle is never going to end in a conflict that has existed for decades. Someone needed to be able to let go of their grudges in order to live a happier life. And at a time as uncertain as we are living in right now, it is refreshing to see a peaceful resolution.

The episode deserves the praise it has been getting, and it was a meaningful way to end this arc. We still have to see what the consequences of this war will be, but that will occur in next week’s episode.

