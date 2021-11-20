How was Mitsuki made in Boruto? The life of Orochimaru's son explained

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a show that’s loved by fans across the world. The show is filled with some good fight scenes, well-written story and characters that are not unidimensional. One of the most beloved characters from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is Mitsuki.

A lot of fans were quite surprised about the facts revolving around Mitsuki’s birth, as he was not born the way most kids are. This article deals with how he was made and the life he has lived so far as a shinobi.

How did Orochimaru bring Mitsuki to life?

Orochimaru’s used cloning sciences and created Mitsuki as his partial clone. Mitsuki was cultivated from the same embryo as his older brother.

Orochimaru conducted multiple experiments and infused his cells into the embryo. He wanted Mitsuki to pave his own path and came up with elaborate plans to do so.

He failed six times, and each time he failed, Mitsuki’s memories were erased. It was the sixth time when the experiment failed, that Mitsuki rebelled against his parents and ended up mastering the sage mode at a young age.

This is how Mitsuki was made and brought to life in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

What is Mitsuki's life in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations like?

Mitsuki is a calm and collected individual who is graceful under pressure. Especially since he mastered Sage Mode at a very young age.

After rebelling against his father, he decided to go to Konohagakure to find his independence. He befriended Boruto in the village, leading Naruto to understand Mitsuki’s background.

Following that, Naruto enrolled Mitsuki into the academy and hid his background from everyone, except for a few people that include Shikamaru.

Over the course of his training, Mitsuki got paired with Boruto and Sarada, and they become the new Team 7. Mitsuki and Boruto faced many enemies during their missions, causing theri bond to grow stronger each time. They pushed each other during training, and eventually became strong and capable ninjas.

Mitsuki has constantly displayed the ability to calculate and decide the best approach that would give Boruto and him an edge over their enemies.

Mitsuki is one of the most loved characters in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and it will be interesting to watch him, and his powers, grow over the course of the show.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan