"I'm going to get my vengeance"- Current WWE Superstar has his sights set on Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Riddle fired a warning shot at Roman Reigns, stating that he's coming to the blue brand to confront The Tribal Chief this Friday.

The former NXT star has been embroiled in a feud with Reigns and The Usos over the last few months. However, the rivalry became personal last month after The Bloodline assaulted Riddle and Randy Orton after the duo's match against The Usos on SmackDown, taking out the latter in the process.

Speaking on RAW Talk this week, The Super King of Bros stated that he would be present on SmackDown this week. Riddle also stressed that he's coming after Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"Honestly, I think The Tribal Chief is going to dodge me. I don't think he's gonna want this match-up, but it doesn't matter, because this Friday, I'm gonna show up on SmackDown, and eventually I'm gonna find The Tribal Chief and I'm going to get my match. I'm going to get my vengeance for my bro Randy Orton. I'm going to do what the stallions do and take that championship away." (from 1:51 to 2:08)

Check out the full episode of RAW Talk below:

Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on the reported feud between Roman Reigns and Riddle

After taking down everyone on the blue brand on his path to greatness, Roman Reigns could reportedly enter a feud with Riddle soon.

Speaking about the feud on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that WWE could build a rivalry between the two if Roman returns to TV programming:

"Well, you can do what you want to with Riddle. To me, the interest is not there for Roman Reigns, I don't care what they do. It's just not there. The chemistry is not there," Mantell stated. "But I could be wrong. Bring him back on TV and then grow them together and do something with them. So you can build something." (From 45:57 - 46:31)

The seeds for the eventual feud were planted on RAW this week after Riddle issued a challenge to The Tribal Chief. While there has been no response from the WWE Undisputed Champion so far, The Original Bro showing up on SmackDown could change things.

