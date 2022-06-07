Top RAW Superstar issues a challenge to Roman Reigns for WWE Universal Championship

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been away from WWE television for a while and is yet to defend his titles since winning them at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. On Monday Night RAW this week, former RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle laid down a challenge to Roman Reigns for his titles.

Riddle has been in a feud with The Bloodline for a while now. He and Randy Orton, aka RK-Bro, teamed up with Drew McIntyre to face The Bloodline at WrestleMania Backlash, where The Bro took the pinfall after getting speared by Roman Reigns. The duo then lost their RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos last month after The Tribal Chief's interference.

This week on RAW, Riddle interrupted Miz TV and had a heated exchange with The A-Lister. During the segment, The Original Bro issued a challenge to Reigns, making his intentions clear to come after his titles.

With Randy Orton off WWE television, Riddle has taken it upon himself to go after The Bloodline. He has even formed a tag team with Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW.

It would be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief accepts this challenge from Riddle. This is not the only challenge on his hands, though, as former champion Drew McIntyre also challenged him for a match at WWE Clash at the Castle, set to take place later this year in Cardiff, Wales.

