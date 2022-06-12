Boruto Episode 253: Twitter reacts to Boruto and Ikada's tense talk as the Funato prepare their strike

Boruto Episode 253 was just released a few hours ago, and with it came the long awaited talk between Boruto and Ikada in hopes of stopping the war. So, let’s go through the highlights of the episode and the reaction fans had on Twitter.

Boruto Episode 253 was just released a few hours ago, and with it came the long awaited talk between Boruto and Ikada in hopes of stopping the war. Our blonde ninja has every intention of preventing the death and destruction this conflict could bring to everyone involved.

Team 7 wants to end the cycle of revenge that has taken so many lives in the decade-long conflict between the Funato clan and the Kirigakure ninja. But so far nothing seems to be working. But that does not mean they will give up.

Will their feelings reach Ikada? Can they stop a conflict that has spawned so much hatred between the two factions? Let’s go through the highlights of the episode and the reaction fans had on Twitter to see if we can find the answer to these questions.

Twitter can feel the tension Boruto Episode 253 created

Episode highlights

In the last episode, we saw the talk that Team 7 had with Chojuro after he realized he wanted to end this conflict peacefully. The Mizukage gave him and his team one chance to talk things out with Ikada, who was leading his people towards the Shinonome I.

This week's episode, "Conflicting Feelings," begins with team 7 arriving to Ikada’s ship, with Boruto trying to maintain a friendly conversation with his former friend for a few minutes. He thought showing Ikada it was Kajiki who lent them his boat would get to him, but Ikada immediately destroyed it.

Mitsuki grabs onto the Funato’s ship by stretching his arm and holds onto his friends to prevent them from falling into the sea. Ikada is not showing any mercy and he seems resolved to destroy Kirigakure and everyone in his way.

Meanwhile, the Mizukage asks his people to spy on Boruto’s conversation with the Funato, trying to find out if he will be able to prevent the conflict. But that does not appear to be the case. When Boruto claims he wants Ikada to stop this, Araumi laughs at him and Ikada tries to leave.

Boruto tries to tell them he convinced the Mizukage to retire if they do the same, but the Funato are not listening. They do not trust Chojuro’s words and are prepared to fight to their last breath. But even after hearing this, Chojuro decides to give Team 7 more time.

Araumi reminds Ikada that they cannot leave this place alive, and then leaves Ikada to go somewhere else. When asked how long this will continue, Ikada reacted with anger, claiming he will continue until the side is defeated, as revenge for his sister.

Team 5 and the new Swordmen of the Mist are trying to decide if they will join the fight or not. Metal Lee is trying to convince them to fight, but most seem reluctant. Buntan is the only one that agrees, claiming this will help her get revenge on the Funato.

Back on the ship, Ikada keeps proclaiming his hate for the mist and its allies, which started due to the death of his sister. He assures that his previous dream of becoming a ship builder was just his weakness manifesting because of his lack of power. But Seiren’s death gave him what he was missing. He will use this strength to destroy Kirigakure, no matter what.

As he finishes his speech, the Funato Mobile Fortress appears behind his ship, with the Chakra Cannon they used to destroy Kirigakure’s front line base. Chojuro is aware that this weapon can destroy the Shinonome I with a single shot.

Araumi, meanwhile, asks if the cannon is ready yet, and a soldier replies that it will be soon. Kawaki is seen for the first time since Episode 251, sneaking around the ship and apparently following Araumi into the fortress.

Kawaki is seen for the first time since Episode 251, sneaking around the ship and apparently following Araumi into the fortress. Fans on Twitter were excited to see Kawaki return, noting he was on his "secret spy stuff."

Back with Boruto and Ikada, the leaf ninja claims he knows how losing someone feels, as they lost Kagura, and he apologizes for Seiren’s death. Ikada gets angry, claiming war is not a place to be sorry, he would not if he killed him.

Saori✨ @Ladyuzumakii #Boruto

Some fans joked that Ikada didn't want to hear what Boruto had to say.

Boruto tries to make him remember his past self, but Ikada gets angry and punches him. Sarada steps into the conversation trying to make Ikada understand Boruto’s feelings. Mitsuki does the same, and both attempt to convince Ikada that people can talk things out.

Ikada brings out Funamushi’s son, Kobuna, who is still furious with the leaf ninjas for killing his father. Boruto explained that he was a victim of the cycle of vengeance after Funamushi killed Ikada and Hebiichigo. That is why he is trying to prevent a new one from spreading.

But Kobuna and Ikada are not having it. They want revenge and destruction. They want to destroy Kirigakure for all the damage it has caused the Funato and will not listen to any reason. The Kirigakure forces listen and understand that Boruto is not getting through to him.

Ikada then comes up with a plan. If Boruto is able to bring the Mizukage’s head to him, he will consider stopping. But it is obvious that they were unable to do so. Ikada smirks as the Chakra Cannon starts charging up. Kawaki is inside the fortress, waiting to strike.

Before the cannon is fully charged, our blonde ninja makes a decision. If he is unable to take the Mizukage’s life, he will offer his own. Taking off his headband, he looks up at Ikada, showing the determination he has in his eyes.

The preview of Episode 254 gives us and insight on Boruto’s feeling and his fear of death. But he claims all other people who have died in this war probably felt the same. In the background, we can see several characters acting surprised with something. And once again, Kawaki seems ready to strike.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Boruto Episode 254 Preview [English Sub]



Episode 254 is titled "The Spiral of Revenge" and will air on 6/19.

Twitter reacts to tense moments from the latest episode

Fans praised Episode 253 for its OST, consistent art style and animation, and pacing, though noted Boruto struggled to get through to Ikada.

Fans are happy with this episode. Although many thought this episode would begin the fight between the two armies, it was still filled with intense and decisive moments for every character involved.

Jatin Zadoo @jatin_zadoo #BORUTO253



Soon this arc will be over and all the thoughts that Boruto has gone through in this arc will change him forever.



Boruto is willing to sacrifice his own life to stop the war.



The short dialogue in the preview of 254 was impressive.



Fans are excited to see what will happen next.

Boruto learns that his words are not always going to be enough to dissuade someone from their goals. And Ikada’s cold demeanor appears to not budge under Team 7's attempts of friendship.

I Ren @Irenych .

Some fans joked that Naruto's talk no jutsu is more superior than Boruto's, and that if Naruto talked to Ikada, maybe Ikada could change his heart.

Kawaki’s reappearance in this week’s episode made many fans happy, since they missed him last week. And his secret mission to foil the Funato’s plans have gained him even more respect in the fan base.

Fans praised the conflict of ideals in the episode, rating it 8/10.



One fan noted that Boruto really pushed the Talk no Jutsu, but it ultimately failed as everyone had anticipated, and then came Boruto's trump card "Suicide no Jutsu." The conflict of ideals was praised as very good.

But a lot of fans were disappointed with our protagonist’s self-sacrifice. This is not a war he started and he is not responsible for the decades of hatred between the Funato and Kirigakure. His death, although he will probably be fine, would probably start a conflict with Konohagakure as well.

Some fans were disappointed with Boruto's self-sacrifice, noting it's wrong for him to kill himself for a nation he's not part of, as it would create more conflict with the Leaf village.

And like every other week, the BoruSara shippers made themselves known on social media. They have been losing their minds over Sarada’s reaction to Boruto’s words in the preview of next week’s episode. They also talked about the way she trusts him completely, letting him save her while falling into the sea.

Narugod1 (NG) @narugod1



Look at Sarada's reaction when she hears that Boruto wants to give his life.



🥗 🖤



#BorutoEpisode253

BoruSara shippers highlighted Boruto and Sarada's moments in the episode, particularly Sarada's reaction when she hears that Boruto wants to give his life.

In summation

Some fans hope next week will feature Araumi's death and maybe Chojuro's to add drama, and feel Ikada might go to prison and get talked no jutsued.



Fans speculated about next week's episode, hoping for Araumi's death and possibly Chojuro's to add drama, and wondering if Ikada might go to prison and get talked no jutsued.

The episode was not bad. The tension it created seems like the last piece that the conflict needed and now the real action can start. And apparently, it will begin sooner than expected. The animation and the background music were also top-notch.

It is still a let down that we had another episode where the plot advanced at a slow pace. The climax of this divisive arc is already here, so let’s hope the upcoming episodes will give us the awaited resolution to this conflict.

