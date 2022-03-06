10 strongest Anbu members of Konoha in Naruto ranked

In Naruto, Anbu is a special unit organization comprised of elite shinobis who are dispatched for special missions by the Kage of the village. They always wear masks to conceal their identities, and are recognized by their code names. Anbu members are mostly known for executing rogue S-Class ninjas on-site as well as catching them alive.

An organization with proficient shinobis from different clans is a formidable force that has worked tirelessly to protect their village’s peace. In this article, we rank 10 Anbu members from Konoha that are considered to be the strongest in Naruto.

Ranking the 10 strongest Anbu members of Konoha in Naruto

10) Yugao Uzuki

During her childhood, Yugao showed her exceptional prowess in Kenjutsu, which was why she got recruited by the Anbu. She is one of the most highly skilled Kunoichi of Konoha.

As an Anbu member, she possessed immense sensory abilities that aided her in tracking her opponents.Yugao was also capable of sealing shinobi corpses into scrolls.

9) Fu Yamanaka

Fu was a shinobi of the Yamanaka clan as well as a member of Anbu in Naruto. He was a loyal subordinate of Danzo who used to follow each and every command without question.

As a Yamanaka clan member, Fu was capable of using the Mind Body Switch Technique. He also created the Mind Puppet Switch Cursed Seal Technique, which enabled him to transfer his mind to a puppet.

8) Torune Aburame

Torune was one of the highest-ranking members of Anbu who partnered with Fu under the leadership of Danzo Shimura in Naruto. Being an Aburame, Torune was proficient in using insects in combat.

These rare nano-sized insects, known as Rankaichu, cover his body with poison that can infect anyone who touches him. Torune was also capable of using most of the Aburame clan’s forbidden techniques.

7) Sai Yamanaka

Sai started as a member of the Root, Anbu’s branch division created by Danzo Shimura. In the new era, he became the leader of the Anbu.

Being an exceptional spy, Danzo assigned him to Team Kakashi to gather intel on Orochimaru. Danzo stated that Sai was capable enough to subdue Sasuke Uchiha single-handedly.

6) Yamato

Yamato is a member of Anbu who was assigned to keep an eye on Naruto with Nine Tails sealed within him. He was the only capable ninja with a Wood Release who could suppress him if he went out of out of control.

As a member of Anbu, he was capable in multiple areas of combat; he could trap his enemies or track them without getting noticed. Yamato can also merge with the environment to spy on others.

5) Danzo Shimura

Danzo was the elder of Konoha as well as the founder of the special branch of Anbu known as the Root. Danzo might seem cruel to others, but his actions were directed towards the well-being of Konoha. His capabilities were akin to a Kage of the village, and he eventually became the impromptu Hokage for a short while.

Danzo possessed multiple Sharingans on his right hand as well as his right eye. His right hand was enhanced by Hashirama cells to withstand the effects of the Sharingans.

4) Orochimaru

Orochimaru is one of the legendary Sannin of Konoha. After the disbandment of team Hiruzen, Orochimaru became a member of Anbu and joined Root.

He is known for his cruelest experiments on people, which he conducted to attain immortality. Orochimaru is one of the strongest shinobis in Konoha, with proficiency in all Nature Releases along with the Yin and Yang Release.

3) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi is one of the strongest shinobi in Konoha, and was widely acclaimed by his epithet “Copy Ninja Kakashi" in Naruto. Being a highly skilled shinobi, Kakashi became the captain of his squad at a very young age.

In his Anbu days, Kakashi gained a reputation for his cold-bloodedness. Although he was not a member of Uchiha, he was capable of using the Sharingan Obito pass on him.

2) Shisui Uchiha

Shisui Uchiha was one of the most skilled Anbu members, and was hailed as the strongest for his unmatched proficiency in Sharingan. He was mostly known for his Body Flicker Technique, which earned him the moniker “Shisui of the Body Flicker.” Using this technique, he moved at an imperceptible speed that was rather untraceable.

Shisui was also the greatest Genjutsu user in Naruto that ever lived and possessed Kotoamatsukami, which is the second most powerful Genjutsu technique behind Infinite Tsukuyomi.

1) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi was a born prodigy of the Uchiha clan in Naruto. After completing his Chunin Exams, he joined Anbu at the age of 11 and subsequently became the squad captain a year later.

He used to think like a Hokage from a very tender age. Itachi was a loyal shinobi to Konoha, as he annihilated his entire clan as well as his family, leaving his younger brother Sasuke to prevent another war.

