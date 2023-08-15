Naruto: 8 most disliked leaf village Ninjas

Naruto, a beloved anime series, features a wide array of characters that have captivated fans all over the world. However, within the diverse cast of ninjas in the Leaf Village, there are a few characters that have faced criticism.
In this listicle, we explore the intriguing dynamics between these eight disliked Leaf Village ninjas, in no particular order. From well-known favorites to lesser-known figures, we examine why some characters have sparked debate and aversion within the passionate Naruto community.
Disclaimer- This post contains spoilers for the Naruto anime series
Ebisu and 7 other most disliked Naruto characters from the Hidden Leaf Village
8) Ebisu
In the Naruto series, Ebisu plays a significant role that revolves around the protagonist. Although he may not possess impressive combat abilities, his interactions with Naruto are notable.
However, some fans express frustration regarding Ebisu's treatment of Naruto as an orphan and his unusual nosebleed reactions.
Despite undergoing meaningful character development later on, his initial lack of depth contributed to the disapproval from certain fans.
Initially introduced as a snobbish jonin who harbored animosity towards Naruto due to the Nine-Tails fox, Ebisu's portrayal adds complexity to how he is perceived by fans.
7) Ten-Ten
Ten-Ten, a side character in the Naruto series, has received mixed reviews from fans. Many viewers have expressed their dislike for her due to a combination of factors such as overconfidence, limited screen time, and subpar skills.
Ten-Ten's presence in the series is often minimal, leaving fans frustrated and wanting more from her character.
Additionally, her early portrayal lacked depth and impact, which only added to the dissatisfaction. Furthermore, her losses to stronger opponents like Temari only intensified these feelings among fans.
Overall, Ten-Ten's lack of development and struggles against formidable foes have solidified her position as one of the least liked characters in the whole series.
6) Hinata Hyuga
Hinata remains somewhat of a puzzle even for her most devoted fans. Her early portrayal often leaves supporters struggling to understand her motivations.
Her fixation on Naruto tends to overshadow her individuality. Fans have criticized Hinata for her initial timidity and failure to stand up for Naruto despite knowing the hardships he faced.
Additionally, her lack of clear aspirations and dreams contributes to the perception that she is one-dimensional compared to other characters in the series.
Although she undergoes growth later in the series, some viewers still debate about how she was initially depicted.
5) Sakura Haruno
Sakura Haruno, despite being one of the series' early characters, has faced significant backlash from fans. The criticism stems from her initial obsession with Sasuke and perceived weakness. Her strained friendships, like her falling out with Ino over Sasuke, paint her as a less supportive companion.
Additionally, Sakura's limited impact in critical battles against Kaguya and Obito further contributes to her lack of popularity. Although her character evolves over time, her early traits of superficiality and dependency on others continue to resonate with viewers.
These aspects, combined with her interactions with Naruto, firmly establish Sakura as one of the most divisive female characters in the series.
4) Sasuke Uchiha
Sasuke Uchiha, a central character in the series, has always been a subject of great interest and debate among fans. Despite his complex journey, many viewers find him both captivating and frustrating due to his arrogance and inconsistent motivations. Some fans even rank him as the most disliked ninja from Leaf Village.
Sasuke's actions range from trying to avenge the Uchiha massacre to finding redemption alongside Naruto, but these choices continue to divide fans. Furthermore, his relationship with Sakura and absence during his daughter's formative years only contribute to the polarizing opinions surrounding him.
While he does have dedicated defenders, others criticize his actions and believe that forgiveness for his past crimes may overshadow their severity.
3) Orochimaru
Orochimaru is a character in the series who elicits strong reactions from fans. His malicious actions, such as killing orphans for immortality, understandably draw widespread condemnation.
However, his unexpected redemption within the series sparks divided opinions among viewers. While some believe that his evil deeds justify their hatred towards him, others question how the narrative handles his transformation.
Orochimaru's complex and troubled character continues to be a topic of intense discussion among fans. The intersection between his villainous past and his involvement in crucial plot developments generates ongoing debates about the limits of forgiveness and the intricacy of redemption.
2) Hiruzen Sarutobi
Hiruzen Sarutobi elicits mixed reactions from fans and is perhaps the most polarizing and disliked character in the series. Despite not being inherently evil or a conventional villain, his actions and associations have negatively impacted his reputation among fans.
Initially seen as endearing, his connection with Orochimaru's villainous activities tarnished his image. Fans criticize him for failing to properly oversee Orochimaru's actions and mishandling the Uchiha massacre.
Additionally, Hiruzen's inability to fulfill Minato and Kushina's dying request of protecting Naruto from loneliness disappoints many. His decision to allow Danzo to continue with his schemes despite knowing about them further diminishes his standing.
While Hiruzen's dedication to the village and subsequent actions somewhat redeem him in some fans' eyes, his flawed leadership and choices still create division among fans.
1) Danzo Shimura
Danzo Shimura is widely regarded as the most despised character in the series due to his malicious actions that deeply irritate fans. He orchestrates the Uchiha massacre and manipulates Shisui's death, ultimately leading to Itachi's tragic fate, which greatly stains his reputation.
Fans abhor his repeated attempts to betray the Hokage and harm Konoha.
Furthermore, Danzo's involvement in creating the notorious Akatsuki organization further accentuates his despicable image. His immoral deeds, characterized by betrayal, lust for power, and a lack of regard for life, firmly solidify his position as the most detested character in the series.
Danzo leaves behind a trail of destruction and treachery that defines his legacy of utter disdain.
Final thoughts
Exploring the most unpopular ninjas in the Leaf Village, this list examines characters like Sakura, Sasuke, and Danzo who generate strong dislike due to their actions, obsessions, and choices.
Each character, with their flaws and intricacies, contributes depth to the Naruto universe and sparks discussions among dedicated fans.
