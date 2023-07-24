New Naruto anime: Release date, episode count, and more

Fans of Masashi Kishimoto are excited as the highly anticipated return of new Naruto anime episodes draws near. Set to release in September 2023, the Naruto series is renowned for its captivating narrative and vibrant characters and has left an indelible mark on the realm of anime. The announcement of the readaptation of four episodes has thus ignited a wave of speculation about the release date.
The Naruto series has held a prominent position in anime as one of the 'Big 3' since its emergence in 1999. Written and Illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, this saga embarks on the captivating journey of Naruto Uzumaki - a determined young ninja yearning to ascend to the esteemed role of Hokage, the revered leader of his village.
Much of the details about the new Naruto anime episodes is yet to be revealed
When and where to watch the episodes
The debut of first episode of the new Naruto anime episodes is scheduled for September 3, which will be consisting of four captivating episodes that will treat fans to an abundance of new content. Excited viewers worldwide can conveniently enjoy the series on popular streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Funimation, guaranteeing effortless access for everyone.
The exact release time of the first episode varies depending on region:
- Japan Standard Time (Japan): 5:30 pm on Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Pacific Time (US & Canada): 1:30 am on Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Central Time (Mexico): 3:30 am on Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Eastern Time (US & Canada): 4:30 am on Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Indian Standard Time (India): 2 pm on Sunday, September 3, 2023
- British Summer Time (UK): 9:30 am on Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Australian Standard Time (Australia): 6:30 pm on Sunday, September 3, 2023
Will the new episodes follow an original anime-only storyline?
Fans have expressed interest regarding the upcoming episodes of the new Naruto anime series. They anticipate that these new instalments will venture into unexplored territories of the series and introduce new characters, all the while staying true to the essence of the original series.
On the other hand, there are speculations that suggest these episodes will be remakes of some of the most beloved arcs from the Naruto anime. However, regardless of the direction taken by the plot, one thing remains certain: the narrative will emphasize themes of friendship, perseverance, and the pursuit of dreams, which is the core of the original Naruto's story.
Know the production team
The team working on the new Naruto anime series includes several new names, but their names are yet to be revealed. So far, mangaka Masashi Kishimoto will provide guidance and creative input. Studio Pierrot, who is renowned for their work on the original series, will handle the animation. Additionally, the famous Japanese rock-band FLOW will cover the opening (GO!)and ending song (Viva Rock, which was originally sung by Orange Range).
The return of the Naruto anime has generated much anticipation within the anime community. With its approaching release date, fans eagerly await to delve into the captivating world of Naruto Uzumaki once again.
