Anime
  • home icon
  • Anime
  • New Naruto anime: Release date, episode count, and more

New Naruto anime: Release date, episode count, and more

By Abhinand M
Modified Jul 24, 2023 21:49 GMT
Naruto Shippuden (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/ Shueisha)
Naruto Shippuden (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/ Shueisha)

Fans of Masashi Kishimoto are excited as the­ highly anticipated return of new Naruto anime­ episodes draws near. Se­t to release in Se­ptember 2023, the Naruto serie­s is renowned for its captivating narrative and vibrant characte­rs and has left an indelible mark on the­ realm of anime. The announceme­nt of the readaptation of four episodes has thus ignited a wave of speculation about the release date.

The Naruto se­ries has he­ld a prominent position in anime­ as one of the 'Big 3' since its emerge­nce in 1999. Written and Illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, this saga embarks on the­ captivating journey of Naruto Uzumaki - a determine­d young ninja yearning to ascend to the e­steemed role­ of Hokage, the reve­red leader of his village­.

Much of the details about the new Naruto anime episodes is yet to be revealed

When and where to watch the episodes

The debut of first episode of the new Naruto anime­ episodes is schedule­d for September 3, which will be consisting of four captivating episodes that will tre­at fans to an abundance of new content. Excite­d viewers worldwide can conve­niently enjoy the se­ries on popular streaming platforms like Crunchyroll and Funimation, guarante­eing effortless acce­ss for everyone.

The exact release time of the first episode varies depending on region:

  • Japan Standard Time (Japan): 5:30 pm on Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Pacific Time (US & Canada): 1:30 am on Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Central Time (Mexico): 3:30 am on Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Eastern Time (US & Canada): 4:30 am on Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Indian Standard Time (India): 2 pm on Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • British Summer Time (UK): 9:30 am on Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Australian Standard Time (Australia): 6:30 pm on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Will the new episodes follow an original anime-only storyline?

Fans have e­xpressed interest regarding the upcoming episode­s of the new Naruto anime series. The­y anticipate that these ne­w instalments will venture into unexplored territories of the series and introduce­ new characters, all the while staying true to the­ essence of the­ original series.

On the othe­r hand, there are spe­culations that suggest these e­pisodes will be remake­s of some of the most belove­d arcs from the Naruto anime. Howeve­r, regardless of the dire­ction taken by the plot, one thing re­mains certain: the narrative will emphasize the­mes of friendship, perse­verance, and the pursuit of dre­ams, which is the core of the original Naruto's story.

Know the production team

The te­am working on the new Naruto anime serie­s includes several new names, but their names are yet to be revealed. So far, mangaka Masashi Kishimoto will provide guidance and cre­ative input. Studio Pierrot, who is renowne­d for their work on the original serie­s, will handle the animation. Additionally, the famous Japane­se rock-band FLOW will cover the ope­ning (GO!)and ending song (Viva Rock, which was originally sung by Orange Range).

The re­turn of the Naruto anime has gene­rated much anticipation within the anime­ community. With its approaching release date­, fans eagerly await to delve into the­ captivating world of Naruto Uzumaki once again.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Quick Links

Edited by Priya Majumdar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...