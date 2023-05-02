Is Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto involved in Boruto? Explained

When it comes to the popular anime and manga franchise, Naruto, fans are rather curious about the involvement of its creator Masahi Kishimoto in its sequel, Boruto. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began serialization in 2016, and ever since its release, fans have been wondering whether Kishimoto is still actively involved in the development and creation process of the series.

The answer is yes, Masashi Kishimoto is directly involved in the creation of Boruto. His involvement is what distinguishes the series as a sequel to the original rather than a spin-off. However, the nature and level of his involvement may not be what fans expect.

Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto outlines every arc in Boruto

Naruto and Boruto (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Kishimoto is credited as the creator of Boruto, and he is also engaged in the creation of anime and manga series. However, he is not the principal author or illustrator for Boruto.

Kishimoto serves as a supervisor and consultant for the Boruto series. He provides feedback and direction to the writers and artists so that the characters, world-building and plot remain true to the original Naruto series. The manga artists also supervises the creation of new characters and storylines, providing his opinion on their development.

Perhaps the most notable example of Kishimoto’s association with Boruto is the manga series, with which he has been more closely associated. Although Boruto is primarily written and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, Kishimoto provides a story outline for each arc, ensuring that they fit within the greater parent universe.

Boruto movie (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Kishimoto's contribution to the anime and manga industry cannot be overstated. With his distinctive characters, complex narratives, and captivating stories, he has created a universe that has thrilled audiences around the world. The ability of the series to treat difficult subjects like friendship, grief, and resilience in a way that is understandable to audiences of all ages is one of its most impressive qualities.

Kishimoto's storytelling is masterful, weaving together action-packed battle scenes with emotionally charged moments of character development. He is adept at creating characters that are relatable, flawed, and diverse, making it easy for audiences to empathize with them. One of the reasons the series has stayed so popular even years after its completion is its capacity to develop enduring characters.

amir @BorutoAmir again another proof that kishimoto is a goat and knows what he is writing as sequel of naruto

1/2🧵 again another proof that kishimoto is a goat and knows what he is writing as sequel of naruto1/2🧵 https://t.co/IpGbQAvY3t

With the addition of new characters and plot lines, Boruto has been able to stay true to the original series, thanks in large part to Kishimoto’s involvement. Boruto has its own team of artists and writers who are responsible for developing its characters, plot, and world. The anime is brought to life by Studio Pierrot, the script by Kodachi and art by Ikemoto.

In interviews, Kishimoto has expressed his support and enthusiasm for Boruto, stating that he is happy to see the next generation of characters and storylines come to life. He has also hinted at the possibility of returning to the Naruto universe in the future, although nothing has been confirmed.

Final Analysis

Ja 💸 @Unbreakable_Ja It’s Kind Of Crazy How Intricate And Well Written Boruto Is Despite Only Being 80 Chapters, Kishimoto And Ikemoto Deserve Their Praises It’s Kind Of Crazy How Intricate And Well Written Boruto Is Despite Only Being 80 Chapters, Kishimoto And Ikemoto Deserve Their Praises ☀️ https://t.co/uBafPVtnip

In conclusion, while Masashi Kishimoto is not directly involved in the writing and art of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, he is still an important part of the series. He oversees and consults on the series, making sure it stays loyal to the original while also encouraging the creation of new characters and plot lines. His contribution has been crucial in preserving the Naruto universe's authenticity while also enabling the telling of fresh and intriguing storylines.

Kishimoto’s involvement in Boruto is evidence of his commitment to the original universe and his fans. While he may not be actively engaged in the production, his vision and ideas continue to guide the series. The end result is a series that respects Naruto's history while still venturing down intriguing new paths.

