Naruto The Live announces ticket sales and more with brand new Key Visual

Naruto The Live has recently been announced and is going to serve as another celebration of the anime's twentieth anniversary. For people that are not familiar with this, this is a special music event to celebrate the series' anime and is going to feature several characters from the franchise across the years.

Earlier today, on July 19, the key visual was made public to the audience. It featured the likes of Naruto, Boruto, Minato, Jiraiya, and many more at different points in their lives. Naruto The Live is a one-of-a-kind event to commemorate the franchise's success and what it has meant to so many people throughout the world.

Apart from the key visual revelation, general admission tickets for the Naruto The Live event went on sale earlier today on a first-come first-serve basis.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Naruto series and details about the Naruto The Live event.

Naruto The Live music event will be held on September 2 and 3

The key visual for Naruto The Live (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Considering that 2023 is the twentieth anniversary of the Naruto anime's debut, there have been numerous commemorative events planned for the franchise, including the recent Minato manga that was a direct result of worldwide voting in the Narutop99 polls. In that regard, the Naruto The Live concert is going to be another addition to those celebrations.

The key visual that was released with the announcement is quite interesting. It features Obito, Itachi, and Sasori playing as the Akatsuki members, Ino, Hinata, and Sakura as the main ladies of the series, and Boruto and his friends representing the sequel. Meanwhile, Jiraiya, Kakashi, and Minato represent the masters, and Naruto, Gaara, Shikamaru, and Sasuke take center stage.

It has been confirmed that the event is going to take place in Makuhari Messe, a convention center outside Tokyo, on September 2 and 3. Based on the information known so far, the event will feature seven bands playing under the same roof while performing all the opening and ending themes of the Naruto franchise.

The presence of the likes of Humbreaders, FLOW, Ikimonogatari, CHiCO, and KANA-BOON has been confirmed for the first day of the event. Meanwhile, ORANGE RANGE, KANA-BOON, CHiCO, and Anly will perform on the second day. The voice actors of Naruto and Sasuke, Junko Takeuchi and Noriaki Sugiyama, respectively, will be at the event as well.

The legacy of the series

Naruto The Live is another example of Masashi Kishimoto's series' global impact. Widely regarded as one of the most important manga and anime series of all time, Naruto is an absolute classic of the industry and continues to be relevant even to this very day.

In that regard, the story of the young Naruto Uzumaki and his journey to becoming a great ninja and Hokage, the leader of his village, to gain the recognition of a society that rejected him is truly inspirational. The many obstacles he goes through, the friends that he makes, and the achievements he accomplishes have become the stuff of legends in the medium.

The twentieth anniversary is well-deserved, and hopefully, more celebrations will follow.

