3 times Sasuke was selfish in Naruto (& 3 where he acted selflessly)

Sasuke Uchiha is arguably one of the most popular and beloved characters in the Naruto series. However, he was an antagonist during the earlier parts of the series and did things only hardened criminals would do.

But he redeemed himself towards the end of the series and even went on to exile himself to repent for the mistakes he made. This article dives into a few instances where Sasuke was selfish and instances in which he showed kindness.

Instances that show how selfish Sasuke was in the 'Naruto' series

1) Deserted his friends

Sasuke Uchiha was the main antagonist during the earlier parts of the series. Ever since he witnessed the Uchiha massacre carried out by his brother, he descended into darkness as he swore to avenge his family members.

He was so blinded by rage and revenge that he isolated himself from his friends who could have helped him through this tough time. He knew how important he was to Sakura, yet he left the village. He threw away his responsibilities as a Leaf shinobi and sought Orochimaru.

2) Almost killed Sakura

Sakura and Naruto had resolved to bring Sasuke back ever since leaving the village. Since then he was pretty close to killing Sakura. Sasuke was in a dark place and all he could think of was revenge and power.

However, Sakura considered Sasuke to be a very close friend and she always showed him nothing but compassion and love. The way Sasuke handled things were quite immature and selfish, to say the least.

3) Sided a villain to gain more powers

Sasuke insisted on becoming powerful even if he achieved them to crooked means. During the chunin exams, Orochimaru had given Sasuke the cursed mark, which granted him more powers.

He then learned that Orochimaru offered him power, which is why he left his village. He was selfish and desperate for power to the extent that he decided to side with someone who caused many problems to the Leaf Village.

Three times Sasuke was kind

1) Saved his former teammates from Infinite Tsukuyomi

Towards the end of Shippuden, Sasuke plays a major role in the plot progression. When Madara cast the Infinite Tsukuyomi, he saved Sakura, Naruto, and Kakashi by wrapping them in his Susanoo. Things could have gotten pretty bad if Madara had succeeded in capturing everyone in the Infinite Tsukuyomi except for Sasuke. Sasuke saved his comrades just in time.

2) Saved Naruto from Haku

During the earlier episodes of the series, Sasuke, Naruto and Kakashi took on Zabuza and Haku. Even Sasuke struggled to keep up against Haku, who was highly proficient in his ice release. There was a point when Sasuke looked down on his teammate and didn’t consider him his friend.

However, if not for Sasuke's intervention, the protagonist would have died to Haku’s ice needles. He placed himself in front of Haku’s target and took all the needles.

3) Helped Naruto and Sakura to defeat Kaguya Otsutsuki

Sasuke played an essential role during the fight against Kaguya Otsutsuki. Given how powerful she was, it required every ounce of their energy to beat her. While Naruto played just as big a role in her defeat, Sasuke’s chakra was quite important. Without it, they would not have been able to seal Kaguya and Zetsu away. Along with the protagonist, Sasuke was instrumental in saving the world from Kaguya Otsutsuki.

