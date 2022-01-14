Why does Naruto choose Hinata over Sakura?

Naruto is a shonen anime and manga series that has enjoyed a level of success that very few titles can compare to. This series has a mixture of great fight scenes, comedy, and romance - making it a fun series to watch.

Warning: This article contains spoilers!

While the protagonist always loved Sakura, he ended up with Hinata towards the end of the series and fans wanted to understand why. This article aims to provide an explanation for the decisions he made.

What could be the reason for Naruto to choose Hinata over Sakura?

As one might remember, ever since the first few episodes of the series, Naruto was head over heels for Sakura Haruno. But as it turns out, she wasn’t into him and loved Sasuke who was the popular kid in the academy. He was also one of the best students in the class and naturally stood out, receiving attention from Sakura. But Naruto was constantly rejected by Sakura and she disliked him before she even tried to get to know him.

He was hated by the villagers since he was a nine tailed-beast Jinchuriki. Therefore, Sakura also disliked the young boy. As the show progressed, she slowly changed how she felt about him and didn’t hate him as much as she did back in the academy days. But her feelings for Sasuke grew significantly. The protagonist realized that and decided that he shouldn't pursue her since he wanted her to be happy. One might call this unrequited love.

The only person who recognized his potential and the good in him was Hinata. Ever since she was young, she was fond of him and respected him. He also respected Hinata because she never gave up, no matter how insurmountable the task seemed. Owing to his lack of mental maturity and complete absence of emotional intelligence, he could never pick up on any of Hinata’s hints which held back any sort of development that could have happened in the earlier stages.

But later, as he grew old, he realized that Hinata has been the one who was always there for him no matter what. Even when Sakura confessed to Naruto, he realized that it wasn’t true. There was a point in time when he had recollected memories of his interactions with Hinata and this overwhelmed him. The two even had a few intimate moments in the film. He then proceeded to confess his feelings towards her.

