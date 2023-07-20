Will Sasuke die in post-timeskip Boruto? Explored

After the announcement of the next part of the Boruto manga serialization in August 2023, fans have been excited about the upcoming post-timeskip Boruto events. The manga will pick up the story from the most anticipated Boruto time-skip and it has been named Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

At the beginning of the series, it was seen that Boruto was wearing Sasuke’s cloak and using his sword to face off against Kawaki. Now, this has the fans wondering whether Sasuke is going to die in the upcoming part of the Boruto manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto manga.

It is likely Sasuke will die in post-timeskip Boruto

A Twitter user tensed about Sasuke's demise (Image via Twitter)

The announcement of the upcoming part of the Boruto manga has featured Sarada Uchiha’s post-timeskip character design on the manga cover. The character design indicated that the series will adapt to the post-timeskip Boruto story.

This leads fans to speculate regarding whether their beloved character, Sasuke Uchiha, is going to face a tragic fate or not.

As mentioned earlier, the beginning part of the series, which was the post-timeskip Boruto part, showed that Boruto was wearing Sasuke's stuff. This keeps up the potentiality of Sasuke’s demise in the next part of the Boruto manga.

Boruto training with Sasuke in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Image via Pierrot)

Moreover, at the end of Boruto part 1, after the plot twist that changed the history of Boruto and Kawaki, it was seen that Sarada convinced her father, Sasuke Uchiha, that Boruto was not the enemy of Konoha.

By believing in his daughter, Sasuke rescued Boruto and took him away from the village.

In the ending portion, Boruto seems determined to train himself so that he can go on par with Kawaki and prove him wrong.

So, it’s likely that Sasuke is going to accompany Boruto to help him train and control his power. It is possible that with the progress of training, Sasuke might face a tragic situation that may cost him his life.

Borushiki's sudden ambush on Sasuke in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Image via Pierrot)

Previously, in Naruto Shippuden, there was an incident when Naruto lost control of himself and almost killed Jiriya in training.

The same picture may appear in Sasuke Uchiha’s case. In the process of training Boruto regarding controlling Momoshiki’s power without losing control, Sasuke may lose his life.

Though this is just speculation, Sasuke’s death is somewhat getting closer as post-timeskip Boruto events are about to take place.

Final thoughts

Boruto asking Sasuke about Naruto (Image via Twitter)

As the date for releasing the next part of the Boruto manga gets closer, fans are excited as well as tensed regarding the fate of their beloved character, Sasuke Uchiha.

The majority of the speculation points towards the death of Sasuke in the post-timeskip Boruto timeline. Sasuke’s demise will have a significant impact on the main story and characters, particularly Sarada Uchiha, who entrusted Boruto and sent her father to help Boruto.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's announcement has the fans eagerly waiting, as it’s been a while since Boruto Part 1 was completed with its peak story.

Fans have been anticipating the Boruto timeskip for a while now, and they are wondering what will happen next because Eida changed history and made Boruto the antagonist.

And, as Sasuke rescued Boruto, his name will possibly be enlisted as a rogue ninja once again. As the story unfolds, fans will witness more twists and turns in the future of the Boruto series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.