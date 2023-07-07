When will Naruto: Shippuden be fully dubbed on Hulu? Explained

Naruto: Shippuden, despite airing its final episode on March 23, 2017, continues to see passionate fans talking about the series. New fans are joining the old ones to immortalize the journey of Naruto Uzumaki. Following its success, it has been released in multiple languages, including English. However, on the American streaming service Hulu, fans still don't have access to all the episodes in English dubs.

Fans of the show have addressed the issue on social media. According to them, so far, only 401 episodes have been released in English dubs. While all the episodes are available for streaming with Japanese subtitles, many fans want to enjoy the adventure of Naruto in English dubbing. Therefore, it remains to be seen when the next 99 episodes will be available on the American streaming platform Hulu.

Only 401 episodes of Naruto: Shippuden are available in English dub on Hulu

Austin @FantasyHero22 Almost finished with season 7 of naruto shippuden hulu needs to dub the rest of season 8 and all of season 9 if they find a team to English dub it I'm so close to finishing the show Almost finished with season 7 of naruto shippuden hulu needs to dub the rest of season 8 and all of season 9 if they find a team to English dub it I'm so close to finishing the show https://t.co/VJ58BZEvXf

It's worth noting that both Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden are available for streaming on the American subscription streaming service Hulu. However, the latter is not entirely accessible to fans who prefer dubs over subtitles since it has only released up to 401 episodes in English dubs. The episode titled The Ultimate is the last episode with English dubbing. The rest (99 episodes) are available in Japanese dubbing with English subtitles.

Hulu Support @hulu_support @sumanlypossible Hi there! Over the course of the calendar year 2023, we’ll be dropping 48 dubbed episodes of Naruto Shippuden, with all 500 dubbed episodes on our platform by early 2025. Please let us know if there’s anything else we can do for you! @sumanlypossible Hi there! Over the course of the calendar year 2023, we’ll be dropping 48 dubbed episodes of Naruto Shippuden, with all 500 dubbed episodes on our platform by early 2025. Please let us know if there’s anything else we can do for you!

Earlier this year, on April 13, 2023, the official Hulu support account on Twitter informed the fans of Naruto: Shippuden about the status of the English-dubbed episodes. According to the tweet, the streaming service will release all 500 episodes in English dub by early 2025.

Over the course of the calendar year 2023, they will drop 48 dubbed episodes of the anime. The next year will perhaps also see 48 more episodes, and finally, by early 2025, fans will be able to watch all the episodes of Shippuden.

Tylordian @TylordianWake Viz media now gave Hulu more dubbed episodes of #Boruto but only up to episode 155. Unlike Viz giving Hulu only 377 dub episodes of #Naruto Shippuden I can understand why Hulu only gets this many dub episodes because Boruto is still airing today and Viz is still dubbed the series Viz media now gave Hulu more dubbed episodes of #Boruto but only up to episode 155. Unlike Viz giving Hulu only 377 dub episodes of #Naruto Shippuden I can understand why Hulu only gets this many dub episodes because Boruto is still airing today and Viz is still dubbed the series https://t.co/AwNggigi7E

Various factors go into releasing a dubbed version of any anime. Viz Media is the licensor of the anime. It's possible that Hulu has only gotten the distribution rights from Viz Media for the English dub until Chapter 401 for now. However, as mentioned earlier, fans need to stay patient, as Hulu will release the rest of the episodes soon.

Apart from Hulu, Naruto: Shippuden is also available on Funimation and has an English dubbed version as well. On the other hand, streaming services such as Crunchyroll and Netflix have all 21 seasons, but only in Japanese Dub. However, English subtitles are available for those episodes.

The English-dubbed version of Naruto: Shippuden has plenty of renowned voice actors. For example, Maile Flanagan has lent her voice to the series's protagonist, Naruto Uzumaki. The list of the other English voice actors is given below.

Maile Flanagan: Naruto Uzumaki

Yuri Lowenthal : Sasuke Uchiha

Kate Higgins: Sakura Haruno

Dave Wittenberg: Kakashi Hatake

Crispin Freeman: Itachi Uchiha

David Lodge: Jiraya

Debi Mae West: Tsunade

Steven Jay Blum - Orochimaru

Neil Kalpan: Madara Uchiha

Stephanie Sheh: Hinata Hyuga

Brian Donovan: Rock Lee

Ben Diskin: Sai

Tom Gibis: Shikamaru Nara

Liam O'Brien: Gaara

Henry Dittman: Kabuto

Skip Stellrecht: Might Guy

Travis Willingham: Zetsu

Catero Colbert: Killer Bee

Aside from the names stated above, there are several other voice actors who have provided voices for several key characters in the series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes