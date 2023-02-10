Is Naruto: Shippuden fully dubbed? Streaming details explained

Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden continues to boast an ever-passionate fandom even after years of its first release. The legend of the Uzumaki boy has become a contemporary classic in modern manga history.

Adapted from the 1999 masterstroke of Masashi Kishimoto, the anime was first released in 2002 and ran till 2007, which was followed by the second part, Naruto: Shippuden.

Both the series have since been dubbed in multiple languages all over the world. However, fans have recently addressed the issue of the English dub being available for viewing on very few platforms.

Let us take a look at where you can watch the dubbed version.

Where to watch Naruto: Shippuden English dubbed

Although every single episode Naruto: Shippuden has already been dubbed into English, widespread access to it is severely limited.

For the fans who wish to watch the show dubbed in English, it has proven to be quite the hassle to find a good source. At present, the only places where the dubbed version of Naruto Shippuden can be watched officially are Hulu and Funimation.

Both Crunchyroll and Netflix have the entire show with every episode of all 21 seasons, but only the original Japanese dub with English subtitles is available for the subscribers.

In the English dub, Naruto is voiced by Maile Flanagan, following the tradition of a female voice actor playing Naruto Uzumaki, after the original brilliant work of Junko Takeuchi.

Other famous voice actors in the English dub include Yuri Lowenthal voicing Sasuke Uchiha, also known for playing Ben Tennyson in Ben 10 and Kate Higgins playing Sakura, who also went on to voice CC from Code Geass and has resumed her role of Sakura in Boruto.

Here is the list of the major voice cast in Naruto: Shippuden English dub:

Maile Flanagan - Naruto Uzumaki

Kate Higgins - Sakura Haruno

Yuri Lowenthal - Sasuke Uchiha

Dave Wittenberg - Kakashi Hatake

Stephanie Sheh - Hinata Hyuga, Rin Nohara

Crispin Freeman - Itachi Uchiha

Brian Donovan - Rock Lee

David Lodge - Jiraiya

Debi Mae West – Tsunade

Steven Jay Blum – Orochimaru

Neil Kaplan - Madara Uchiha

Tom Gibis - Shikamaru Nara

Ali Hillis - Karin

Ben Diskin - Sai

Catero Colbert - Killer Bee

Colleen O'Shaughnessey - Ino Yamanaka

Danielle Judovits - Tenten

Derek Stephen Prince - Shino Aburame

Grant George - Suigetsu Hozuki

Henry Dittman - Kabuto Yakushi

Kirk Thornton - Kisame Hoshigaki

Liam O'Brien - Gaara

Matthew Mercer - Gyuki, Yamato (ep230-256)

Michael Lindsay - Kankurō (eps1-181)

Robbie Rist - Choji Akimichi

Roger Craig Smith - Deidara

Skip Stellrecht - Might Guy

Steve Staley - Neji Hyuga

Tara Platt - Temari

Travis Willingham - Zetsu, Jugo

Troy Baker - Pain, Yamato

Viewers are encouraged to use official streaming platforms to watch Naruto: Shippuden, as it helps support the mangaka and the production studio.

We will be the first to let you know if English dub of the series becomes available in Netflix, till then stay tuned for more updates on Naruto and other anime like One Piece, Tokyo Revengers and Chainsaw Man.

