10 Naruto characters whose actions did not match their personalities

One of the best pieces of advice one can receive is to not judge a book by its cover, something that is true even in Naruto's world. Even though most of Shinobis' actions go according to the way they are as individuals, there are others whose actions can throw anyone in a loop.

Many Naruto characters' actions entirely contradict their appearance. You can never trust what you see in the Shinobi world, and the 10 characters on this upcoming list are living proof of this rule.

Hiruzen and 9 other Naruto characters who do not act according to their appearance

1) Haku

Haku looks like he would not hurt a fly (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

You would never expect someone as kind as Haku to be one of the deadliest ninjas from the Mist Village. After his entire clan was wiped out because of their Kekkei Genkai, Haku wandered alone until Zabusa found him and turned him into a weapon.

But Haku never stopped being the loving child, trying to prevent the death of the people he and Zabusa fought. Still, his devotion to the missing nin was so much that he could have killed Naruto and his friends if Zabusa asked him to.

2) Ebisu

The title of Tokubetsu Jonin is given to those ninjas who specialize in a specific field inside Konoha's Shinobi Forces. While not as powerful as a normal Jonin, they are still incredibly skilled individuals who display a professional attitude, something Ebisu does perfectly.

Nevertheless, even when he acts as a member of this prestigious group, Ebisu rarely makes them proud with the way he works. He is judgmental, prideful, and a bit of a pervert- attitudes that contradict what he tries to present.

3) Tobi

One of the Zetsu created by Kaguya's Infinite Tsukuyomi, Tobi was a cheerful being who genuinely cared for those around him. He helped Obito during his rehabilitation after being crushed by a rock and even allowed him to use his body as a suit for quite some time.

However, his actions during his time as a member of Akatsuki go entirely against his happy personality. No one would believe that someone as naive and childish as Tobi would be capable of murdering and maiming many opponents, but he still did.

4) Hashirama

Hashirama never lost his positive outlook on life (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Hashirama's personality tended to go against his actions in the best way possible. Outside duty, the oldest Senju was a relaxed and kind individual who wanted peace for the world, never taking life too seriously.

Still, when he needed to, Hashirama's actions spoke louder than his attitude. He was one of the best fighters in history, defeating even Madara during their final confrontation. Even with his incredible and destructive power, Hashirama was still a happy and perpetually smiling Shinobi.

5) Kiba

Akamaru is humbler than Kiba (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Kiba is not among the top percentage of Shinobi in Konoha. However, despite this, he still acts like one. No matter how much time passes or how many people prove that they are better than him, Kiba does not give up on his delusions of greatness.

As a teenager, this was something we could have overlooked. But even now, while he is still the only Chunin of his generation, Kiba boasts about his power, saying he will be Hokage one day, something he does not seem capable of.

6) Gaara

Gaara feels a lot of emotion, but his face rarely ever reflects this (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

After Gaara's fight against Naruto, his cold and sadistic personality disappeared, replaced by a caring and protective persona. However, his stoic expression and inexpressive voice will always be a part of him.

The Fifth Kazekage is full of love for the people of his village, and he would do anything to ensure they were safe. Despite that, Gaara's personality can make it seem like he is still a cold and distant person, no matter how far from the truth that assertion is.

7) Hiruzen

Hiruzen spent too many years as Hokage (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Minato and Kushina's last wish was for the village to know and treat Naruto as the hero he was for becoming the container of the Kyuubi. Hiruzen promised his old friends he would do everything he could to ensure their child was well taken care of.

Even so, Naruto was treated horribly by the villagers for years while Hiruzen convinced himself he was doing the right thing with the kid. No matter how much the Third Hokage acted like a grandfather figure to Naruto, he still allowed him to be mistreated and abused by his peers.

8) Kabuto

Kabuto was devoted to Orochimaru but also to himself (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Kabuto proclaimed himself to be Orochimaru's most loyal student, doing anything the Sanin asked of him to prove his alliances. Nonetheless, he often helped the enemies of his teacher without regard for the instructions given to him.

He constantly talked about how he was not fond of forcing people to do things against their will. Regardless, he was more than okay with messing with their minds. Even Orochimaru commented that his personality was somewhat unpleasant for someone as ruthless as him.

9) Anko

Do not let her smile trick you into lowering your guard (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

Anko was one of Orochimaru's first students and victims, something that left a mark on her for the rest of her life. These events turned her into a sadistic woman who enjoys causing pain to her victims.

While this is true when she is working, she primarily acts in a cheerful and friendly way in her day-to-day life. If you knew nothing about her and encountered her while walking on the street, you would never imagine the brutal Kunoichi that hides behind that smile.

10) Danzo

One of Danzo's excuses for his horrible behavior was his supposed loyalty to Konoha, which completely contradicts his obsession with personal power. Most of Danzo's actions were motivated by his personal interests and were not carried out with the Leaf's best interest in mind.

He wanted Konoha to be more powerful than any other village to prevent its destruction. Yet, he prevented Shisui from saving the Uchiha clan and would later work with Orochimaru to invade his home. Everything about Danzo is a contradiction, a mind so complex that even his friend Hiruzen could not understand him.

