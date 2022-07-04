10 Tokubetsu Jonin in Naruto, ranked

In Naruto, shinobis of each rank have received their fair share of attention due to their ability to tackle the given job with ease. However, despite this, the most overlooked and underappreciated ranks in the regular shinobi forces are the Tokubetsu Jonin, who are also called Special High Ninja. They possess all-around Jonin skills but only excel in specific areas.

Tokubetsu Jonins are much like the warrant officers of the real world. Although Tokubetsu Jonin are not as powerful as the regular Jonins, they do possess some unique skill sets that can overwhelm their opponents.

Tokubetsu Jonin in Naruto from most powerful to least

1) Anko Mitarashi

Anko is one of the most highly skilled kunoichis of Konoha in Naruto. In her Genin days, she was under the tutelage of Orochimaru and learned many of the latter’s signature techniques in little to no time. Anko is also the only survivor of Orochimaru’s Cursed Seal of Heaven experiment.

Despite being recognized as a legendary shinobi, Anko never displayed any signs of arrogance. One of Anko's most prominent techniques is Hidden Shadow Snake Hands, which she uses to summon several snakes at once.

Anko has even claimed to be proficient at manipulating Fire and Yin Release by performing the Fire Release: Dragon Fire Technique and Sly Mind Affect Technique with ease.

2) Aoba Yamashiro

Aoba is known for his laid-back and jovial personality and is also one of the most likable characters in Naruto. Aoba possesses a genius-level intuition, which made him popular among the regular shinobi forces. Aoba can utilize a Hiden/Secret Technique, whose affiliation with a particular clan remains unknown to date.

Aoba’s Secret Technique Stone Needles acts like a paralyzing agent as seen during his fight against Kisame Hoshigaki. Kisame, on the other hand, was capable of absorbing Chakra, which is why it didn't work on him. Aoba's favorite Jutsu is the Scattering Thousand Crows Technique, which he uses to summon hundreds of crows at once, which he can use in many ways.

3) Hayate Gekko

Hayate was one of the most respected Tokubetsu Jonins of Konoha, who always used to put his life on the line to protect the peace and prosperity of his village. Hayate suffered from an unexplained illness, but never backed off from his duties. His proficiency in the Transparent Escape Technique was so commendable that he was personally praised by Hiruzen Sarutobi.

Despite not being at his best, Hayate was able to kick Naruto with such force that the latter smashed into a wall, leaving massive cracks.

Hayate was known for his proficiency in Ninjutsu and Genjutsu, but he was mostly known for his unparalleled prowess in Kenjutsu. Hayate’s most powerful technique is the Secret Sword: Tsukikage, a powerful quick lateral sword strike performed at such an impeccable speed that it leaves traces of afterimages.

4) Genma Shiranui

Genma Shiranui is a skilled Toubetsu Jonin who served as the elite bodyguard of the Fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze. Under the tutelage of Minato, Genma learned to perform the Flying Thundergod Formation Technique alongside Raido Namiashi and Iwashi Tatami. Genma, along with the rest, can teleport to a predetermined location by using this technique alongside his Hokage Guard Platoon comrades.

Genma carries his trademark Senbon in his mouth, which he can blow with such tremendous force that it can split a kunai in two with ease. Genma is also known for his tremendous resolve, which allows him to shift the tides of battle even in catastrophic circumstances.

5) Raido Namiashi

Alongside his fellow Tokubetsu Jonin Genma Shinui and Iwashi Tatami, Raido Namiashi served as a member of Hokage Guard Platoon for Minato Namikaze. He is also one of the three members known for the Flying Thunder Formation Technique, which he uses to teleport anybody within the encircled area to a predetermined location.

Raido is also known for his proficiency in Kenjutsu, which he displayed while going against Hidan and Kakuzu. With his unique katana named Kokutou, whose surface is coated with lethal poison, Raido is seen using his skill set in conjunction with his comrade Genma Shiranui’s abilities.

6) Tokuma Hyuga

Tokuma is a member of the Hyuga clan who was placed in the Infiltration and Reconnaissance Party due to his impeccable tracking abilities. As a Hyuga, Tokuma is capable of using his Byakugan to the greatest extent. Being a selfless individual, he was ready to sacrifice his life so that his teammates could escape from Akatsuki’s Surprise Attack and Diversion Platoon.

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, Tokuma was placed in the Surprise Attack Division, due to his unique skill set of being an exceptional tracker. Using his Byakuga, Tokuma discovered the remaining Zetsu hiding deep underground.

7) Tsume Inuzuka

Tsume is one of the most influential members of the Inuzuka clan, whom most Naruto fans remember as Kiba and Hana Inuzuka’s mother. Tsume can be strict at times and hates if anyone shows weakness in front of her; even her own son is not spared from her wrath. Being a Tokubetsu Jonin, Tsume is well adept at battles as noticed in the Pain Assault Arc when she went against the Preta Path.

With her Ninken Kuromaru, Tsume can perform a wide range of unique Inuzuka techniques like Fang Passing Fang, Four Legs Technique, and Passing Fang. Most of these fighting techniques are stated to be deadly as the user's movements are often unpredictable.

8) Ibiki Morino

Ibiki Morino is the renowned Tokubetsu Jonin of Konoha who is widely acclaimed for his position as Anbu’s top interrogator. Ibiki is a master of interrogation as over the course of time he has managed to attain a complete understanding of human psychology. As the leader of the Konoha Torture and Interrogation Force, Ibiki can easily extract intel from his prisoners.

Ibiki’s interrogation skills were such that Kisame had to kill his entire Cypher Division to prevent them from revealing crucial information about Kirigakure. Ibiki is also well adept at Summoning Techniques, as witnessed in the Pain Assault Arc when he summoned Iron Maiden and Torture Chamber. Later, in Naruto, it was also revealed that Ibiki is also good in Taijutsu and possesses tremendous strength.

9) Muta Aburame

Muta belongs to the Aburame clan, which is regarded as one of four noble clans in Naruto. Like every Aburame clan member, Muta also possesses the ability to maintain a symbiotic relationship with insects. Muta’s Kikaichu can not only attack his opponents, but can also drain their chakra and jam the signals to confuse sensor-type shinobis.

Muta also carries a unique and rare breed of insect called the Shokaichu that no other Aburame member has in their possession. Shokaichu are known for their ability to locate chakra signatures by digging deep into the ground and reporting back to their master.

10) Ebisu

Ebisu is one of the most highlighted Tokubetsu Jonin in Naruto, who was introduced as an individual who used to carry an immense hatred towards Naruto Uzumaki, due to the latter’s Jinchuriki status. However, later Ebisu realized the real side of Naruto, after the latter became the hero of Konoha by defeating Pain.

As Konohamaru is the Third Hokage’s grandson, Ebisu always stayed beside the former like a bodyguard to protect him from threats. Due to not getting much screen time, Ebisu became one of the most underrated characters in Naruto.

Nonetheless, he possesses extensive knowledge in the basic to advanced forms of Ninjutsu. Ebisu is skilled in Fire Release, as he can effortlessly perform Fire Dragon Bullet with ease.

