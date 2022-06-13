10 Naruto waifus, ranked based on strength 

Naruto as a series is well-known for having an active fanbase that continues to have numerous discussions on various topics surrounding the show. One of the most common discussions on multiple forums and social media platforms is ranking the waifus in the series.

The series certainly has many characters that are strong contenders for this title, and fans have their favorite few. However, this time, let’s look at some of the waifus and rank them according to strength.

Naruto: Ranking Sakura and 9 other waifus according to strength and combat abilities

10) Tenten

Tenten (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Tenten is another waifu that many fans like but is one of those characters that was poorly handled throughout the series. She barely received any screen time and didn’t have much character development either. She is a weapons expert, but her abilities are not good enough to last against a powerful opponent. She rarely won fights and didn’t have a vast array of moves either. Tenten had great potential, but it wasn’t utilized in the series due to how the character was written.

9) Karin

Karin (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Karin is another popular waifu among the fans, but she isn’t as strong in combat. Her abilities in healing are far better compared to her proficiency in battle. Since she is an Uzumaki, she has a strong life force and very high chakra reserves. Karin is someone who can heal people by letting them bite a body part. One of her strongest moves is Adamantine Attacking Chains which sprouts chains from her back that attack the target. However, this takes up a lot of chakras and cannot rely only on this move to inflict damage.

8) Kurenai

Kurenai (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Kurenai is a genjutsu specialist, and she is a strong character. However, this requires a lot of chakra control and is harder to perform for those who don’t possess a Sharingan. Her attempt to kill Itachi showed how far apart their skill levels were. She is a jonin, and her reflexes are pretty good, but other than that, she isn’t powerful and barely received any screen time. There was little to no development for this character throughout the series.

7) Ino

Ino (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Ino Yamanaka is considered to be the best waifu in the entire series. That being said, she certainly isn’t the strongest on this list. She has the Mind Transfer jutsu, which is excellent in missions, but her abilities are more mission-oriented and not just for combat. Her sensory skills are exceptional but cannot be utilized to their full potential in a 1v1 fight. While Ino is a capable character in the series, her abilities aren’t suited for combat, especially in a one-versus-one situation.

6) Hinata

Hinata (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Hinata is one of the most popular waifus on this list since she is quite pretty. She’s also an able kunoichi who hails from the Hyuga clan. She didn’t develop much throughout the series, which is why she’s number six on this list. She is well-versed with the Gentle Fist technique that can hinder a shinobi by blocking vital chakra points. Hinata is a close-range fighter with a nearly 360-degree view, thanks to her Byakugan. She is a formidable opponent to fight in the series.

5) Temari

Temari (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Temari is another popular character from the Sunagakure, known for her looks and temper. She is someone that doesn’t entertain nonsense but is exceptionally kind and approachable as well. She is proficient in Wind Release and is capable of creating powerful gusts of wind that can knock people out. She is a long-range fighter, giving her a significant advantage over her opponents who rely on close-range combat. Temari’s endurance is decent, allowing her to withstand a few enemy attacks.

4) Mei Terumi

Mei (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Mei is one of the most popular waifus in the series for obvious reasons. She, too, is extremely strong and happened to be the Mizukage. She is a ranged fighter, allowing her to overwhelm most close-range fighters thoroughly. She is proficient in Water Release and Lava Release, which proved helpful while fighting Madara. She is undoubtedly a strong kunoichi capable of burning people through a Susanoo, considered the Uchiha clan’s most acceptable defensive technique.

3) Tsunade

Tsunade (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Tsunade is another popular character known for her looks and ability to fight some of the strongest characters in the series. Her strength is rarely matched by those fighting her, but one of the most significant flaws in her fighting style is that she fights at close range. This could be a problem when she fights extended-range characters, but she also has access to the Hundred Healings technique, which is quite powerful. However, her abilities as a medical ninja are unmatched. She was able to heal many people during the Fourth Great Ninja War and helped the Allied Shinobi Forces in many ways.

2) Konan

Konan (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Konan is a kunoichi who was a part of the Akatsuki. There have been many debates regarding her combat abilities compared to Sakura, which could go either way. Konan is someone who can create paper bombs, and her performance against Obito is a testament to her strength. She is mighty and can take on some of the strongest shinobis in the series if given time for preparation. She is quite capable without the practice, given that she has an array of explosive techniques that can cause damage from a range.

1) Sakura

Sakura (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

There is no doubt that Sakura is one of the most popular waifus on this list. She received a good amount of screen time and is quite famous for her looks. She is powerful, and very few people can match her raw power. She is the strongest woman on the show, surpassing all 12 Kunohas and even Temari.

She is a skilled kunoichi who has access to the Hundred Healings jutsu, which gives her a few minutes of invincibility. She is also the medical ninja and was trained by Tsunade herself.

