Naruto fans called misogynists after Sakura's unexpected victory blows everyone away

The results of the Narutop99’s Best Bout poll were recently released on the official Studio Pierrot YouTube page. As the final minutes of the 16-minute result announcement video reveal, Sakura and Granny Chiyo's fight against Sasori of the Red Sand fight was declared the winner of the top rank over other iconic fights from the series.

The fights beaten out include Naruto classics such as Rock Lee versus Gaara and the final fight between Sasuke and the series’ eponymous protagonist. While the Sakura and Chiyo versus Sasori fight is still a classic for the series, many fans have been upset over how the results of the top spots ended up going.

In fact, some fans’ pushback on the official poll’s results has been intense, while other fans of the series are labeling this complaintive sect of the fanbase as “misogynists.”

Naruto fanbase divided yet again after Sakura takes home first place for the best fight in the entire series

Following the upload of the results announcement video on Friday, April 7, 2023, the series’ fanbase became divided over the associated placings of various fights. While there are plenty of exciting and awe-inspiring bouts in the Naruto series, and not every single fight can be in the exclusive upper echelon, many fans think that the first place result is a mistake.

Various sections of the franchise’s fandom are now dividing lines in the sand, picking sides among themselves as to whether or not Sakura’s fight is deserving of first place. While the Chiyo and Sakura versus Sasori fight is technically sound, well-choreographed, and of overall excellent quality, many agree that it was not deserving of the top spot.

In response, several Sakura fans and followers of the series have come forward to defend the fight. Some even went on to call out those fans who support the male characters' fights as misogynists.

100%agree but even still webhave sakura,mikasa,nobara,tsunade and other strong female character who still got hate,every female cant escape the misogyny in this world

what's so funny about this is naruto fans pretending like sakura and chiyo didn't have them all gagged.. say what you want about sakura but you pretending the fight didn't gag you when an argument you always use is that she only improved there... make up yalls mind!!!

SAKURA JUST WON #1 IN THE BEST FIGHT IN NARUTO POLL LMAOOOOOO A WIN FOR WOMEN!!!SHE DEFEATED AN AKATSUKI AND MADE AN ANTIDOTE THAT THE LAND'S OWN POISON EXPERT COULDN'T MAKE?? put some respect on her name!!!

WHY YALL LET SAKURA AND CHIYO WIN THE "BEST NARUTO FIGHTS" POLL

Naruto fans who have such an opinion are pointing to several key fights to make this argument, some of which even occupy the top three alongside Sakura’s. Might Guy versus Madara Uchiha, Rock Lee versus Gaara, both rounds of Sasuke and the series’ eponymous protagonist, and more are all bouts which fans feel were more worthy of first place.

Others, meanwhile, are arguing that the Sakura fight is undoubtedly one of the best in the entire series. While both opinions are subjective, the topic is a divisive one that serves as a hotspot for many types of series fans. Likewise, this has led to some insults and intense debate going around.

come to think of it, aren't those sakura haters accusing the sakura stan of cheating in the narutop99 voting really stupid? if the sakura booth is cheating, why in various countries does sakura occupy the top 10?

Naruto Fans Realising that Sakura has just won the Popularity Poll for best fight

I was in the live chat and ofc the majority were sakura fans BUT THE WAY HER HATERS STARTED PISSING THEMSELVES A LITTLE WHEN WE REACHED TOP 5... THEN TOP 3... SAKURA SWEEP LMAOOOOO. CRY

🈚️ 𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 𝖔𝖋 𝖈𝖔𝖒𝖕𝖑𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖙𝖘 @itsumosad people are getting mad about this sakura/chiyo vs sasori fight like it’s not one of the longest, most technically refined & thematically interesting battles of the whole story.



people are getting mad about this sakura/chiyo vs sasori fight like it's not one of the longest, most technically refined & thematically interesting battles of the whole story. sakura haters can't even let go of their bias to appreciate good angles of their fave series

Some Naruto fans are now calling out those who are critiquing the placement of Sakura’s fight in the poll “misogynists.” However, this seems to be a small portion of the franchise’s fanbase. Furthermore, these fans are providing no true evidence of detractors from the fight being misogynistic regarding Sakura.

In the same breath, it’s also worth noting that the poll was available for fans worldwide to vote and participate in, as many are pointing out. Likewise, it’s a good representation of who the fans care about within the series. While some are arguing that there could be a large section of the fanbase that didn’t vote, this somewhat invalidates the critiques made with such evidence, as those fans likely don’t care enough to dispute the final results.

