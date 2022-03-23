All Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist in Naruto, ranked from weakest to strongest

Naruto has introduced a wide range of characters who have unique fighting styles. While most shinobis fight without weapons and focus mainly on ninjutsu, there are a few who specialize in the use of certain weapons.

Swords are an integral part of the series and have featured some strong characters that wield swords. One of the most popular groups that wield swords is the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist. Here's a ranking of every member that belonged to this group.

Naruto: Seven Swordsmen of the Mist ranked

11) Jinin

Jinin from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

Jinin is arguably one of the most talented shinobis of Kirigakure (Hidden Mist Village) in the Naruto series. He is extremely strong and wields the Kabutowari. This is a two-sided weapon with an axe blade attached to a hammer with a chain.

This weapon is capable of taking down all sorts of defenses. However, when he fought Kakashi, the Copy Ninja mentioned that he has weak defense, making him one of the weakest characters on this list.

10) Jinpachi

Jinpachi from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

This character is one of the cruelest characters who even went on to kill his own brother in the series. Jinpachi wields the Blast Sword, or Shibuki, a blade with scrolls of explosive tags embedded in the blade.

The sword's users can wield it to cut and cause explosions, and Jinpachi was able to master the sword, as shown during the fight against the allied Shinobi forces.

9) Kushimaru

Kushimaru from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

Kushimaru was extremely agile and wielded the Longsword or Nuibari, which translates to a sewing needle. This weapon has a long thin blade with a wire attached to the end of the sword.

He would pierce multiple enemies first and then end up sewing them together using the long wire. He, along with Jinpachi, was able to drive Guy and Kakashi to a corner which showed just how strong he was in the series.

8) Ameyuri

Ameyuri from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

Ameyuri was a Kunoichi who belonged to the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist. She was extremely aggressive and strong while fighting. She was great at using Lightning Release and wielded Kiba dual swords.

This sword was said to be one of the sharpest blades ever forged, but there are no feats to back up that claim. The sword can be infused with Lightning chakra, which would increase the cutting ability of the sword during fights.

7) Juzo

Juzo from the4 Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

Juzo joined the Akatsuki and became Itachi Uchiha’s partner. He wielded the executioner sword, or the Kubikiribocho, which had a huge blade and would regenerate or repair itself by absorbing the iron from the blood of its victims.

Juzo was also one of the few people that survived against Might Guy’s father when he opened all Eight Gates. However, Juzo was killed by Yagura in the Naruto series.

6) Fuguki

Fuguki Suikazan (Image via Pierrot)

Fuguki was the person who wielded the Samehada before Kisame did. He was a strong fighter who had enough chakra reserves to satisfy the sword and even practiced a rare type of jutsu that allowed his hair to elongate into long spear-like shapes that would pierce multiple enemies.

Not everyone can use the Samehada, and in order to be able to wield it, one must be very powerful and have a chakra reserve large enough to do so.

5) Suigetsu

Suigetsu from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

Suigetsu was called the Second Coming of the Demon and a prodigy in the art of killing. He mastered the Water Release and was able to pump water into his muscles to increase the strength of his strike.

He could combine with water and increase the range of his attacks, which is a huge advantage for anyone that wields a sword. He wielded the Hiramekarei and was strong enough to hold off Killer Bee, who completely transformed as well.

4) Zabuza

Despite having only one chakra nature change, Zabuza was considered to be one of the most powerful members of this group. He had a variety of moves that were showcased during the fight against Kakashi Hatake. He could also trap his enemies in his Water Prison technique, which is quite handy during fights.

Zabuza also has the Hidden Mist technique with which he’d fill the area with mist and control the thickness of the mist using his chakra control. He pairs it up with a silent killing technique in which he kills people from behind without alerting them.

3) Mangetsu

Mangetsu from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

Mangetsu is arguably one of the most underrated characters in the series who barely received any screen time. He was so talented that he could master all seven swords and use them to their full potential.

He could also liquefy his body at will, which is a broken ability in this series. He was able to kill several shinois in his Edo Tensei form.

2) Chojuro

Chojuro from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

Chojuro was regarded as one of the best, if not the best, swordsmen in Kirigakure. He was strong enough to be Mizukage’s guard and showcased his powers during the Kage summit. He was able to knock Sasuke through a wall even though he activated his Susanoo.

He too wielded the Hiramekarei, which stored chakra and emitted it when the user wanted it to. It also releases bone crystals that are useful for inflicting damage by piercing the target’s body.

1) Kisame

Kisame is undoubtedly the strongest member of the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist. He wielded the Samehada and was a strong member of the Akatuski.

During the fight against Might Guy, he displayed his strength and even pushed him to open six out of the eight Gates. He was able to take on Killer Bee and defeat him as well, which shows just how strong he was as a character.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

