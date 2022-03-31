Can Sarada in Boruto surpass Sakura in Naruto? 

Sarada is one of the most popular characters in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. She is Sasuke and Sakura’s daughter and has proven her intellect and skills numerous times. She is also the leader of Team 7, which means she is one of the most well-rounded shinobis capable of making the right calls on the fly.

Ever since she was introduced, fans have been wondering if she’ll be able to surpass her mother, Sakura. Fans have taken their time to discuss this on forums such as Quora and Reddit.

Boruto: Possibility of Sarada surpassing her mother

One of the main themes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is that the future generation will surpass the current generation. This theme was quite central to the plot in Naruto as well. The question shouldn’t be whether or not Sarada will surpass her mother, Sakura, but it really is just a matter of time.

Sarada from the Boruto series (Image via Pierrot)

Sarada inherited her mother’s superior chakra control, which means that she is far more effective in utilizing her chakra for various ninjutsus. One of the most memorable fights for the fans was Team 7 vs Boro. In that fight, Sarada performed a certain technique that left the Boruto fanbase in awe.

She used her father’s go-to technique, the Chidori, and also attacked with very good accuracy, which is not possible for a lot of shinobis. She was able to utilize her Sharingan and attack Boro in the right spot so she could stop him from regenerating. The question that everyone’s asking is whether or not she’ll be able to awaken the Mangekyou Sharingan.

The only way to do this is to witness the death of a loved one or go through the same emotional distress at some point. This isn’t out of the question since the show didn’t seem to think twice before killing Kurama in the series. The writers are focusing on the future generation, which means they might resort to killing one of Sarada’s loved ones to awaken her Mangekyou Sharingan.

It will be interesting to see how the Boruto fan-favorite utilizes her Sharingan for Genjutsu in the future as well.

This means that there is a very high possibility that she could potentially develop a perfect Susanoo, which would make her ridiculously strong in the series. Therefore, there is no doubt that Sarada will at some point surpass her mother in the series. It is only a matter of time until we see her turn into one of the strongest citizens of Konohagakure.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi